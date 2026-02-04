Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Suggest Quick Change Of Boyfriends”: Guy Can’t Handle Actress GF Changing In Front Of Other Men
Couple dancing on stage with red curtains, spotlight shining, highlighting actress and her boyfriend in vintage attire.
"I Suggest Quick Change Of Boyfriends": Guy Can't Handle Actress GF Changing In Front Of Other Men

justinsandberg
Justin Sandberg BoredPanda staff
Every couple has certain boundaries they mutually agree to maintain and the most successful relationships are ones where this idea is actually taken seriously. However, there are times where one person’s boundaries are so far reaching they seem downright controlling.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to tell her boyfriend that she will not be completing his demand that she not do backstage costume changes. Even though this was a decidedly not sensual experience, the presence of a male stage manager made him think that she simply should not do it.

    It’s rare that someone’s job actually makes their partner uncomfortable

    Couple dancing on stage with red curtains and piano, capturing actress girlfriend and boyfriend interaction moments.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one woman got in a fight with her BF over her need to change costumes backstage

    Actress girlfriend changing in front of other men causes boyfriend to feel uncomfortable and suggest quick change.

    Actress girlfriend’s quick change causing tension with boyfriend who can’t handle her changing in front of other men.

    Text excerpt discussing quick change of boyfriends and actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Actress girlfriend quick change backstage with help, causing boyfriend discomfort around other men during costume changes.

    Text excerpt discussing an actress’s boyfriend unable to handle quick changes backstage in front of other men.

    Man in blue shirt with surprised expression, reacting to actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Actress girlfriend quick change scene causes boyfriend discomfort during filming with other men present on set.

    Text stating a man cannot handle actress girlfriend changing in front of other men, questioning relationship boundaries.

    Image credits: Active_Camel_6334

    Many thought she was not overreacting

    Comment on relationship drama discussing boyfriend unable to handle actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Text post discussing manipulativeness in relationships with actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a guy who can’t handle his actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men.

    Comment discussing a guy who can’t handle his actress girlfriend changing in front of other men and suggesting quick change of boyfriends.

    Comment discussing boyfriend’s discomfort with actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men.

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising to dump a boyfriend who disrespects an actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Reddit comment discussing boyfriend unable to handle actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing immature and possessive boyfriend in relationship with actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Reddit comment discussing actress girlfriend changing in front of other men and boyfriend’s inability to handle it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an actress girlfriend changing in front of other men and boyfriend's reaction.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy unable to handle actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men.

    Commenter PandaMime_421 advising that a guy can’t handle actress girlfriend changing clothes around other men is not the right fit.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing issues with controlling behavior in relationships involving an actress girlfriend.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a guy unable to handle actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a boyfriend struggling with his actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Comment expressing strong disapproval of a boyfriend who can’t handle actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a boyfriend’s reaction to his actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men.

    Reddit user commenting on quick change refusal, highlighting boyfriend unable to handle actress girlfriend changing in front of men.

    Reddit comment discussing discomfort with actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men and quick change of boyfriends.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a controversial post about a guy upset over his actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Man frustrated as actress girlfriend changes in front of other men, reacting to quick change of boyfriends situation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to dump boyfriend who can’t handle actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Comment text about quick change of boyfriends after guy can’t handle actress girlfriend changing in front of other men

    Comment discussing quick change discomfort and boyfriend’s reaction to actress girlfriend changing in front of men.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a man’s insecurity over actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Online comment discussing a guy unable to handle his actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men.

    Guy reacts to actress girlfriend changing in front of other men, suggesting quick change of boyfriends.

    Reddit user discusses challenges of dating an actress and quick change of boyfriends handling actress girlfriend changing scene.

    Other readers had a different view

    Reddit comment discussing boyfriend struggling with actress girlfriend changing in front of other men and relationship boundaries.

    Comment discussing a guy unable to handle actress girlfriend changing in front of other men and relationship trust advice.

    Comment expressing concern about boyfriend's feelings and attitude towards actress girlfriend changing in front of other men.

    Comment text discussing guy’s reaction to girlfriend changing in front of other men and relationship advice from a male perspective.

    A few also shared similar stories

    Comment discussing a guy who can’t handle actress girlfriend changing clothes in front of other men, suggesting quick change advice.

    User comment about insecure boyfriend behavior reacting to actress girlfriend changing in front of other men on social media.

    Relationship

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    ADVERTISEMENT