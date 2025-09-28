Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her
North Carolina mass attack suspect with American Idol star at music awards event, posing with a service dog.
Crime, Society

North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
It has been revealed that the combat veteran accused of shooting up a busy North Carolina venue from his boat, claiming the lives of three people and injuring eight more, attended a music awards ceremony with American Idol’s star Kellie Pickler.

The attack took place on Saturday night, September 27, around 9.30 pm when Nigel Edge, 39, drew close to the American Fish Company dockside diner and opened fire.

Highlights
  • Nigel Edge, 39, opened fire from his boat near American Fish Company, slaying three and injuring eight
  • He was arrested after the Coast Guard intercepted him five miles from the scene.
  • Court records show Edge once attended the CMT Music Awards with Kellie Pickler in 2012.

Police then spotted him loading his vessel five miles from the scene and sicced the coast guard on him, resulting in Edge’s arrest.

A deep dive into his affairs has since revealed that he has instigated a litany of lawsuits, including one against Pickler, whom he accused of trying to poison him on the same night of their CMT date in 2012.

    Nigel Edge, then known as Sean DeBevoise, attended a music awards ceremony with the Idols star

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: SafetyNotorious

    According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Edge sued Pickler in February 2024 for spiking his drink with a noxious substance at the star-studded event more than a decade ago.

    The court filing shows the two at the event, which he refers to as the “CMA awards,” and claims that the American Idol passed Edge a poisoned glass of Jim Beam whisky.

    He claims in the filing that he is only alive today because he did not drink from it.

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

    Court filings also reveal that the shooter did not always go by Nigel Edge; in 2023, he changed his name from Sean DeBevoise, the handle by which he was known when he appeared alongside Pickler.

    At the time, DeBevoise thought Pickler was an Angel

    Around the time things appeared to be going swimmingly, even by the now-incarcerated military man’s standards. 

    Taste of Country, observed Pickler tweeted, apprising her fans of her date for the night, and reported then-DeBevoise praising her.

    “I am ecstatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie,” he gushed. “Even more to consider her a friend. She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel.”

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty

    Pickler had met DeBevoise at a fundraiser in North Carolina, and he invited her to a Hope ForOur Heroes, Got Heart, Give Hope Gala, which she declined due to her schedule.

    Kellie Pickler, at the time, professed to being a big fan of the troops

    She made it up to him by inviting him to CMT and later explained that she was a fan of the troops because “It takes a very special person to sacrifice everything.”

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty

    “When I say ‘everything,’ I don’t mean just their time, I mean their life. Everything!” she emphasized.

    “Their family, their kids, their loved ones. You sacrifice everything to put your life on the line for us, and it’s such a great, honorable, heroic thing … We have to raise our glass to them and keep them all in our prayers and always say thank you.”

    The country news outlet touched on his combat experience, reporting that the Edge, a

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: kelliepickler

    “Wilmington, N.C. native, was a part of two separate IED attacks, in addition to a separate incident in which a bullet shrapnel lodged in his head. He suffered nerve damage after the AK-47 peppered his body.”

    The Marine believed that he was being hounded by “LGBTQ white supremacists” for being a “straight male”

    Recent accounts indicate that Edge had PTSD and had been mid-episode when he was arrested for the dockside restaurant shooting.

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: The NC Beat

    Numerous lawsuits against “LGBTQ white supremacists” whom he alleges have been plotting against him because he was a “straight male” have also been discovered.

    In these lawsuits, which have since been thrown out, Southport’s Generations and the Church Brunswick Medical Center were accused of conspiring to slay him.

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: The NC Beat

    He is also the author of a book, Headshot: Betrayal of a Nation, in which he details injuries sustained in Iraq and claims that they were also part of a plot to take his life.

    Netizens hare seeing a pattern in: Two mass shootings by veterans in two days

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: dc65512824

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: Memes_155

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: stelpetla

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: LisaGrande13

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: PattyThorn83503

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: Redd986

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: FredWiskeyTaho

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: DebsSocialist

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: LouisHooffstet2

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: JillaRudd

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: frmlykisro

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: Prof_Sugon_Deez

    North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her

    Image credits: bee_jurassic

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gun culture in the US informs people that guns are the solution to their fears and problems - whether it's self-defense, $uidide, vengeance, taking out people they disagree with ... I have never liked personal possession of guns, even though I get their use and appeal. How many deaths will have to happen before we as a nation take some responsibility???

