Disabled Teen Thinks She Can Get Away With Anything, Is Shocked When Her Best Friend Finally Abandons Her

ADVERTISEMENT

I think that female friendships are probably the best thing in the whole world, and I’m really fortunate to have my ladies by my side. However, not everyone is lucky enough, as some just get stuck with the most toxic friends possible.

Just look at this teen who had to endure everything her bestie demanded after she was disabled in an accident. One day, she even accused her of thievery when she was the actually one who had done it, and things quickly fell apart. Read on to find out how it sparked more drama!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, people get stuck in the most toxic friendships ever and don’t even realize it

Teen girl in wheelchair outdoors, representing a disabled teen facing challenges in friendships and personal growth.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster has been friends with “A” for over 11 years, and was also there for her when she became disabled due to an accident

Text about a disabled teen in a wheelchair and the impact of her best friend abandoning her after years of friendship.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen disabled girl reflecting on friendship challenges and feeling shocked when abandoned by her best friend.

Text excerpt about power imbalance and care in a disabled teen's friendship leading to eventual abandonment.

Image credits: Throwawayonionrings2

Teen disabled girl sitting in a wheelchair looking upset and shocked in a bedroom with natural light from window.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when the poster’s dog passed away at the same time, she had to suppress that and would always listen to A’s demands, which sparked resentment within her

Text about a disabled teen struggling with resentment while her best friend feels like she is losing her.

Alt text: Text describing resentment growing toward a disabled teen who relied heavily on her best friend for daily tasks and support.

Text excerpt describing a disabled teen caught stealing and the fallout with her best friend after being exposed.

Image credits: Throwawayonionrings2

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen in wheelchair shopping with friend carrying multiple bags, highlighting challenges faced by disabled teens in daily life.

Share icon

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, however, A stole some clothes at the mall and tried to pin the blame on the horrified poster, but fortunately, the cameras revealed the real culprit

Text excerpt showing a heated confrontation involving a disabled teen and her mother with themes of abandonment and anger.

Text excerpt from a story showing a disabled teen reflecting on being seen as selfish and losing her best friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text screenshot with a personal apology message about venting for two and a half years and asking if they are the a*****e (AITA).

Image credits: Throwawayonionrings2

Teen girl with disability sitting on couch with arms crossed while her best friend talks to her in frustration at home.

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The damage was already done, and the poster couldn’t take it anymore, so she snapped at A, booked her a car, and left her in the parking lot

Text update expressing gratitude for unexpected attention and appreciation for advice from readers about disabled teen and friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Apology text explaining the use of offensive wheelchair term and misunderstanding about correct terminology for disabled teen.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a disabled teen’s resentment and the impact on her friendship after her dog’s death.

Share icon

Text discussing resentment and gratitude towards disabled individuals, highlighting challenges faced by people who cannot walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about leaving a disabled teen at a parking lot exit with phone and security nearby, highlighting caregiver concerns.

Share icon

Image credits: Throwawayonionrings2

Disabled teen in wheelchair sharing a warm hug with her best friend outdoors on a paved path near a garden.

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone was furious at her for abandoning her “best friend” with a wheelchair like that, so she started wondering whether she was wrong

Text excerpt on a white background describing telling parents the full story and contacting others involved.

Share icon

Text excerpt from a story about a disabled teen who is abandoned by her best friend after repeated conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a disabled teen learning boundaries after her best friend abandons her for getting away with anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about learning boundaries, toxic friendships, and emotions after a disabled teen's best friend abandons her.

Image credits: Throwawayonionrings2

However, she quickly realized that it was a toxic friendship, and A was just taking advantage of her at that point, so she broke it off

In today’s story, the 16-year-old original poster (OP) tells us how her 11 years of friendship with her bestie, dubbed “A” in the story, came to an end. When they were 13, A became disabled in an accident and had to start using a wheelchair. It was a really tough time for the two friends. OP also lost her dog at that time, but suppressed her feelings as what happened to A took precedence over that.

She feels that’s when she started resenting her a bit, but little did she know all the drama that would follow. There was a total shift in their relationship, as OP was the one always taking care of A, being there for her, and even doing whatever she asked her to do. In fact, the poor poster couldn’t do a few things, or have new friends, as A might feel bad about it or would be afraid of “losing her”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resentment within OP just kept building until one day, it erupted like a volcano. They had gone to the mall when A stole a few clothes and got caught. However, the twist is that she pinned the blame on the shocked poster, and only after the cameras revealed the truth did A admit her fault. That was just crossing the line, so OP finally snapped and took action.

She called a cab for A and ditched her in the parking lot, but then, a lot of people lashed out against the poster. Well, she probably felt guilty about her actions before, but her update was a satisfying one. OP clarified her side of the story to everyone and even ended things with A for good. She and her parents also had a small funeral for her late dog, and they got her a new one as well!

ADVERTISEMENT

Small brown dog on a leash sniffing the pavement near green bushes outdoors on a sunny day

Share icon

Image credits: Throwawayonionrings2 / Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT

“A friendship turns into a caregiver–dependent thing when it stops feeling like fun and starts feeling like a job, which is pretty evident in this story. One person ends up doing all the emotional heavy lifting, and over time, it stops being an equal dynamic,” explained Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor whom Bored Panda reached out to for an interview.

She also elaborated that when someone ignores their own needs for years, they often end up feeling drained, resentful, and guilty for wanting space. She thinks that they may lose sight of who they are aside from the “helper” role, struggle to set boundaries, and feel anxious or burnt out. Eventually, all those bottled-up emotions tend to explode or cause the friendship to fall apart, Prof. Lobo added.

Our expert also noted that there is another important angle to the story, which is OP’s resentment. She said, “Unresolved grief can quietly build up and mix with feelings of bitterness or exhaustion, especially when someone’s constantly caring for a friend who seems to be ‘hurting more.’ The teen might feel like her own pain doesn’t matter or isn’t valid.”

No wonder she just snapped one day, considering all the battles that might be going on inside her head. Prof. Lobo added that other people’s constant pushiness for her to be a good friend to the disabled teen, while ignoring her own loss and grief, can also be a factor that led to an outburst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, I truly hope that A at least had the decency to respect OP’s boundary, and didn’t trouble her further. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

People claimed that A sounded very manipulative, and they even called out her selfish behavior for blaming the poster when she was the one who stole the clothes

Reddit conversation discussing a disabled teen’s behavior and her best friend abandoning her after shoplifting incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a disabled teen's selfish and manipulative behavior leading to her best friend abandoning her.

Comment from Reddit user explaining a disabled teen’s betrayal and loss of her best friend over trust issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to dump a disabled teen who takes advantage and loses her best friend's support.

Comment discussing challenges in relationships involving a disabled teen and issues of control and responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social platform discussing a disabled teen’s behavior and her best friend deciding to abandon her after mistreatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing a disabled teen's selfish behavior and the consequences on her friendship.

Text post discussing accountability and consequences when someone tries to frame another for a crime, related to trust issues.

Comment discussing a disabled teen’s toxic behavior and a best friend deciding to abandon her for being manipulative.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a disabled teen’s behavior and the consequences when her best friend finally abandons her.