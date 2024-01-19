ADVERTISEMENT

A retrospective look at the artwork created over the past 40 years by Australian artist Christopher Russell, also known through his tag as Xristo Artworks Gallery, reveals that it is intense in its commentary on the experience of being human. His art delves into themes such as identity, emotions, relationships, and the human condition. Through his unique style and use of symbolism, Russell’s work invites viewers to contemplate their own existence and the complexities of human nature. His pieces often provoke introspection and empathy, offering a deep exploration of what it means to be human in today’s world.

Oranges And Lemons And Small Bells 2022. Acrylic

Fertility Cycle. Chickens Turning Scraps Into Eggs. 2023. Acrylic

Door Handle In The Garden 2018. Acrylic On Canvas

Cogs 1981. Version 2, 2020. Graphite And Wash On Paper

Ebb And Flow - Port Phillip Bay 2020 - Acrylic On Canvas

Botanic 2018, Mixed Media

Strange Fruit 2021. Fell Down Today. Acrylic

Sos - They Don't See Us 1984. Mixed Media 2m X 1.5m

Salad Days Become Soup Of The Day 2022. Graphite Sketch For Artwork

Curious Winston - A Newborn Arrives. 2020. Acrylic

Curious Olive - The Inherited Cat 2020. Acrylic

Lace, Moths And Bone Bowl - Post Surgery 2018. Acrylic

In Australia 1988. Ink

I Watch LCD TV 2018. Graphite

A Stuffed Tasmanian Tiger On A Postcard 2019. Acrylic

1985 Exhibition At Roar 2 Gallery. Melbourne

