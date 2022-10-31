Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
A Photo Book Following The Bride And Her Mother Making A Wedding Dress (33 Pics)
A Photo Book Following The Bride And Her Mother Making A Wedding Dress (33 Pics)

David Weightman
My name is David and I’ve been shooting weddings for over 15 years.

This book project follows Emily’s mum, and together with her daughter, they collaborated to design and make her wedding dress.

More info: marriedtomycamera.com

This book project follows mother and the bride designing a wedding dress

The first pictures were made in late 2019

The wedding was initially planned for the summer of 2020

The couple was forced to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the pandemic

Naturally, my project had to adapt

The final series of pictures deal with themes including family history, process, the pandemic, and the nature of documentary photography

In the book, completed in 2022, are several photographic processes and techniques

I used photomontage and analog photography

It also includes 35mm and large format 4×5, polaroid, mixed media, photograms, and digital imaging

David Weightman
David Weightman
I'm a Surrey wedding photographer based in the UK.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

