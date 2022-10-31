A Photo Book Following The Bride And Her Mother Making A Wedding Dress (33 Pics)

My name is David and I’ve been shooting weddings for over 15 years.

This book project follows Emily’s mum, and together with her daughter, they collaborated to design and make her wedding dress.

More info: marriedtomycamera.com

The first pictures were made in late 2019

The wedding was initially planned for the summer of 2020

The couple was forced to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the pandemic

Naturally, my project had to adapt

The final series of pictures deal with themes including family history, process, the pandemic, and the nature of documentary photography

In the book, completed in 2022, are several photographic processes and techniques

I used photomontage and analog photography

It also includes 35mm and large format 4×5, polaroid, mixed media, photograms, and digital imaging