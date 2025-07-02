ADVERTISEMENT

We all love taking a trip down memory lane to relive our childhood days. Whether you’re a kid from the ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s, there’s always something that brings back those warm, carefree moments. But today, we’ve got something special for the kids of the ’90s.  

We’ve put together a collection of nostalgic posts and memes, as shared by the Facebook page: ‘The ’90s Were Awesome’. These posts celebrate the little joys and funny trends that defined an unforgettable generation. Keep scrolling for a delightful blast from the past.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Zap Zap 🔫

90s nostalgic toy water gun with transparent green plastic, capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s summer days.

The 90s were awesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Nostalgic post imagining a Disneyland 101 Dalmatians attraction with a room full of Dalmatian puppies from the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Totally 🤣

    Nala’s memorable look in The Lion King, capturing the nostalgic magic of growing up in the ’90s childhood.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ask any ’90s kid, and they’ll tell you the decade was pure magic. But what exactly made it so memorable? From cultural moments to technological firsts, the ’90s were packed with trends and experiences that shaped a generation.

    Let’s talk TV because in the ’90s, it was everything. Shows like “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “Saved by the Bell” became weekly rituals. Unlike today’s binge culture, you had to wait an entire week for the next episode. And who could forget waking up early on Saturdays for cartoons like “Rugrats” and “Animaniacs?”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    This Ride!

    Kids riding a tilted spinning carnival ride, capturing nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s carefree days.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Homer Simpson making hand gestures in a metallic tunnel, representing nostalgic 90s music video vibes.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man in a white coat looking annoyed near a vintage Pepsi machine, capturing 90s nostalgia and growing up memories.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The music scene was just as iconic. Pop stars like Britney Spears and Spice Girls ruled the charts, while Nirvana and Pearl Jam gave grunge its moment. Boy bands like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys became household names, and MTV was actually all about music back then.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Dirt race track with toy cars driving through tunnels, capturing nostalgic memories of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A Cyclist From Australia Has Recreated The Iconic Cover Of Nirvana's "Nevermind" Using GPS On His Strava App

    Map of Adelaide with running route outlining a 90s cartoon character, capturing nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Collection of old tree branches shaped like toy guns, evoking nostalgic posts that capture the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    loubyjohnson avatar
    Louisa johnson
    Louisa johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a gun shaped stick from my son who is now 17. So not just a 90s thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Let’s not forget the movies. Disney’s “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” were instant classics, while “Jurassic Park” gave us dinosaurs like never before. And then there was “Titanic,” the epic romance that had everyone crying (and singing “My Heart Will Go On” on repeat).

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Partial close-up of a curly hair forehead with nostalgic posts about growing up in the 90s humor.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    1990s nostalgia meme showing a large house decorated with lights, reflecting the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Old mobile phone screens showing missed calls, messages, pixel art, and snake game capturing nostalgia of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Let’s not forget the movies. Disney’s “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” were instant classics, while “Jurassic Park” gave us dinosaurs like never before. And then there was “Titanic,” the epic romance that had everyone crying (and singing “My Heart Will Go On” on repeat).

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Vintage stereo system with glass doors and vinyl records, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    When Kids Could Be Free

    Kids jumping from a wall onto stacked mattresses outdoors, nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Group of people in monkey costumes referencing nostalgic 90s pop culture with caption about memories since 1999.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    When it came to fashion, the ’90s didn’t hold back. Think chokers, scrunchies, windbreakers, and baggy jeans. It was a decade where you could mix plaid with neon, and nobody would blink an eye.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Things We Did When We Were Children.... For No Reason

    Close-up of a fork holding cheesy pasta, evoking nostalgic posts about the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    What A Year For Movies!

    Man holding a Forrest Gump clapperboard from a nostalgic post capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Technically, Yes. By Ripping The Paper Away

    Blue and pink eraser from the ’90s, remembered as a nostalgic item many believed could erase ink perfectly.

    Jaime Stubbs:
    Technically, yes. By ripping the paper away

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sports legends defined the ’90s too. Michael Jordan wasn’t just a player; he was a global icon. Serena and Venus Williams started making waves in tennis, and the Olympics were full of unforgettable moments that inspired a generation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Back In The Day

    Handwritten note about buying Benson and Hedges lights, reflecting nostalgic posts from growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    😂🤣

    Blocky 90s video game graphics showing wrestler Stone Cold with nostalgic posts that capture the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    They Streamed It From The Moon To Terrestrial TV

    90s video game skeleton enemy with outdated CGI graphics, illustrating nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The internet as we know it began in the ’90s. Sure, it was slow, hello, dial-up tone but it was revolutionary. AOL chat rooms, MSN Messenger, and those first shaky webcam calls were thrilling innovations. It was the start of the digital age we can’t live without today.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Funny nostalgic ’90s joke sticks with puns referencing classic childhood riddles and wordplay.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Who Had One Of These?!

    Vintage Fisher-Price Activity Center toy with colorful buttons and spinning elements, evoking 90s childhood nostalgia.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Loved This!

    Paper toss game scene in a retro office setting, evoking nostalgic posts that capture the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The ’90s had a unique vibe, blending simplicity with innovation. Families spent time together watching VHS tapes or playing board games, and life moved at a pace that allowed for real connection. It was a time of discovery, experimentation, and a lot of heart.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Man surrounded by nostalgic ’90s gadgets like a camcorder, boombox, cassette player, and early digital devices, showing growing up magic.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    If You Know, You Know

    Two men playing video games with a plastic split screen between them, capturing nostalgia of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Still Dope

    1990s nostalgic video game graphics showing a colorful jet ski race on water with blocky character design.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these moments brought back the most memories for you? Share this with a ’90s baby you know and let the nostalgia trip begin!
    #28

    Hahaha Every Time

    Teacher asking students to turn to page 10, with a 90s nostalgic doodle on a pharaoh’s face from childhood school memory.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Group of young people dancing at a party, capturing the nostalgic magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Nostalgic 90s video game cartridge featuring a classic spy character, capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pong, but that was just a few years earlier. No wonder I never got into video games.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Tweet reflecting nostalgic memories of school life, capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s with daily friend time and holidays.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet about a teacher impressing students by saying ABCs backwards and revealing a nostalgic Hocus Pocus shirt from the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Plastic green pipes under a sink with Mario and Bowser toys, capturing nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Is How We Learned How To Drive

    Vintage 90s driving video game toy with steering wheel, gear shift, and simple pixelated road graphics, evoking 90s nostalgia.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Star Wars coloring book pages with stormtroopers and a dark figure, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    You Never Forget That Pain!

    Close-up of a vintage bicycle pedal with teeth, evoking nostalgic posts about the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Yellow and green Super Soaker water gun from the 1990s, symbolizing nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    😂🤣

    Lego Wednesday minifigure holding umbrella with a small Lego piece resembling Thing from 90s nostalgic posts.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Text conversation with a humorous photo reply, capturing nostalgic posts that reflect growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A Small Scottish Games Company In 1997 Working On A Game Called ‘Grand Theft Auto’… Not Sure It Ever Took Off Though?

    Two people working at computers with a blurred map on the wall, capturing nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Two iconic actors from the ’90s star in The Mummy, capturing nostalgia and magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Omg

    Humorous comparison showing 90s nostalgic posts featuring iconic movie characters and their cartoon counterparts.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Who Remembers Shrinking Crisp Packets In The Oven?!

    Keychains made from crushed vintage snack bags, capturing nostalgic 90s childhood vibes and memorable moments.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    90s nostalgia with Mr. Bean images highlighting memorable moments from classic 90s TV shows and childhood memories.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    This Could Be Worth Up To £160,000 Now! 😩

    Charizard Pokémon card from the ’90s capturing nostalgic childhood memories of growing up with vintage trading cards.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And knowing I had that card as a kid, alongwith a lot of other 1st gen cards makes me sick to my stomach...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    The Lion King Color Changing Spoons

    Two vintage plastic spoons with Lion King character tops, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    McDonald's Mcpizza In 1992

    Man in a 90s pizza shop uniform holding two large fresh oven-baked pizzas, capturing 90s nostalgia and food culture.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two Titanic VHS tapes with original covers, highlighting nostalgic posts about the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Three vintage denim dresses from the 90s reflecting nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember my teachers wearing these and to this day for some reason makes me think of Ms. Frizzle (Who I don't think ever wore something like this...)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Purple Yak Bak toy from the ’90s with say and play buttons, capturing nostalgic childhood memories and growing up magic.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    What Game Is This?

    90s nostalgia meme showing a classic computer brick maze game with text If you know you know capturing growing up moments.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Scene from Toy Story showing Woody with the dog Buster, evoking nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Nostalgic 90s animation showing a snake crossing its arms in Disney’s Robin Hood, capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Mouse surrounded by turtles on wooden floor with text about nostalgia and growing up in the ’90s humor.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I'd Forgotten All About These

    Three vintage shock chewing gum packs with pull tabs, illustrating nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    When Pat Sharp Visited The States

    Person with a mullet hairstyle and white sunglasses on a Honda VTR250 motorcycle in a 90s Taco Bell parking lot.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    I Got A Flip Phone And I Still Can

    Woman sitting on a chair, holding a phone with text about nostalgic moments from growing up in the ’90s and slamming phones.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Baby wrapped in a blanket with text referencing wasting time in 1997, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Colorful candy necklace on white background illustrating nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spit balls through straws on the ceiling or pencils hanging from the tiles.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Baggy blue jeans soaked at the bottom standing on wet pavement, capturing the nostalgic magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Spray deodorants from the ’90s that capture the nostalgic magic of growing up with high school P.E. changing room smells.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    1990s nostalgic place from a classic video game level, capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s childhood memories

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Man emotional with nostalgia, reacting to the release of the 117th NOW music album, capturing ’90s growing up magic.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Good Times! 😍

    Pallets stacked with brand new Nintendo 64 consoles in a warehouse, capturing 90s nostalgia and childhood gaming memories.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    2000s kids vs 90s childhood movies nostalgic post featuring Freddy Krueger from classic horror film.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try having this for your last name in your teens.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Remember This?!

    Yellow handheld electronic game called Little Professor with a cartoon professor face, a nostalgic toy from the 90s childhood.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Vintage action figure with a large ornate key in front of a wooden door, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Classic 90s Playskool flashlight toy shown in four views, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Was The Original Game Of Thrones For Kids Long Long Before Game Of Thrones Was Thing!

    Animated animals from Farthing Wood with a fox, badger, owl, and others capturing '90s nostalgic posts magic.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Lethal But Fantastic

    Three vintage 90s toys featuring fairies standing on crescent moons with stars, capturing nostalgic growing up moments.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Who Had Some Of These?

    Sea Monkeys instant pets in a clear container, a nostalgic collectible from growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    'give Me Oil In My Lamp, Keep Me Burning!'

    Students sitting on a cold wooden floor in assembly, capturing the nostalgic magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    How Do We Explain This To Our Kids Then

    Vintage August 1993 phone book cover with abstract red and blue figures, evoking nostalgia of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    If This Was True I’d Have An Art Attack!

    Man in red Art Attack shirt holding paintbrushes and watercolor palette, nostalgic 90s childhood memory theme.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Ahoy There, It’s Bath Time

    Vintage Matey bubble bath bottles with 90s cartoon characters, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    The Teletubbies Set

    Aerial view showing nostalgic posts of a 1999 ’90s playground compared to the same location in 2024.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    The Spice Girls On A Photo Shoot For 90 Minutes Magazine In 1996

    Five women in vintage soccer jerseys pose together, capturing nostalgic fashion and spirit of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    If Miss Trunchbull Had Snapchat

    Woman in 1972 Olympics sweatshirt and weightlifting belt posing with a nostalgic 90s vibe and humorous caption about the chokey.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    A Scooby Doo Sandwich Would Fix Me

    Shaggy from ’90s cartoon holding a huge stacked sandwich in a kitchen, capturing nostalgic moments of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    The MTV Photobooth, Introduced In 1999 At Their Times Square Studio, Captured Candid Photos Of Some Huge Celebrity Guests

    Collage of young women in playful 90s photo booth pictures capturing nostalgic moments of growing up in the 90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Mortal Kombat 4 Arcade Machine In 1997

    Vintage Mortal Kombat arcade machine with character selection screen, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Look At The Size Of The Chocolate Bars!

    Two store clerks behind a counter filled with '90s candy and snacks, capturing nostalgic posts from growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was our normal... and we had this thing called King sized that was 1.5 chocolate bar XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Old vending machine for 10p vegetable soup evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Hot Wheels Losing Details Over The Years

    Bottom views of toy cars from 1997, 2012, and 2016 showing nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    That Bubble Gum Was Harder Than Ivan Drago

    Hand holding nostalgic 90s ice cream with a yellow candy at the bottom, capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    An Elite Game

    Two boys playing a street game popular before Xboxes, capturing nostalgic moments of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    The Greatest Sweets Of All Time

    Little Chef lollipops in orange and red wrappers, a nostalgic candy capturing the magic of growing up in the 90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Remember These Necklaces?!

    Holographic pendants featuring 90s nostalgic designs like peace sign, alien, skull with wings, and yin yang on black cords.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Salma Hayek’s Casting Polaroid From The 90s

    Polaroid photo of a young woman on a vintage resume, evoking nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Why Did This Happen At Every School?!

    Text post about a dog entering a school causing excitement, capturing nostalgic moments of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    .....yep!

    90s cartoon cat with armored hand, nostalgic 90s childhood memory, capturing magic of growing up in the 90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Colorful Polo mint sweets in a classic roll, evoking nostalgic memories of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    This Was Actually On Sale

    E.T. finger light toy packaging nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Loved Watching Saved By The Bell

    Cast of a popular 90s TV show posing together, showcasing nostalgic fashion and style from growing up in the 90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Used To Have Loads Of These...think We All Know What The Black Ones Meant

    Colorful plastic bracelets worn on wrist, nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Four men dressed in colorful costumes resembling 90s nostalgic band outfits with text referencing nostalgic growing up themes.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    I Need This!

    The Shredder grater kitchen tool with packaging, a nostalgic collectible from growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Italia '90 Coca Cola Mini Footballs

    Pair of vintage soccer balls with classic designs, evoking nostalgia for growing up in the ’90s era.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    What A Selection Box!

    Selection of nostalgic 90s UK chocolate bars on a purple tray, capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Wheel Of Fortune Handheld Game (1995)

    Tiger Electronics Wheel of Fortune handheld game with colorful buttons, capturing nostalgic posts about growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    They Are Still There Only We’ve Got Older And Don’t Spend As Much Time Outside

    Tweet questioning what happened to tiny red spiders on bricks and windowsills, evoking 90s nostalgia about growing up in that era.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Plate of salad, cheese, ham, and egg illustrating nostalgic posts capturing the magic of growing up in the ’90s.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Do You Remember?.. 👇🥰😁 Collecting These In Your Cereal Box

    Colorful vintage rooster-shaped reflectors from the ’90s, evoking nostalgic memories of growing up in that decade.

    The 90s were awesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!