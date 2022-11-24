No matter what we do or how we feel about it, time keeps marching forward. And while reminiscing about the past can be a double-edged sword, providing both melancholy and comfort, the Facebook group 'Grew Up In The 80's and The 90's' invites people to do just that.

Though this online community is quite young even by the internet's standards (it was created in January 2019), 1.6 million people have already joined it, sharing everything that they remember from the two decades.

So whether you want a strong dose of nostalgia or simply to learn what the good old days were all about, we invite you to check out these handpicked posts we gathered from the group.

#1

They’re The Golden Girls You Buy Off Wish

They're The Golden Girls You Buy Off Wish

#2

Total Realtor Glamour Shot Style Picture

Total Realtor Glamour Shot Style Picture

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Nooo I have a toddler pic like this too, complete with pearls and pearl earrings 😭😭On top of the fireplace for everyone to marvel at

#3

As A Kid: "Look At That Jet Ski!" Adult: "A New Kitchen!"

As A Kid: "Look At That Jet Ski!" Adult: "A New Kitchen!"

#4

This Hit The Feels

This Hit The Feels

Corvus
Corvus
In my case, it would look like an old DOS computer with an Adlib sound card.

#5

Terrible When The Teacher Caught The Notes. My Hs History Would Read The Notes To The Class

Terrible When The Teacher Caught The Notes. My Hs History Would Read The Notes To The Class

Ross Warren
Ross Warren
That's why we wrote everything in code.

#6

It Was Great. You Could Skip The First Tape With The Mushy Love Story And Jump To The Second Tape With All The Action

It Was Great. You Could Skip The First Tape With The Mushy Love Story And Jump To The Second Tape With All The Action

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
I had a special edition of Usual Suspects. With the Directors Commentary on a separate VHS.

#7

I Laughed Way Harder Than I Should’ve At This

I Laughed Way Harder Than I Should've At This

Cal🤘 (she/her)
Cal🤘 (she/her)
Wowie zowie junior got a bike and a puppy/s

#8

Thats Problem Solving Skills Right There! Kids Don't Know What It's Like To Have To Start All The Way Over When You Run Out Of Lives!

Thats Problem Solving Skills Right There! Kids Don't Know What It's Like To Have To Start All The Way Over When You Run Out Of Lives!

Cal🤘 (she/her)
Cal🤘 (she/her)
I play too many games on cool math games. So I know what it's like lol

#9

But It Feels So Right

But It Feels So Right

Roborowski
Roborowski
In the 90s, you used a AOL CD that happened to be lying around 💿💿💿💿💿💿💿💿💿

#10

I Used To Wonder What Kevin's Parents Were Doing For A Living But Now I Realize They Were Both Actors

I Used To Wonder What Kevin's Parents Were Doing For A Living But Now I Realize They Were Both Actors

Cal🤘 (she/her)
Cal🤘 (she/her)
Literally watched Home Alone last night.

#11

And They Never Actually Knew Where We Were Which Is Kinda Terrifying And Wouldn't Fly Today

And They Never Actually Knew Where We Were Which Is Kinda Terrifying And Wouldn't Fly Today

Riani Kivela
Riani Kivela
I will never forget the freakout my friend's mom had when she found out we'd ridden our bikes to a different town to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken for lunch.

#12

If You Know, You Know

If You Know, You Know

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Ahhhh, these actually had 2 uses in my country lol, 1st to keep the film, 2nd to keep my great grandmother's powder tobaco ( snuff, i think its how its called on English)

#13

Found This Gem At My Parents House Today

Found This Gem At My Parents House Today

mulk
mulk
"step by step, ooooooh baby... step 1... na na na na"

#14

I Think It Was The Fancy Dinner Party In The Ad. I Always Begged Mum To Buy It But She Never Did. I Had Some Recently And Was A Touch Disappointed. The Chocolate Isn't The Nicest

I Think It Was The Fancy Dinner Party In The Ad. I Always Begged Mum To Buy It But She Never Did. I Had Some Recently And Was A Touch Disappointed. The Chocolate Isn't The Nicest

KJ
KJ
My Christmas pudding for years as I hated all the traditional options, mint flavoured naturally.

#15

If I Could Only Keep 1 Show From My Childhood, This Is It. And It's Not Even Close

If I Could Only Keep 1 Show From My Childhood, This Is It. And It's Not Even Close

Debi Blackshaw
Debi Blackshaw
I loved this show sooooo much, I still get upset when I think about all the little builders they ate.

#16

It's How I Taught My Son In The Late 90s

It's How I Taught My Son In The Late 90s

#17

My 1991 Cassette Mixtape. 🎧 Kids Today Couldn’t Imagine The Time And Effort To Make These! I Did Replicate This On My Current Streaming Services, So I’m Current With The Times

My 1991 Cassette Mixtape. 🎧 Kids Today Couldn't Imagine The Time And Effort To Make These! I Did Replicate This On My Current Streaming Services, So I'm Current With The Times

Debi Blackshaw
Debi Blackshaw
There was never enough room to write most of the titles on one line, mine always ended up with tiny text I could barely read 😁

#18

Loved That Guy On Home Improvement

Loved That Guy On Home Improvement

#19

Isn’t It Amazing How Many Of Us ‘Smoked’ Candy And Grew Up To Not Be Smokers. Weird How That Happens

Isn't It Amazing How Many Of Us 'Smoked' Candy And Grew Up To Not Be Smokers. Weird How That Happens

2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
Cigarettes, jewelry, makeup. All made the same way :) Nom nom nom

#20

Very True

Very True

#21

"Ernest -- My A*s. I Can See -- My A*s." "And There's Something Really Wrong With Your Neck Too."

"Ernest -- My A*s. I Can See -- My A*s." "And There's Something Really Wrong With Your Neck Too."

#22

I Loved Them When I Was Little. My Parents Had To Hide Them From Me So I Wouldn't Eat Them All

I Loved Them When I Was Little. My Parents Had To Hide Them From Me So I Wouldn't Eat Them All

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
who knows what aquarium gravel tastes like

#23

This Is Probably Johnny's Most Underrated Movie

This Is Probably Johnny's Most Underrated Movie

Marleinah Smith
Marleinah Smith
I'd definitely like to see this again soon

#24

No More Snow Days For Kids In School Now. They Still Have To Go To Virtual School Instead Of A Day Off. Covid Ruined Everything

No More Snow Days For Kids In School Now. They Still Have To Go To Virtual School Instead Of A Day Off. Covid Ruined Everything

#25

In The 80s It Was A Hockey Card And A Cloth Pin

In The 80s It Was A Hockey Card And A Cloth Pin

Panda in the Fake South
Panda in the Fake South
Spokey Dokes٠ The light up ones were awesome

#26

It Was True. They Just Forgot To Mention That Removing The Ink Would Also Obliterate The Paper

It Was True. They Just Forgot To Mention That Removing The Ink Would Also Obliterate The Paper

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
The blue part just tore the paper, and took off the varnish on the desk underneath.

#27

I Loved This Phone! I Thought It Was The Coolest Thing Ever!

I Loved This Phone! I Thought It Was The Coolest Thing Ever!

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Hey! It is cordless! Not that old......

#28

My Dad's Text Tone Was "Not The Momma". Miss Hearing That

My Dad's Text Tone Was "Not The Momma". Miss Hearing That

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Not the Momma! My Dad hated this programme.

#29

So When I Was 8 Years Old I Would Have Given My Right Arm For One These Classics 😂 It’s Only Taken 35 Years But I Can Honestly Say My 8 Year Old Self Is A Very Happy Little Girl

So When I Was 8 Years Old I Would Have Given My Right Arm For One These Classics 😂 It's Only Taken 35 Years But I Can Honestly Say My 8 Year Old Self Is A Very Happy Little Girl

Marleinah Smith
Marleinah Smith
I actually got one from someone for MY daughter a few years ago.

#30

Chacha And Kinicki Straight Up Looking Like Somebody's Parents Embarrassing The Hell Out Of Their Kids At The High School Dance

Chacha And Kinicki Straight Up Looking Like Somebody's Parents Embarrassing The Hell Out Of Their Kids At The High School Dance

Marleinah Smith
Marleinah Smith
John Travolta was 23 at the time that he played 18-year-old Danny Zuko, while Newton-John was 29 – more than 10 years older than Sandy, who was written to be 17 or 18 years old. Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies, was 33 at the time of filming, making her the oldest of the main cast.

#31

What A Treasure

What A Treasure

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
I wonder what happened to Alf? I heard he retired from the business as he was afraid of being typecast.

#32

Between Our Windbreakers And Hairspray, Wind Never Stood A Chance

Between Our Windbreakers And Hairspray, Wind Never Stood A Chance

#33

This Was Happiness!!!

This Was Happiness!!!

Corvus
Corvus
Grew up on PC (DOS) games, and never had one of those... or any other console for that matter.

#34

Now That I’m A Mom I Can Surely Say It’s Because We Cant Freakin See When We’re Driving At Night!

Now That I'm A Mom I Can Surely Say It's Because We Cant Freakin See When We're Driving At Night!

Cal🤘 (she/her)
Cal🤘 (she/her)
Illegal??? Oh no the cops are coming!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#35

Good Old Days

Good Old Days

#36

You Could Fry An Egg On These Things

You Could Fry An Egg On These Things

Aileen Grist
Aileen Grist
riding down on greaseproof bread wrappers to make them go faster (50s/60s)

#37

Awww! Let's All Go Floating In Water, While Watching Jaws

Awww! Let's All Go Floating In Water, While Watching Jaws

#38

My Sister Always Looked For Hayley In The 70s. There Were Never Any Hayley’s. Now It’s Such A Common Name

My Sister Always Looked For Hayley In The 70s. There Were Never Any Hayley’s. Now It’s Such A Common Name

Cal🤘 (she/her)
Cal🤘 (she/her)
Never found mine🙋🏻‍♀️

#39

That Class Has Probably Served Me More Than Any Other Class I Took In High School

That Class Has Probably Served Me More Than Any Other Class I Took In High School

JoNo
JoNo
Typing should be taught in schools now because everyone types, but most not very well.

#40

Awesome Halftime Show

Awesome Halftime Show

#41

Which Team Were You On?

Which Team Were You On?

Marleinah Smith
Marleinah Smith
Please like this comment if you've seen The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story.

#42

The Original Karen

The Original Karen

#43

Grandparents Had The Best Houses!

Grandparents Had The Best Houses!

#44

Whaaaaaattttt!

Whaaaaaattttt!

#45

My Aunt Was Getting Rid Of Some Things And Gave Me These Treasures From My Childhood. I Know They're Not Worth Much, But The Memories Are Priceless

My Aunt Was Getting Rid Of Some Things And Gave Me These Treasures From My Childhood. I Know They're Not Worth Much, But The Memories Are Priceless

#46

Your Face Would Get Very Hot And You'd Really Have To Watch Your Hair. Dangerous Maneuver!

Your Face Would Get Very Hot And You'd Really Have To Watch Your Hair. Dangerous Maneuver!

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Looks like she is having a wardrobe malfunction as well.

#47

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
This is the BEST cartoon film Disney made. Yes, I will die on that hill.

#48

I'm Sure I'm In The Minority Here, But This Film Is More Memorable Than The Goonies Imo. I Was Enamored With The Idea Of Space Exploration As A Kid

I'm Sure I'm In The Minority Here, But This Film Is More Memorable Than The Goonies Imo. I Was Enamored With The Idea Of Space Exploration As A Kid

#49

The Pinnacle Of My Childhood Artistic Career

The Pinnacle Of My Childhood Artistic Career

#50

And Your Hair Got Tangled In Them Too!

And Your Hair Got Tangled In Them Too!

#51

Shannen Doherty And Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty And Luke Perry

#52

My 8yo Self Used To Really Watch This

My 8yo Self Used To Really Watch This

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Monlight, i had a massive crush on her at the time.

#53

My Favorite People, And Archie Bunker Is The Legend

My Favorite People, And Archie Bunker Is The Legend

#54

This Is Why We Typed “You” As “U” “Are” As “R” Ect

This Is Why We Typed “You” As “U” “Are” As “R” Ect

KJ
KJ
How did this slip through BP censorship lol!

#55

I’m This Old! Saturday Morning TV 1976

I’m This Old! Saturday Morning TV 1976

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Must be some mistake on the year. For example Ghostbusters is too young for 1976

#56

One Of The Best Cinderella Movies Ever Made

One Of The Best Cinderella Movies Ever Made

Helena
Helena
The movie that turned cinderella from victim to hero, with a side of delicious petty.

#57

You Could Eat Like A King At The Ponderosa

You Could Eat Like A King At The Ponderosa

#58

These Still Exist. Todays Kids Try To Figure It Out Too. My Kids Have Several 🤣 The Better Part Is When They Crack Them And All The Liquid Leaks Out. Then They Really Wonder Where It All Went

These Still Exist. Todays Kids Try To Figure It Out Too. My Kids Have Several 🤣 The Better Part Is When They Crack Them And All The Liquid Leaks Out. Then They Really Wonder Where It All Went

