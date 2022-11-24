118 Things Only People Who Grew Up In The ’80s And The ’90s Will Understand, As Shared In This Nostalgic FB Group
No matter what we do or how we feel about it, time keeps marching forward. And while reminiscing about the past can be a double-edged sword, providing both melancholy and comfort, the Facebook group 'Grew Up In The 80's and The 90's' invites people to do just that.
Though this online community is quite young even by the internet's standards (it was created in January 2019), 1.6 million people have already joined it, sharing everything that they remember from the two decades.
So whether you want a strong dose of nostalgia or simply to learn what the good old days were all about, we invite you to check out these handpicked posts we gathered from the group.
They’re The Golden Girls You Buy Off Wish
Total Realtor Glamour Shot Style Picture
Nooo I have a toddler pic like this too, complete with pearls and pearl earrings 😭😭On top of the fireplace for everyone to marvel at
As A Kid: "Look At That Jet Ski!" Adult: "A New Kitchen!"
This Hit The Feels
Terrible When The Teacher Caught The Notes. My Hs History Would Read The Notes To The Class
It Was Great. You Could Skip The First Tape With The Mushy Love Story And Jump To The Second Tape With All The Action
I Laughed Way Harder Than I Should’ve At This
Thats Problem Solving Skills Right There! Kids Don't Know What It's Like To Have To Start All The Way Over When You Run Out Of Lives!
I play too many games on cool math games. So I know what it's like lol
But It Feels So Right
In the 90s, you used a AOL CD that happened to be lying around 💿💿💿💿💿💿💿💿💿
I Used To Wonder What Kevin's Parents Were Doing For A Living But Now I Realize They Were Both Actors
And They Never Actually Knew Where We Were Which Is Kinda Terrifying And Wouldn't Fly Today
I will never forget the freakout my friend's mom had when she found out we'd ridden our bikes to a different town to go to Kentucky Fried Chicken for lunch.
If You Know, You Know
Ahhhh, these actually had 2 uses in my country lol, 1st to keep the film, 2nd to keep my great grandmother's powder tobaco ( snuff, i think its how its called on English)
Found This Gem At My Parents House Today
I Think It Was The Fancy Dinner Party In The Ad. I Always Begged Mum To Buy It But She Never Did. I Had Some Recently And Was A Touch Disappointed. The Chocolate Isn't The Nicest
If I Could Only Keep 1 Show From My Childhood, This Is It. And It's Not Even Close
I loved this show sooooo much, I still get upset when I think about all the little builders they ate.
It's How I Taught My Son In The Late 90s
My 1991 Cassette Mixtape. 🎧 Kids Today Couldn’t Imagine The Time And Effort To Make These! I Did Replicate This On My Current Streaming Services, So I’m Current With The Times
There was never enough room to write most of the titles on one line, mine always ended up with tiny text I could barely read 😁
Loved That Guy On Home Improvement
Isn’t It Amazing How Many Of Us ‘Smoked’ Candy And Grew Up To Not Be Smokers. Weird How That Happens
Cigarettes, jewelry, makeup. All made the same way :) Nom nom nom
Very True
"Ernest -- My A*s. I Can See -- My A*s." "And There's Something Really Wrong With Your Neck Too."
I Loved Them When I Was Little. My Parents Had To Hide Them From Me So I Wouldn't Eat Them All
This Is Probably Johnny's Most Underrated Movie
No More Snow Days For Kids In School Now. They Still Have To Go To Virtual School Instead Of A Day Off. Covid Ruined Everything
In The 80s It Was A Hockey Card And A Cloth Pin
It Was True. They Just Forgot To Mention That Removing The Ink Would Also Obliterate The Paper
I Loved This Phone! I Thought It Was The Coolest Thing Ever!
My Dad's Text Tone Was "Not The Momma". Miss Hearing That
So When I Was 8 Years Old I Would Have Given My Right Arm For One These Classics 😂 It’s Only Taken 35 Years But I Can Honestly Say My 8 Year Old Self Is A Very Happy Little Girl
I actually got one from someone for MY daughter a few years ago.
Chacha And Kinicki Straight Up Looking Like Somebody's Parents Embarrassing The Hell Out Of Their Kids At The High School Dance
John Travolta was 23 at the time that he played 18-year-old Danny Zuko, while Newton-John was 29 – more than 10 years older than Sandy, who was written to be 17 or 18 years old. Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies, was 33 at the time of filming, making her the oldest of the main cast.
What A Treasure
Between Our Windbreakers And Hairspray, Wind Never Stood A Chance
This Was Happiness!!!
Now That I’m A Mom I Can Surely Say It’s Because We Cant Freakin See When We’re Driving At Night!
Good Old Days
You Could Fry An Egg On These Things
riding down on greaseproof bread wrappers to make them go faster (50s/60s)
Awww! Let's All Go Floating In Water, While Watching Jaws
My Sister Always Looked For Hayley In The 70s. There Were Never Any Hayley’s. Now It’s Such A Common Name
That Class Has Probably Served Me More Than Any Other Class I Took In High School
Awesome Halftime Show
Which Team Were You On?
Please like this comment if you've seen The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story.
The Original Karen
Grandparents Had The Best Houses!
My Aunt Was Getting Rid Of Some Things And Gave Me These Treasures From My Childhood. I Know They're Not Worth Much, But The Memories Are Priceless
Your Face Would Get Very Hot And You'd Really Have To Watch Your Hair. Dangerous Maneuver!
Silver Surfer
I'm Sure I'm In The Minority Here, But This Film Is More Memorable Than The Goonies Imo. I Was Enamored With The Idea Of Space Exploration As A Kid
The Pinnacle Of My Childhood Artistic Career
And Your Hair Got Tangled In Them Too!
Shannen Doherty And Luke Perry
My 8yo Self Used To Really Watch This
My Favorite People, And Archie Bunker Is The Legend
This Is Why We Typed “You” As “U” “Are” As “R” Ect
I’m This Old! Saturday Morning TV 1976
Must be some mistake on the year. For example Ghostbusters is too young for 1976