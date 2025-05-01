“You Haven’t Aged”: ‘90s Icon Tia Carrere, 58, Wows Fans In Plunging Purple Gown

Age is truly nothing but a number when it comes to Tia Carrere.

The 58-year-old actress, who made her big break on daytime soap opera General Hospital and is best known for starring in the iconic ‘90s comedy Wayne’s World, made quite an impression as she stepped out at an event on Tuesday, April 29.

She wore a gorgeous royal purple gown while walking along the red carpet of the 2025 Scientific and Technical Awards at the Academic of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles — and fans have deemed her to possess an ageless kind of beauty.

Highlights Tia Carrere, 58, stunned fans in a royal purple gown at the 2025 Scientific and Technical Awards in LA this past week.

Fans praised Carrere's ageless beauty and compared her radiant smile to her iconic Wayne’s World character from the 90s.

Carrere voiced Nani in 2002’s Lilo & Stitch and will appear in its upcoming live-action adaptation.

RELATED:

Tia Carrere stunned in a royal purple gown as the stepped out at an LA event this past week

Share icon

Image credits: tiacarrere

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawaii native topped off her stunning dress with a jewel-embellished headpiece, silver handbag, and stiletto heels.

While passing photographers, she made sure to give them a dazzling smile—so similar to her character Cassandra Wong in the 1992 film.

And its effect certainly played off, as demonstrated by those gushing in her Instagram comments section.

“🔥🔥🔥that purple dress is smashing on you!” said actress and martial artist Michelle Lee.

“Ummm you just keep looking 🔥🔥🔥 love the purple sis!” wrote another.

Share icon

Image credits: Tia Carrere/Facebook

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

A third chimed in, “Absolutely stunning 😍.”

“You need to be in a marvel movie,” read one comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

On X, someone reposted the red carpet photos and joked, “Timeline cleanse? Haha. Everyone remember Tia Carrere? Loved her in True Lies. I am happy she seems to be doing so well. Here she is 33 years after Wayne’s World.”

Another exclaimed, “How AMAZING does Tia Carrera look?! 33 yrs since Wayne’s World!! Babraham Lincoln! Schwiing!!”

Fans flocked to social media, shocked by how the actress looked practically half her age

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

As reported by Page Six, Carrere gave a little insight on how she predicted Wayne’s World would perform when it was released, admitting that no one believed it would become a hit.

“It was the tiniest movie that Paramount shot that year,” she told For Women First in an interview in March. “It was low-budget and we only had a few takes of each scene. Nobody knew what they had since, since it was still pretty untested ground for an SNL sketch to become a film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Prime Video

Indeed, Wayne’s World was slated to act as a spin-off of a Saturday Night Live skit, until it took on a life of its own as it premiered in theaters as a standalone movie.

She went on, “We were running by the seat of our pants, and it was incredible to see the phenomenon that it became, but nobody expected it. It was really a pop culture moment.”

The Dancing with the Stars alumna also dove into how she connected with her fierce and beloved character who stole Wayne’s heart.

Carrere is best known for her role in the 1992 comedy film Wayne’s World

Share icon

Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

“It was a powerful young female role, and I think a lot of women responded to it because she was unapologetically her own person,” she said. “I love Cassandra.”

The cult classic follows two “slacker” friends, Wayne and Garth, played by actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who navigate their way through promoting their public-access cable show and the challenges that come with it, according to IMDb.

Share icon

Image credits: tiacarrere

Before their troubles truly manifest themselves, they meet Cassandra, a singer and bassist in the band Crucial Taunt.

The mother of one was also featured in Walt Disney’s 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch as the voice of Nani. She is set to appear in the movie’s live-action adaption, coming out later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress felt as if Wayne’s World would not become a hit amongst fans initially

Share icon

Image credits: tiacarrere

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lilo & Stitch holds a special place in my heart,” she told For Women First when asked about her experience with coming back to the popular Disney world and what it was like being part of the original film.

“I was involved in a very unusual way, because I got to speak with [writers and directors] Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois as they were creating the characters and the background.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Rich Eisen Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Carrere (@tiacarrere)

ADVERTISEMENT

As someone born in Hawaii, Carrere took great pride in showcasing the culture of her state and making sure those moments were visible in the film.

The comments were nothing but positive

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT