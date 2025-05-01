Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You Haven’t Aged”: ‘90s Icon Tia Carrere, 58, Wows Fans In Plunging Purple Gown
Tia Carrere, u201990s icon, wearing a plunging purple gown and tiara, smiling at an event with styled hair and elegant makeup.
Celebrities, News

“You Haven’t Aged”: ‘90s Icon Tia Carrere, 58, Wows Fans In Plunging Purple Gown

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

Age is truly nothing but a number when it comes to Tia Carrere.

The 58-year-old actress, who made her big break on daytime soap opera General Hospital and is best known for starring in the iconic ‘90s comedy Wayne’s World, made quite an impression as she stepped out at an event on Tuesday, April 29.

She wore a gorgeous royal purple gown while walking along the red carpet of the 2025 Scientific and Technical Awards at the Academic of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles — and fans have deemed her to possess an ageless kind of beauty.

Highlights
  • Tia Carrere, 58, stunned fans in a royal purple gown at the 2025 Scientific and Technical Awards in LA this past week.
  • Fans praised Carrere's ageless beauty and compared her radiant smile to her iconic Wayne’s World character from the 90s.
  • Carrere voiced Nani in 2002’s Lilo & Stitch and will appear in its upcoming live-action adaptation.
RELATED:

    Tia Carrere stunned in a royal purple gown as the stepped out at an LA event this past week

    Tia Carrere close-up portrait with flawless skin and dark hair, showcasing her ageless beauty in natural light.

    Image credits: tiacarrere

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Hawaii native topped off her stunning dress with a jewel-embellished headpiece, silver handbag, and stiletto heels.

    While passing photographers, she made sure to give them a dazzling smile—so similar to her character Cassandra Wong in the 1992 film.

    And its effect certainly played off, as demonstrated by those gushing in her Instagram comments section.

    “🔥🔥🔥that purple dress is smashing on you!” said actress and martial artist Michelle Lee. 

    “Ummm you just keep looking 🔥🔥🔥 love the purple sis!” wrote another.

    Tia Carrere close-up selfie outdoors, wearing black shirt and sunglasses, showcasing her youthful look and natural beauty.

    Image credits: Tia Carrere/Facebook

    Tia Carrere, ’90s icon, at the beach wearing a plunging purple gown, showcasing her timeless beauty at 58 years old.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A third chimed in, “Absolutely stunning 😍.”

    “You need to be in a marvel movie,” read one comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On X, someone reposted the red carpet photos and joked, “Timeline cleanse? Haha. Everyone remember Tia Carrere? Loved her in True Lies. I am happy she seems to be doing so well. Here she is 33 years after Wayne’s World.”

    Another exclaimed, “How AMAZING does Tia Carrera look?! 33 yrs since Wayne’s World!! Babraham Lincoln! Schwiing!!”

    Fans flocked to social media, shocked by how the actress looked practically half her age

    Tia Carrere in a detailed costume with red and gold accents, showcasing her '90s icon style and timeless beauty.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    As reported by Page Six, Carrere gave a little insight on how she predicted Wayne’s World would perform when it was released, admitting that no one believed it would become a hit.

    “It was the tiniest movie that Paramount shot that year,” she told For Women First in an interview in March. “It was low-budget and we only had a few takes of each scene. Nobody knew what they had since, since it was still pretty untested ground for an SNL sketch to become a film.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tia Carrere singing on stage with large hoop earrings and red dress, 90s icon known for timeless beauty and style

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Indeed, Wayne’s World was slated to act as a spin-off of a Saturday Night Live skit, until it took on a life of its own as it premiered in theaters as a standalone movie.

    She went on, “We were running by the seat of our pants, and it was incredible to see the phenomenon that it became, but nobody expected it. It was really a pop culture moment.”

    The Dancing with the Stars alumna also dove into how she connected with her fierce and beloved character who stole Wayne’s heart.

    Carrere is best known for her role in the 1992 comedy film Wayne’s World

    Tia Carrere wearing a plunging purple gown, smiling with long wavy hair, showcasing timeless beauty and elegance.

    Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tia Carrere in a plunging purple gown posing with a man in a black suit at a formal event.

    Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

    “It was a powerful young female role, and I think a lot of women responded to it because she was unapologetically her own person,” she said. “I love Cassandra.” 

    The cult classic follows two “slacker” friends, Wayne and Garth, played by actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who navigate their way through promoting their public-access cable show and the challenges that come with it, according to IMDb.

    Tia Carrere in a plunging purple gown posing with five people at an event, showcasing her timeless '90s icon style.

    Image credits: tiacarrere

    Before their troubles truly manifest themselves, they meet Cassandra, a singer and bassist in the band Crucial Taunt.

    The mother of one was also featured in Walt Disney’s 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch as the voice of Nani. She is set to appear in the movie’s live-action adaption, coming out later this year. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actress felt as if Wayne’s World would not become a hit amongst fans initially

    Tia Carrere, 90s icon, posing with guitar in festive red holiday outfit near decorated Christmas tree.

    Image credits: tiacarrere

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lilo & Stitch holds a special place in my heart,” she told For Women First when asked about her experience with coming back to the popular Disney world and what it was like being part of the original film.

    “I was involved in a very unusual way, because I got to speak with [writers and directors] Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois as they were creating the characters and the background.”

    Tia Carrere, 90s icon, speaking on a podcast, wearing a sleeveless beige outfit with long wavy hair.

    Image credits: The Rich Eisen Show

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tia Carrere (@tiacarrere)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As someone born in Hawaii, Carrere took great pride in showcasing the culture of her state and making sure those moments were visible in the film.

    The comments were nothing but positive

    Tia Carrere wearing a plunging purple gown, showcasing timeless beauty and '90s icon style at age 58.

    Tia Carrere stuns in a plunging purple gown, showcasing timeless beauty and '90s icon style at age 58.

    Tia Carrere, 90s icon, stuns fans wearing a plunging purple gown, showcasing timeless beauty at age 58.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tia Carrere, ’90s icon at 58, stuns fans in a plunging purple gown at a glamorous event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tia Carrere, ’90s icon, stuns in a plunging purple gown, showcasing timeless beauty at 58 years old.

    Comment by Paul Dakers saying Ye you're still hot though with a heart reaction emoji.

    Comment praising 90s icon Tia Carrere for her youthful look and purple gown with fire emojis on social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tia Carrere, '90s icon at 58, wearing a plunging purple gown, wowing fans with her timeless beauty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Tia Carrere’s stunning plunging purple gown, calling the dress smashing on her.

    Tia Carrere, 90s icon, wows fans in a plunging purple gown at 58, showcasing timeless beauty and elegance.

    Comment praising '90s icon Tia Carrere, 58, for looking amazing and not aging over the last 20 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising 90s icon Tia Carrere for looking stunning and ageless with heart and fire emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda