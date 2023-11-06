ADVERTISEMENT

I had trouble sleeping. I was thinking about a thousand and one things. "How will I repair my e-scooter?", "I miss summer.", "Where are my headphones?". Suddenly, the question to answer all other questions (yes - a question can answer a question, leave me alone) appeared out of nowhere and dominated my mind: "What does a cat made of cheese and cheerios look like?!" I had to find the answer (a real answer, not a question this time).

So, I asked Dall-E to imagine this wonderful cat for me. An hour later, I had a bunch of animals made of foods that don't go well together: a cat made of cheese and cheerios, a rabbit made of marshmallow and spaghetti, a dog made of ice cream and pickles. Here you go.

#1

Cat Made Of Cheese And Cheerios (I Love The Dripping Froot Loops)

Cat Made Of Cheese And Cheerios (I Love The Dripping Froot Loops)

#2

Panda Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

Panda Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

#3

Rabbit Made Of Marshmallow And Spaghetti

Rabbit Made Of Marshmallow And Spaghetti

#4

Eagle Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

Eagle Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

#5

Zebra Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

Zebra Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

#6

Monkey Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

Monkey Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

#7

Pink Flamingo Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

Pink Flamingo Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

#8

Grasshoper Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

Grasshoper Made Of Cheese And Cheerios

#9

Dog Made Of Ice Cream And Pickles (I Love His Eyes)

Dog Made Of Ice Cream And Pickles (I Love His Eyes)

