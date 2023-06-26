Proud Mum, 99, Witnesses First Of Her Seven Children Graduate College at 72

It’s easy to fall into thinking that there are set times to achieve our goals. Get your driver’s license by the time you finish high school, have a group of friends by the time you’re 20 or get your college degree before you turn 25. Thankfully, there are stories that remind us that we all have different timings. For example, Sam Kaplan: a recent Cinema and Media Arts graduate who got his diploma at the age of 72!

Graduation day is a special one not only for the graduate but their family too. Especially mums who get to see their babies graduate

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

It doesn’t matter if you’re two or 72, you’re still a baby to your mum, who will proudly cheer on all of your accomplishments.

Sam Kaplan, 72, recently graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College as the first one from his seven siblings to earn a bachelor’s degree – now that’s an achievement and a half. Having his 99-year-old mum there to cheer him on whilst he walked the podium made that day even more special.

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

Sam Kaplan, 72, is a great example that it is never too late to learn

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

Throughout his life, Sam had tried many different professions – from taxi driver to wholesale distributor of electronics. All that on top of being a father of five. And now he can add a BA in Cinema and Media Arts to his impressive resume.

Despite his maturity and experience, it wasn’t easy just to jump back into education. Sam had to learn how to study all over again. It was challenging, but in the end, he graduated with a Summa Cum Laude diploma.

On top of everything, most of Sam’s coursemates were 50+ years younger than him. To close the gap, Sam had set a goal to talk to one new student each day and ask about their hopes and dreams. This method helped him to develop strong friendships and receive many hugs during the graduation ceremony.

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

Kaplan’s mum, 99, cheered loudly as she watched her son receive his diploma

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

“My car seemed to have developed automatic steering and I pulled off. Five minutes later, I was registering for the fall semester” he recalled the beginning of his journey

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

“I’m the first of my seven siblings to earn a degree”

Image credits: Georgia Gwinnett College

Sam Kaplan started his studies at the age of 68 because he was passionate about scriptwriting. Now, at the age of 72, he holds his diploma. Being the first one of his siblings to earn a bachelor’s degree, he definitely made his mum proud.

Sometimes life derails us and opportunities seem lost, and that’s okay – it’s a part of life and learning. It’s what you do that matters. Being too young or too old for something shouldn’t stop you. We have limited time on Earth and we should make most of it – learn how to rollerblade in our thirties, paint in our forties or go to college in our late sixties. And don’t forget to grab the people you love and bring them along for the ride.

Do you have any achievements that you were told you’re too old for?

People in the comments were cheering on the graduate and his mom