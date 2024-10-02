Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader – Only 50% Of People Get All Questions Right
Challenges

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader – Only 50% Of People Get All Questions Right

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Are you smarter than a 5th grader?

Let’s refresh our 5th grade knowledge of literature, math, history, biology, and chemistry. Whether you pass this trivia quiz with flying colors or figure out that you might have slept during some classes, this trivia will surely refresh your memory.

As it is said at the bottom of some exam papers: ‘Good Luck :)’

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader - Only 50% Of People Get All Questions Right

Image credits: Gustavo Fring

Thanks! Check out the results:

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Jrog
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Except Edison did NOT invent the light bulb. He improved the carbon filament bulb making it economically viable, but more expensive and shorter lived bulbs had been around for over 75 years. Carbon filament was invented by English chemist Sir Humphry Davy in 1802. British astronomer Warren de la Rue invented the expensive but effective platinum filament bulb. Edison bulb is a direct ripoff of a patent of British chemist Joseph Wilson Swan.

Jrog
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Edison's patent is named "IMPROVEMENTS In Electric Lights", and were based on a Canadian patent -itself derived from Swan's- for a carbon filament lamp in nitrogen atmosphere, that Edison initially "borrowed" and then straight out bought. Edison lamp was just the cheapest and the one which won the commercialization battle. Contemporary to Edison, Piedmontese inventor Alessandro Cruto designed a lamp with ten times the life span and five time the efficiency of Edison's, meeting little commercial success outside of his region because he lacked distribution and large scale manufacturing capability. 20 years later, it's patents made their way to Holland, into a small family company in Eindhoven, becoming the basis for the global success of what is now known as Philips.

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Excuse me but since when were the other nations of central America and the Caribbean NOT part of North America? Yes we call that part of the world Central America something else but they are most assuredly part of the North American CONTINENT.

ZGutr
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Thomas Edison did not invent the lightbulb, he made the first cheap and practical (so in short commercial) version

