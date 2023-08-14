 5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies | Bored Panda
5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies
Tiny Dice Buddies
Community member

The Tiny Dice Buddies are a band of cute animated dice pals that tumble through life in an “I felt that” kind of way and also routinely take dad jokes to another level.

These characters came to life in January of this year as their creators were anticipating building a real-life tiny home in the shape of a pair of stacked dice, the Tiny Dice House, which is expected to be completed in the next few months!

Dubbed the “silly residents” of the Tiny Dice House, the Tiny Dice Buddies garnered an audience of over 267k followers on IG and 299k followers on TikTok by presenting a playful and unique take on trending audio from both platforms.

Here are a few of the most viral Tiny Dice Buddies videos that will make your day.

More info: Instagram

The next time you get pulled over…

Try this for yourself or share this tip with someone who could use it.

Watch the full animated reel here.

When the weekend comes & you don’t know what to do…

When you live for the weekend but then don’t know what ta dahh when it arrives…

Watch the full animated reel here.

This is a question I ask myself every day

Wait, have you seen yourself? Why are you working, sexy?

Watch the full animated reel here.

When you’re having a bad day…

You better not be planning any bad days, Universe…

Watch the full animated reel here.

Have you seriously considered life as a marshmallow?

Is anyone hiring an entry-level marshmallow? Will wobble with joy for food…

Watch the full animated reel here.

Tiny Dice Buddies
Author, Community member

Silly and totally random animated dice pals that tumble through life face-first.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

