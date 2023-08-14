5 Random But Relatable Animations Featuring Tiny Dice Buddies

The Tiny Dice Buddies are a band of cute animated dice pals that tumble through life in an “I felt that” kind of way and also routinely take dad jokes to another level.

These characters came to life in January of this year as their creators were anticipating building a real-life tiny home in the shape of a pair of stacked dice, the Tiny Dice House, which is expected to be completed in the next few months!

Dubbed the “silly residents” of the Tiny Dice House, the Tiny Dice Buddies garnered an audience of over 267k followers on IG and 299k followers on TikTok by presenting a playful and unique take on trending audio from both platforms.

Here are a few of the most viral Tiny Dice Buddies videos that will make your day.

The next time you get pulled over…

Try this for yourself or share this tip with someone who could use it.

When the weekend comes & you don’t know what to do…

When you live for the weekend but then don’t know what ta dahh when it arrives…

This is a question I ask myself every day

Wait, have you seen yourself? Why are you working, sexy?

When you’re having a bad day…

You better not be planning any bad days, Universe…

Have you seriously considered life as a marshmallow?

Is anyone hiring an entry-level marshmallow? Will wobble with joy for food…

