Lady Gaga’s 24 tattoos caught Cosmopolitan’s attention. Especially the “giant spine tattoo”, a “tribute to the House of Gucci,” and the cherub at the back of her hairline.



Her left shoulder blade is a collage of seemingly unrelated stamps, including one with a heart and the word “dad,” a bouquet of daisies, a flock of swallows, and a long-nailed hand bearing a string of beads, not to mention a design that could represent a lotus of some kind.



Below the same arm, on her upper ribcage, the songstress has the words “mother monster,” which may or may not be related to the claw on her left shoulder blade, which has since been described as a “monster hand.”



On the arm itself, in the region of the inner bicep, she completes her fascination with monsters with the words “little monsters.” According to Cosmo, she is referring to her fans with this phrase.



Right above the latter is the German script by Austrian poet and novelist Rainer Maria Rilke.



When translated, it reads: “In the deepest hour of the night, confess to yourself that you would [expire] if you were forbidden to write. And look deep into your heart where it spreads its roots, the answer, and ask yourself, must I write?”



In the middle of this text is the date her aunt Joanne Stefani Germanotta succumbed to lupus (12-18-1974).



Tellingly, the singer’s fifth studio album, released in 2016, is named Joanne, and the name is tattooed inside her left elbow.



The heart tattoo on her left shoulder, which bears the word “dad,” is a tribute to her father’s open-heart surgery.



Other designs on the singer include an image of David Bowie on the left side of her ribcage, along with an anchor.



Also on her left shoulder blade is a tribute to her survival of an indecent assault, and then flowing down and across her back is the depiction of a massive black moth.



The moth was inked in time for the 2020 Grammys but was missing two years later when she debuted a rose and stalk running down her spine.



Lady Gaga has a few tributes to her career too, which include a treble clef on her lower back (reportedly her first tattoo ever), and a musical staff with the letters G-A-G-A.



On her right bicep is a trumpet, and on the side of her left arm lies the word “Art Pop.”



Lest we forget, the unicorn high on her left thigh and the peace symbol on her right wrist.



All in all, Cosmo counted 24—and this was in July 2024.

