2e-: I Came Up With An Aesthetic Solution Of Copper Waste
Compared to traditional copper recycling, 2e- proposed an alternative solution that is more aesthetic and eco-friendly. I collected scrap copper and converted it into copper crystal jewelry through electrolysis.
The basic principle of crystal growing is to electrolyze a solution of sulfate with two copper electrodes. In this process, the anode (+) acts as a donor, and the cathode (-) acts as a receiver. The copper molecules are separated from the scrap copper (+) and aggregated on the negative copper part which gradually forms coral-like copper crystals. 2e- was created to explore a new aesthetic form from industrial waste and encourage people to address material-recycling process innovation.
More info: andymadesign.com