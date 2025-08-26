Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Laughed In My Face”: 23-Year-Old Woman Quits $180k Job Over Gross Comments From Men
Young woman with blonde hair in a sleeveless top, highlighting 23-year-old woman quitting job over gross comments from men
Social Issues, Society

“Laughed In My Face”: 23-Year-Old Woman Quits $180k Job Over Gross Comments From Men

A young woman was forced to leave her dream job in construction after enduring degrading comments from men.

Tavia Lynn always knew she wanted to be in the construction industry. “I got into construction because I enjoy creating things,” she told news.com.au. “It helped me feel peace being able to see my progress instantly and the results after each day of hard work.”

Highlights
  • Tavia Lynn, 23, quit her $180K construction job due to constant degrading and s*xual comments from male co-workers.
  • Starting her renovation business at 19, Tavia used YouTube tutorials and made A$30,000 in two months.
  • Male colleagues called Tavia "eye candy" and made inappropriate remarks, leading her to feel unvalued.

The first negative reaction came from a family member, who “laughed in [Tavia’s] face” and told her she wouldn’t be “taken seriously” at the workplace.

Determined to prove him wrong, the woman persisted in her ambitions. By 19, she had already started her own renovation business, teaching herself skills through YouTube tutorials.

    Tavia Lynn, 23, said she quit her job in construction due to unwanted comments from men

    Smiling young woman with gold earrings and sleek hair, representing a 23-year-old quitting $180k job over gross comments.

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Within two months, she’d made an impressive A$30,000 (approx. $19,500) and was on track to earn around A$180,000 (approx. $116,800) in a single year, Tavia told the outlet.

    “I was doing everything from professional painting and refinishing cabinets to trim and flooring,” she said. “I loved it.”

    23-year-old woman sitting in red car interior, holding phone, symbolizing quitting $180k job over gross comments from men.

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Despite her love for the business, Tavia soon faced a situation that became difficult to tolerate. She said different men, some as old as 60, would try to flirt with her on the job.

    The 23-year-old recalled one of them telling her, “You’re getting paid all this money just to look pretty. You’re just here as eye candy.”

    “It made me feel like I was a joke and that nobody was taking me seriously,” she expressed.

    Tavia, who now works as a model, started a renovation business when she was 19

    Young woman in a gray sleeveless outfit holding a phone, representing a 23-year-old quitting a $180k job over gross comments.

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Tavia said she had to deal with her male co-workers “making comments about my a**” or constantly “making all the talk at work s*xual.”

    The woman suspects they even created group chats specifically to discuss her appearance.

    Young woman smiling in a sleeveless outfit after quitting $180k job due to gross comments from men at work

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Comment from Gary Hankinson questioning how a woman learned construction skills from YouTube amid job challenges.
    Additionally, one of the men, whom Tavia considered a friend, questioned why she had chosen to work in a male-dominated industry, telling her it wasn’t the right place for her.

    “He asked if I really wanted to do manual labor for the rest of my life, and he said, ‘If I looked as hot as you, I would not be doing this,” she recounted.

    “I was doing everything from professional painting and refinishing cabinets to trim and flooring,” she said

    Young woman at a party posing confidently in a bold dress, highlighting themes of quitting job over gross comments from men.

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Young woman with long blonde hair in a white top, surrounded by string lights, reflecting on quitting $180k job over comments.

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Tired of constant unwanted comments from men about her looks or profession, Tavia decided to leave the industry.

    According to her Instagram bio, she now works as a model, entrepreneur, and artist. Last year, she walked the runway at Las Vegas Swim Week.

    The Women in Construction ‘Have Your Say’survey, which received 1,792 responses, found that 65% of women felt they needed to work harder than men to receive the same recognition. Also, more than half of respondents (53%) across all company sizes and locations reported experiencing s*xual harassment at work.

    However, men questioned why she was at the job and told her she was there as “eye candy”

    Young woman in a red dress posing confidently indoors after quitting $180k job due to gross comments from men

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Earlier this year, a Sydney worker named Shianne Foxx sparked a heated debate after claiming she was denied the chance to work in a bikini.

    Shianne, who was employed as a landscaper and had previously worked in the mines, called out what she described as a “double standard” in the industry. Working in 40°C (104°F) heat, she said she wanted to perform her tasks topless, just like her male counterparts.

    However, she was reportedly told by her boss that she couldn’t, as it would be a “distraction” to others.

    23-year-old woman taking a mirror selfie after quitting $180k job due to gross comments from men in workplace.

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    “It was such a hot day. Obviously when you work in the industry, lots of the boys have their tops off,” she told news.com.au. “I thought it was only fair if I could get mine off too. I have no shame in getting my b**bs out.”

    Shianne argued that her body shouldn’t be considered “distracting” because breasts are “just a natural thing.”

    “If you’re going to be childish and feel like they’re going to be distracting, then you should just grow up,” she added.

    Tavia ultimately quit the job, which she said made her feel like a “joke”

    23-year-old woman with blonde hair and makeup, sitting in a car after quitting a $180k job over gross comments from men

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    Young woman posing confidently wearing white sheer outfit, reflecting resilience after quitting job over gross comments from men.

    Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

    The woman, who has dubbed herself the Bikini Tradie, has been working in male-dominated jobs for the last four years.

    Unlike many other women in her industry, Shianne said she hasn’t experienced catcalling by her male co-workers. “From my experience, if you just go in there with your head held high and if you don’t let men have it over you (…) they won’t do anything,” she said, encouraging women to “stand [their] ground.”

    Netizens commented on Tavia’s story and the reasons she decided to quit the job

    Screenshot of a social media comment about ongoing sexual harassment and shame in the workplace addressing gross comments from men.

    Comment by Jurai Negus about valuing a peaceful and inclusive workplace over money in a professional discussion.

    A social media comment praising a woman’s bravery after quitting a $180k job due to gross comments from men.

    Comment from user about woman quitting $180k job over gross comments and being laughed at despite self-taught skills.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating not a qualified tradie but a YouTube tradie, related to a woman quitting job over gross comments.

    Screenshot of a comment about a woman quitting her $180k job after receiving gross comments from men.

    Social media comment by Marc AndThat expressing concern about how upcoming generations are wired, with emojis.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment mentioning OnlyFans in response to a discussion about a 23-year-old woman quitting her job.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a 23-year-old woman quitting her $180k job over gross comments from men.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing challenges faced by a woman in a male-dominated construction industry.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about life, related to a 23-year-old woman quitting $180k job over gross comments.

    Comment on social media post about earning 180k at age 23, highlighting reaction to high salary.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FFS Marina, why are you posting this stuff? It's just some attention-seeking wannabee "model", you're just enabling them by giving them the exposure they want.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ikr lol does she even know what she don’t want etc ,cos becoming a model , is ok I got nothing more 😂😂😂😂

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Marina, you, like Binitha, really stink at your job.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    indigokyrstin avatar
    Sydnee Welter
    Sydnee Welter
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Load More Replies...
    arthurwaite avatar
    Arthur Waite
    Arthur Waite
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why weren't there any pix of her in 'work' clothes? Overalls, safety boots, hardhat, etc. Look like you want the job.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

