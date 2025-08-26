“Laughed In My Face”: 23-Year-Old Woman Quits $180k Job Over Gross Comments From Men

ADVERTISEMENT

A young woman was forced to leave her dream job in construction after enduring degrading comments from men.

Tavia Lynn always knew she wanted to be in the construction industry. “I got into construction because I enjoy creating things,” she told news.com.au. “It helped me feel peace being able to see my progress instantly and the results after each day of hard work.”

Highlights Tavia Lynn, 23, quit her $180K construction job due to constant degrading and s*xual comments from male co-workers.

Starting her renovation business at 19, Tavia used YouTube tutorials and made A$30,000 in two months.

Male colleagues called Tavia "eye candy" and made inappropriate remarks, leading her to feel unvalued.

The first negative reaction came from a family member, who “laughed in [Tavia’s] face” and told her she wouldn’t be “taken seriously” at the workplace.

Determined to prove him wrong, the woman persisted in her ambitions. By 19, she had already started her own renovation business, teaching herself skills through YouTube tutorials.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Tavia Lynn, 23, said she quit her job in construction due to unwanted comments from men

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

Within two months, she’d made an impressive A$30,000 (approx. $19,500) and was on track to earn around A$180,000 (approx. $116,800) in a single year, Tavia told the outlet.

“I was doing everything from professional painting and refinishing cabinets to trim and flooring,” she said. “I loved it.”

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

Despite her love for the business, Tavia soon faced a situation that became difficult to tolerate. She said different men, some as old as 60, would try to flirt with her on the job.

The 23-year-old recalled one of them telling her, “You’re getting paid all this money just to look pretty. You’re just here as eye candy.”

“It made me feel like I was a joke and that nobody was taking me seriously,” she expressed.

Tavia, who now works as a model, started a renovation business when she was 19

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Tavia said she had to deal with her male co-workers “making comments about my a**” or constantly “making all the talk at work s*xual.”

The woman suspects they even created group chats specifically to discuss her appearance.

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“He asked if I really wanted to do manual labor for the rest of my life, and he said, ‘If I looked as hot as you, I would not be doing this,” she recounted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was doing everything from professional painting and refinishing cabinets to trim and flooring,” she said

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

Tired of constant unwanted comments from men about her looks or profession, Tavia decided to leave the industry.

According to her Instagram bio, she now works as a model, entrepreneur, and artist. Last year, she walked the runway at Las Vegas Swim Week.

The Women in Construction ‘Have Your Say’survey, which received 1,792 responses, found that 65% of women felt they needed to work harder than men to receive the same recognition. Also, more than half of respondents (53%) across all company sizes and locations reported experiencing s*xual harassment at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, men questioned why she was at the job and told her she was there as “eye candy”

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

Earlier this year, a Sydney worker named Shianne Foxx sparked a heated debate after claiming she was denied the chance to work in a bikini.

Shianne, who was employed as a landscaper and had previously worked in the mines, called out what she described as a “double standard” in the industry. Working in 40°C (104°F) heat, she said she wanted to perform her tasks topless, just like her male counterparts.

However, she was reportedly told by her boss that she couldn’t, as it would be a “distraction” to others.

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was such a hot day. Obviously when you work in the industry, lots of the boys have their tops off,” she told news.com.au. “I thought it was only fair if I could get mine off too. I have no shame in getting my b**bs out.”

Shianne argued that her body shouldn’t be considered “distracting” because breasts are “just a natural thing.”

“If you’re going to be childish and feel like they’re going to be distracting, then you should just grow up,” she added.

Tavia ultimately quit the job, which she said made her feel like a “joke”

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: itzjusttavia.xx / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, who has dubbed herself the Bikini Tradie, has been working in male-dominated jobs for the last four years.

Unlike many other women in her industry, Shianne said she hasn’t experienced catcalling by her male co-workers. “From my experience, if you just go in there with your head held high and if you don’t let men have it over you (…) they won’t do anything,” she said, encouraging women to “stand [their] ground.”

Netizens commented on Tavia’s story and the reasons she decided to quit the job

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT