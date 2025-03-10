ADVERTISEMENT

A female landscaper in Sydney, Australia, sparked mixed reactions on social media by calling out the “double standards” that allow men to work topless on hot days but not women like her.

Named Shianne Fox, the tradeswoman is fittingly going by the username “TheBikini Tradie” on social media.

Shianne Foxx criticized the “double standard” that prevents her from working topless, while male workers can

Image credits: thebikinitradie

Taking to social media to vent about her frustration, Foxx shared that she asked her superior to take her shirt off while working like many of her tradesman colleagues do. Foxx, who usually wears a bikini while she’s working, was working on a 40-degree celcius day at the time and said she wanted to work topless as it was too hot.

Image credits: thebikinitradie

In her TikTok video, Foxx shared, “It’s a f—ing 40-degree day today and I’m the one who has to wear my shirt [while] all the boys on the site don’t have to wear theirs.”

“It’s a double standard, it’s s-xist, and I’m actually really over it. I just want to be topless like the boys but no, I will ‘distract them’,” she added.

Foxx said her working topless shouldn’t be “distracting” as it is a “natural thing”

Image credits: thebikinitradie

Image credits: Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Speaking to news.com.au, Foxx said, “It was such a hot day. Obviously, when you work in the industry, lots of the boys have their tops off. I thought it was only fair if I could get mine off, too. I have no shame in getting my b–bs out.”

“I don’t think it should be ‘distracting’ because at the end of the day they’re just a natural thing. If you’re going to be childish and feel like they’re going to be distracting, then you should just grow up,” she added.

Foxx shared she has been working in male-dominated jobs for some time now

Image credits: thebikinitradie

Image credits: thebikinitradie

Foxx, who is also a content creator on an adult website, shared that she wanted to express her thoughts on the situation since there aren’t many women in the industry. She shared, “I’ve been working in male-dominated jobs for the last four or so years. I thought if I put myself out there, maybe other women will want to join the trades industry.”

Explaining that she is happy despite the low number of female workers in the field, Foxx added, “A lot of people say you get catcalled, but it’s nothing like that at all,” she said.

“From my experience, if you just go in there with your head held high and if you don’t let men have it over you. Stand your ground. They won’t do anything,” she added.

Foxx’s videos got divided comments from social media users

Image credits: thebikinitradie

The video got divided comments on social media. Some users agreed with Foxx, while others said she shouldn’t work topless. And some users were getting inappropriate comments under the post. However, Foxx shared that she won’t let disturbing remarks get her down, saying if she took all the comments personally, she’d be “the most unhappiest person in the world”.

Many men commented on her post in agreement. One user wrote, “yep totally agree spread the t-ts and f–k the boys.” Others commented, “I don’t think anyone would complain, miss,” “I fully agree with you,” and “I’m not offended.” One commenter disagreeing with Foxx shared, “Surely there’s an aircon in the kitchen.”

Other tradeswomen in the field were upset over Foxx’s videos

Image credits: thebikinitradie

Foxx frequently shared videos of herself working on projects in a bikini top, sparking anger among other tradeswomen. Her counterparts shared that she does not represent the tradeswomen community.

One tradeswoman shared, “Makes real female tradies put to shame.” And another added, “She does not speak for us female tradies.”

Female trade workers are a minority in blue-collar jobs

Female trade workers, already a minority in blue-collar jobs with an 80% underrepresentation, face significant challenges in the workplace. A 2023 Deloitte survey highlights this disparity, revealing a staggering 12:1 ratio of men to women in these roles.

This means for every twelve men, there is only one woman in the field, highlighting the need for greater inclusivity and equality in blue-collar industries.

Online users commented on Foxx’s controversial video

