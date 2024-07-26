ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is fortunate enough to land their dream career. Some have to settle for any role as long as it gets their bills paid. And nobody should be judged for the kind of work they do provided that they are not forcing you to do the same thing. Because in the end, their basic needs are being met, so it’s their choice what kind of job they do.

Just like Reddit user, PerceptionFew2622, who worked as a topless maid and had already told her boyfriend about it. But 6 months later, when he saw her in uniform bottoms, he suddenly broke up!

The poster of this story had a side hustle where she worked as a topless maid to pay for her graduation and not fall into debt

She cleaned expensive houses of rich people wearing uniform bottoms, and there was some leering involved but she didn’t really mind it

Right on the second date, she told her boyfriend about her work, and even though he was skeptical in the beginning, he later said that he was fine with it

One day she had a dinner planned with her boyfriend and she came home late from work, but when she was changing into comfy clothes, he saw her in her uniform bottoms

She felt that something in his face changed when he looked at her and then immediately broke up with her, leaving her in tears

Over a call, when she asked him the reason, he said it was because of her job, then he went on to even shame her for it, completely breaking her heart

When the original poster (OP) went on a second date with her boyfriend, she told him that her side hustle was working as a topless maid to pay for semesters so she could graduate without debt. Well, he was a little skeptical about it, but later admitted that he was fine with it as long as it was not her life goal, which, of course, it wasn’t.

They were dating for six months and things were going really well for them, in fact, she felt that he was ‘the one’. But one night, the tables suddenly turned on their relationship. She had called him for dinner and as she came back from work, she took the coat off and he saw her in just her uniform bottoms.

She claimed that something changed in his face when he looked at her and he broke up with her there and then. OP was completely crushed by this, and any of us would be if we got dumped so suddenly, right? When he called her, she asked him the reason. He said it was because of the job.

This must have further added to her grief, but what was really upsetting was that he didn’t just judge her, he even shamed her because of her job. And then said, “You can’t even see this from my perspective, I actually loved you.” Wow, way to brutally break a person’s heart!

Well, she was already hurt and now also feeling confused, she sought advice online, asking Redditors whether she was in the wrong. And, like always, they didn’t disappoint, for they instantly came to her rescue, showering her with empathy and advice.

20% of all American adults with undergraduate degrees have outstanding student debt. And it has also been observed that “total student debt in the U.S. has nearly tripled in the past 15 years, from more than $619 billion in quarter one of 2008 to more than $1.77 trillion in quarter one of 2023. With this debt rising as average wages have fallen, many borrowers struggle to repay their student loans and are unable to pursue other life goals.”

If we look at the statistics, we can see that student loan debt can be quite high and it’s a massive challenge to pay it back. The poster was just trying to avoid being another student in debt paying away the other pleasures of life while also acquiring an education, just like the Redditors said.

They even mentioned that the boyfriend was not wrong for breaking up with her. After he saw her uniform bottoms, the complete impact of her job might have hit him and he might not be fine with it. However, he became the bad guy in the story after he shamed her for the job when he could’ve easily ended things. They said that the couple should’ve established boundaries to keep things healthy.

According to Psychology Today, “Healthy boundaries provide the freedom to express your needs and values while also honoring the needs and values of your partner. Setting boundaries is the essential antidote to codependency, a prerequisite for emotional well-being, and a learnable skill that determines the success and longevity of any relationship.”

It seems that what the Redditors highlighted was accurate. But sometimes, things just don’t work out, no matter what. Maybe, he wasn’t the right guy for the poster because, just like people said, he wouldn’t have shamed her and called her names if he truly loved her. Wouldn’t you agree? Also, if you were in a similar situation, what would you do? Let us know in the comments!

They said that she was not in the wrong, and it was fine for her boyfriend to change his mind about her work but he had no right to shame her for it