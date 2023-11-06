“21st Century Socrates”: 24 Amazing And Heartbreaking Stories About Humans
Being a good person seems like an objective thing one can easily judge. Either the person acts like a decent human being or they don’t—it’s simple.
However, many philosophers would disagree with that statement and argue that things are more complex than just that. What is a virtue and what does being good really mean? Do good intentions mean good deeds and vice versa? It’s a topic of discussion that fascinates many.
The people in the following list do both great and atrocious things. Few also do atrocious things for the greater good. Does that make them bad people? The creator behind 21st Century Socrates page tries to encourage the dialogue by discussing the values of these fascinating people. Scroll down to see how you would judge them.
Wonderful. And if anyone wonders, No, Luz is nor a German name. It's just his nick name.
Wow! I'm even more impressed as I would be squeamish about bringing the red ants along.
I know that I am not Inigo Montoya, but this is almost inconceivable at that time. What an achievement!
Rosemary Kennedy didn't have "an intellectual disability" she had mental health issues, which lead to her dear old daddy Joe, ordering a Lobotomy for her in 1941 in an effort to "calm her down" so she wasn't an embarrassment. The "procedure" was a disaster, Rosemary was left almost completely disabled, dear old dad sent her to a psychiatric facility for 7 years, before sending her to catholic care home. He told none in the rest of the family about any of this, it was presumed that she had simply "run off" He didn't see her for the rest of his life, and the rest of the family went two decades presuming her dead or simply missing before learning what their father did upon his having a stroke. Modern medicine has deduced that Rosemary was likely BIPOLAR. To say that she had "intellectual disabilities" implies she simply was dealt a bad hand, perpetuates the myth of the Kennedys, and dismisses the immense progress of society in regards to not only mental health, but the treatment of women
Yes, Claudette Colvin did not receive the same attention as Rosa Parks, but given the attitude of white people at the time, it made more political sense to use Rosa Parks to highlight bus discrimination. She was in no less danger than Claudette Colvin, however, and was still very brave for doing what she did.
"Humans of Socrates 9: Simon the Cat"? Everyone knows cats are often (usually? always?) better than humans, so he should have had a much higher honour. 😉
Interesting that there is no "values displayed" section here.
But she's only concerned for the rights of ethnic Burmese. She fine with the murderous persecution of minority tribes in the North by her own military in recent years.
Sorry, but not quite in the same league as the others, not to mention her statements about her beliefs regarding human sexuality.