Being a good person seems like an objective thing one can easily judge. Either the person acts like a decent human being or they don’t—it’s simple.

However, many philosophers would disagree with that statement and argue that things are more complex than just that. What is a virtue and what does being good really mean? Do good intentions mean good deeds and vice versa? It’s a topic of discussion that fascinates many.

The people in the following list do both great and atrocious things. Few also do atrocious things for the greater good. Does that make them bad people? The creator behind 21st Century Socrates page tries to encourage the dialogue by discussing the values of these fascinating people. Scroll down to see how you would judge them.