How many animated Hollywood blockbusters have been inspired by where you live?

This delightfully illustrated series of maps from Quickdraw guide you to where the top 150 children’s animated movies are set, across all four corners of the world. The maps pinpoint the backdrops of classic big-screen tales produced by the likes of Walt Disney, Pixar Studios, DreamWorks, Sony and Warner Brothers in the 20th and 21st centuries.

More info: quickdrawart.com

Animated movies set in Africa

Animated movies set in Asia

Animated movies set in Europe

Animated movies set in North America

Animated movies set in Oceana

Animated movies set in South America

Animated movies set in Central America