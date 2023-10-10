ADVERTISEMENT

Our team of just 10 people developed an AI that makes avatars based on selfie photos. The avatars sidestep the uncanny valley effect found in Meta avatars and eliminate the manual building process required for Apple’s Memoji.

The tech precisely mirrors face shapes: neural networks extract a 3D mesh from a 2D selfie photo, further refining the result with stylized touches and adjusting other facial features.

Accessible through an iOS app, our innovation not only empowers users to create avatars but also extends its functionality to generate animated stickers for WhatsApp and other messengers, along with dynamic GIFs featuring your personalized character.

More info: avatarmaker.tech

Drake

Beyoncé

Julianna Moore

Whindersson Nunes

Will Smith

Jared Leto

Kristen Hancher

DJ Khaled

Emily Ratajkowski

Mark Wahlberg

Miley Cyrus

Natalie Portman

Tfue

Youki Kudoh

Chris Evans

