Today, the Bored Panda team scoured the internet to uncover some fascinating photos from 100 to 110 years ago. These snapshots capture moments from a completely different era, giving us a glimpse into the world as it once was. Keep scrolling to see a stunning collection of old photos that might just make you appreciate how much (or how little) has changed!

100 years from now, space travel might be as common as hopping on a plane. Maybe self-driving cities will be a thing, or AI will be running entire businesses. Who knows, we might even have vacations on Mars! While we can only guess what the future holds a century from now, we don’t have to wonder about what life looked like 100 years ago .

#1 My Great-Grandfather Circa 1920’s Share icon This dapper lad was a Baker who eloped to Australia with a few £ in his pocket and made a life for himself baking bread.



#2 African American Girl Of The 1920s Share icon

#3 My Grandparents, About To Embark On A Trip After Their Wedding - Riga, Latvia, 1922 Share icon

#4 My Great-Grandmother Was A Stunt Pilot In 1924 Share icon

#5 Wedding, 1920s Share icon

#6 My Grandpa In The 1920’s In Hualien, Taiwan Share icon

She smiles and says, "When I look around today, I can hardly believe how much things have changed. It feels like I’ve lived in two completely different worlds—one where everything was slow and simple, and another where everything moves at the speed of light. Sometimes, I wonder if I was meant to be born in this era instead!"

#7 My Grandmother And Her Brother In Their Hometown, Langensalza, Thuringia, Germany. C. 1924 Share icon

#8 My Great-Uncle's Wedding. Egypt - 1923 [1788 X 1319] Share icon

#9 A Pretty Girl And Her Cat, 1922 Share icon

"Growing up, things were so different," she continues. "We didn’t have fancy gadgets, we didn’t have screens to stare at all day, and we definitely didn’t have food being delivered to our doorstep in 10 minutes. If we wanted something, we had to go out and get it ourselves." "Families spent more time together because there was no other distraction, no phones, no television, no internet. People lived in the moment, and life had a certain charm to it."

#10 African American Girl Of The 1920s Share icon

#11 My Great Grandmother, Age 20, August 1920. The Gloves. The Coat. The Hat Share icon

#12 My Friend's Great Grandma Posing In Traditional Maori Cloak C. 1920 Share icon

Speaking about technology, she recalls, "I still remember the first time I saw a car up close. It felt like seeing magic. And now, I see electric cars that drive themselves! When I was young, having a landline phone in the house was a big deal, and computers were something only big offices had. Now, even little children carry smartphones. It’s like living in the future I never imagined!"

#13 Sylvia Hammerling - Taken At Mercunda, S.a. - 10 June 1920 Share icon

#14 My Great Grandparents Wedding In 1924. Would Love If Someone Could Remove The Crease In The Middle! Share icon

#15 Fabulous Lady, 1920s Share icon

#16 My Great-Grandfather At The Cawston Ostrich Farm In South Pasadena, California, Ca 1920 Share icon

#17 Aboukaia-Driancourt Aboard The Monoplane "Demoiselle Santos-Damout", Taken Circa 1920 Share icon

#18 My Grandfather, Part Of An Amateur Theater-Troupe, In 1924 Share icon

#19 Farm In Kurrawaara Sweden 1920s - Drying Meat On The Roof Share icon

#20 Women Riding Camel At Woodland Park Zoo, Circa 1920s Share icon

#21 Wedding, 1920s Share icon

"Now, I feel proud when I see women leading businesses, running countries, and chasing their dreams. Women today have so many opportunities, and they’re using them well. My great-granddaughters have big dreams, and they don’t think twice about going after them. It makes me happy to see that the world has changed for them in a way that it never did for me."

#22 My Great Grandpa Wearing His Grandfather's Armor Circa 1920 Share icon

#23 My Great Grandfather Looking Out Over The Lake On His Estate In What Is Now Belarus Sometime Between 1920 And 1930 Share icon He eventually became a victim of Stalin's regime. According to my grandmother, he buried a chest full of valuables on this land before the Soviets came. It's never been found.



#24 My Great Grandfather, Battle In 1920. Charlottesville, Va Share icon

"Looking back, I feel lucky to have seen the world change in so many ways. Some things are better, some things I miss, but it’s been an amazing journey. The only thing I hope never changes is the love families have for each other. Everything else will keep evolving, but love is something that should always stay the same."

#25 My Great Grandma, Probably At Coney Island (Ca. 1920's) Share icon

#26 Traffic On Victoria Bridge, Brisbane, Qld - Circa 1920 Share icon This was the second Victoria Bridge to be built on this spot. It entered into service in 1897 and was demolished in 1969 when a third (and current) Victoria Bridge was built. Since 24 January 2021, the bridge has been closed to general traffic and now carries buses, pedestrians and cyclists only.



#27 Basketball, 1921. My Great Uncle Sitting Down On The Far Left Share icon

Well, one thing is for sure—100 years ago, the world was a completely different place. Hearing stories from someone who has lived through these changes makes us realize how much has transformed in such a short time. Which of these posts made you nostalgic or made you appreciate the present? Let us know!

#28 Handwritten Note On The Back Of This Snapshot: "This Is Me & My Flock Of 1921 Turkeys. Just Part Of The Flock." Location Unknown Share icon

#29 Afternoon Refreshment, Taken Sometime In 1925 Share icon

#30 Travel Radio With Antenna. Photo Circa 1925 Share icon

#31 Four Boys Riding Donkey At Woodland Park Zoo, Circa 1920s Share icon

#32 Woodland Park Zoo Director Gus Knudson With Monkey, Circa 1920 Share icon

#33 This Hood County, Oregon Farm Family Is Listening To The Radio On July 20, 1925 Share icon

#34 My Grandpa (Fourth From The Left) At School In Rural Iowa Circa 1920 Share icon

#35 My Great-Grandmother On Her Wedding Day. A Village In Mexico. Circa 1920 Share icon

#36 My Wife's Grandmother (Center) With Her Sisters, 1925 Share icon

#37 Reading In A Deck Chair, Taken Circa 1920 Share icon

#38 My Grandmother, Born In Havana, Cuba 1924, Walking Home From Work Circa 1944 In Greensburg Pa Share icon

#39 Bergen Aan Zee Strand Vermaak. In The Distance, The Hotel ''nassau Bergen'' Is Visible, 1920 Share icon

#40 Woman Member Of The Secret Service, Olive H. Doyle., 1920 Share icon

#41 Woman With Fox Cubs At Woodland Park Zoo, Circa 1920s Share icon

#42 Indigenous Woman Pictured In Front Of Wigwam, Between 1923 And 1925 Share icon

#43 Fabulous Lady, 1920s Share icon

#44 Champion Butter Fat Test Cow Tulip Of Morden, Queensland Times, 13 August 1926 Share icon

#45 My Great Grandmother And My Grandfather 1925 In The French Caribbean Share icon

#46 My Great-Great-Grandparents With Six Of Their Eight Children At Their Farm In Uppsälje, Sweden Ca 1925 Share icon

#47 Check Out My Great Grandfather Circa 1920- Yesterday Would Have Been His 107th Birthday! Share icon

#48 1920 National Sextet Phaeton Share icon

#49 My Grandma’s Maid And My Grandma. 1922, Wales, UK Share icon

#50 My Grandparents' Wedding, 100 Years Ago Today Share icon

#51 My Great-Grandmother's High School Basketball Team In Maryland, 1923 Share icon

#52 My Grandfather Surfing In Hawaii, 1923 Share icon

#53 My Grandfather's Old School Hockey Team, Circa 1925 Share icon

#54 Ontario Avenue After Snowstorm, Montreal, Quebec, Ca. 1900–1925 Share icon

#55 Wolves Trained To Pull A Sleigh, Montreal, Quebec, 1925 Share icon

#56 Though Accounts Vary, John Smith Claimed That He Was Born As Early As 1784 Share icon His original names translate to things like “Sloughing Flesh” and “Wrinkle Meat.”



#57 Fabulous Lady, 1920s Share icon

#58 Wedding, 1920s Share icon

#59 “To A Darned Good Sport - Blanche 1928” Share icon

#60 1920s Street Fashion Share icon

#61 My Great Great Grandfather, Circa 1920 Share icon Father of 12 children, was in his late 70's early 80's in the photo. Worked harvesting flax to mill into fibre to make rope.



#62 My Great Grandfather And His Best Friend In 1920. They Met And Fought Together In Wwi, And Their Eldest Children Married Each Other Share icon

#63 My Twice Great Grandmother (Left) And Her Sister Posing In Front Of Their Brand New Model T. (Michigan 1920) Share icon

#64 My Grandfather In 1920 Share icon

#65 Ottoman Empire: My Great-Great-Grandfather, Died During The Last Pandemic Around 1920. Notice The Yatagan (Daggers) In His Belt Share icon

#66 My Great Uncle’s Gentlemen’s Club Photo Circa 1920 Share icon

#67 My Great Grandpa Ready To Play Soccer 1925, Germany Share icon

#68 Around 1925. Here’s My Dad And Grandmother Looking Like A Scene From An Old Movie Share icon

#69 Uss Delong (Dd129) Beached In 1921 At Halfmoon Bay South Of California Share icon

#70 My Second Great Grandparents And My Great Grandmother, Circa 1920 Eastern Europe, Transylvania Share icon

#71 This Is My Great Great Grandfather Sterling Doyle In Waldport, Oregon Holding Two Chinook Salmon (1921) Share icon

#72 My Uncle (Bill) And My Mother (Barbara) In Princeton, New Jersey In 1921 Share icon

#73 My Great-Great-Grandfather, Grandmother And Their Kids Including My Great Grandfather, In Front Of Their Farmhouse. 1921, Norway Share icon

#74 Lady Musgrave Hospital In Maryborough, Qld - Circa 1920 Share icon This was in John Street and was demolished in 1928.



#75 My Grandfather In The Philippines 1920's Share icon

#76 Boys In Alkmaar, 1920 Share icon

#77 Snow Drifts On Crest Of High Divide, Wallowa National Forest, 1920 Share icon

#78 Radio Beach Party, 1923 Share icon

#79 A Canadian Cree Indian In 1920s Share icon

#80 Malamut Indians In Alaska, 1920s Share icon

#81 What Men Wore In The 1920s Share icon

#82 A Mid 1920s View Of Victoria Embankment Looking South Towards The Palace Of Westminster Share icon

#83 Beautiful Vintage Photo That Shows Woman Wearing Fur Coat In The 1920s Share icon

#84 My Grandfather- 1920’s Share icon

#85 Photos From 1916-1920(?) Front Range Share icon

#86 My Wife's Great-Grandfather & Grandmother, Butte Co. Ca, 1921 Share icon

#87 : A View Of Water Street Elswick Newcastle Upon Tyne Taken C.1920 Share icon

#88 Floods In Goodiwindi, Qld - Possibly 1920 Share icon

#89 My Grandfather As A Toddler, In About 1922. He Would Later Go On To Fight In The South Pacific In Ww2, Raise A Large Family, And Live Into His Nineties Share icon

#90 My Great Grandfather Aged 21 (1922) Share icon

#91 My Great Grandparents And Grandfather After Arriving In Moose Jaw Ca From Ua. Circa 1924 Share icon

#92 Daimler Bus Circa 1920 On The Sunderland To Chester-Le-Street Service Share icon

#93 Opening Of The New Railway Station, Pune, 27 July, 1925 Share icon

#94 Getting Cool In 1925 Below The Humber River Bridge On Bloor Street, In Toronto Share icon

#95 Double Decker, 1925 Share icon

#96 My Great Grandfather | New York City, 1920 Share icon

#97 My Grandparents On Their Honeymoon, 1925 Share icon

#98 My Grandma, New Jersey, 1921(?) Share icon

#99 The Pier In Acapulco 1920 Share icon

#100 Uss O-13 (Ss-74) & O-14 (Ss-75) In Panama Canal, Either 1920 Or 1923 On Their Way Back To The Atlantic Share icon

#101 Floyd Collins With My 2nd Great-Grandfather About 1923 At Mammoth Cave Share icon

#102 British-American Gas Station, Queen Street West, Near York Street, Ca. 1920 Share icon

#103 Boylston Street, Near Hereford Street, Circa 1900-1920 Share icon

#104 Loening Model M-8 Monoplane At Naval Air Station Anacostia, Circa 1920 Share icon

#105 My Grandpa And His Team Of Horses 1920's Share icon

#106 Old Bage, Taken Sometime In 1920 Share icon

#107 What Men Wore In The 1920s Share icon

#108 This Is My Grandfather, A Small Town Dentist In Nebraska In The 1920's. There's A Gas Light On The Wall And He's Operating A Pedal-Driven Drill With His Foot. When The Great Depression Hit People Could No Longer Afford A Dentist So He Became The Town Postmaster, But Everyone Still Called Him "Doc" Share icon

#109 My 4th Great-Grandmother Lydia Canzada Taylor Green, Circa 1925 Share icon She would’ve been living near the Kansas/Oklahoma border at this time- the 1930 census shows her living in Coffeyville, KS and she died in Webb City, OK in 1932.



#110 The Photograph Shows A Typical Street Scene In The Swirle During The 1920's Share icon