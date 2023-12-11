ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings really are an emotional rollercoaster. I have documented weddings where nearly every guest was crying at one point. I am totally moment-driven as a wedding photographer and I see my vocation as a mission to collect as many amazing memories as I can for my clients.

I want to give my clients a collection of real memories that they and future generations will be able to relive. I love the power of a photograph to distill all the power and emotion in a moment in time!

More info: davidwaltersphotography.co.uk