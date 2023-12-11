ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings really are an emotional rollercoaster. I have documented weddings where nearly every guest was crying at one point. I am totally moment-driven as a wedding photographer and I see my vocation as a mission to collect as many amazing memories as I can for my clients.

I want to give my clients a collection of real memories that they and future generations will be able to relive. I love the power of a photograph to distill all the power and emotion in a moment in time!

More info: davidwaltersphotography.co.uk

#1

Mum Is Always There

David Walters
#2

A Precious Letter

David Walters
#3

Dancing Cheek To Cheek

David Walters
#4

Be My Teddy Bear

David Walters
#5

You Can't Be Serious

David Walters
#6

I Just Want My Mum

David Walters
#7

Always There For You

David Walters
#8

Hold Me Tight

David Walters
#9

So Happy For You

David Walters
#10

Dad Always Makes It Alright

David Walters
