ADVERTISEMENT

We all have experienced difficulties while booking flights online – the websites are needlessly complicated. Luckily, there are lovely humans in customer support who come to the rescue. For Samantha Brown, it was Julie. When she made a mistake in her booking, Julie quickly sorted everything out, relieving her worries. Samantha was ready to give her the top rating when she accidentally pressed 1 Star. Worried it might cause trouble for Julie, she went on TikTok, asking for help. Little did she know that very soon she’d be able to thank Julie in person, thanks to her viral video.

More info: TikTok

Woman was worried when she accidentally gave a lovely customer service representative a bad rating

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

In her video, which has gathered 10.7M views, Samantha Brown, an Emmy award-winning travel host, desperately asked Delta for help. “I made a huge mistake,” she confessed. “I gave one of your customer service representatives a 1 when I meant 5,” Samantha explained the situation.

Other people would’ve shrugged it off – who cares about the ratings? But not Samantha. She was extremely worried: “It’s all I can think about.” Samantha is a Platinum member at Delta airlines, so her feedback is extra important – managers could give representatives a hard time and even reduce their pay if they receive negative reviews. So she went online, asking Delta for help.

“October 3rd, 6:45am. She was lovely, she has a lovely Southern accent.” The TikToker gave as many details as possible to help identify Julie as soon as possible.

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

Samantha posted a TikTok, asking Delta for help to rectify her mistake, knowing Platinum member reviews would have a big impact on Julie

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

Soon, people started flooding her comment section – even Julie’s husband found her video and posted a lovely comment: “That was my wife you spoke with this morning. She’s definitely a five!! She’s glad she was able to help. She understands as well, mistakes happen.”

Luckily, this mistake was about to be fixed in the best way possible. Soon, Julie’s employer Delta reached out to Samantha. “Love that you want to recognize Julie, so do we! DM us” with a whisper emoji – they were up to something! As it turns out, it was the surprise of a lifetime.

Samantha flew to Atlanta and visited Delta headquarters, where employees had planned a 5-star party for Julie, who is beloved by everyone in the office. They had balloons and cupcakes for Julie, who was very touched by the kindness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, Delta reached out and invited Samantha to a 5-Star party to show Julie just how much they appreciate her

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

Samantha was able to tell Julie in person that she deserves 5 stars. We’re not crying, you are!

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

Thanks to the power of the internet, Samantha was able to fix her mistake – not only did her 1-star rating turn into a shining 5, but she was also able to thank Julie in person, who is a 5-star human in real life. She’s been a Delta employee for over 25 years and when she’s not working, she gives all her heart to her four-legged friends as she fosters abused and abandoned dogs. We love Julie!

Now, surely, it might seem a bit over the top to throw a party because of a rating mishap. However, that’s the beauty of life – turning mundane moments into special ones. Getting a cupcake to celebrate a small victory, writing a thank-you note to someone who brought you oranges and medicine when you were ill, or throwing a big party for a loyal employee who helps customers on a daily basis – all of these things make life a magical, kind experience. Especially the cupcakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a world full of Karens who are ready to fight people just about anything, it is refreshing to see customers who are kind and understanding, like Samantha making the world a better place, one happy Julie at the time.

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

“Why is this important? Because humans are important”

Image credits: samanthabrowntravels

Samantha reflected on the experience: “Why is this important?” she asked in the video. “Because humans are important.” Recognizing hard work, dedication and simple kindness is important. This wholesome story is a wonderful reminder that kindness can change someone’s life for the better. Julie will never forget Samantha’s efforts to rectify her mistake!

Soon after the 5-Star party, Julie reached out to Samantha and wrote a lovely thank-you comment: “Samantha, this is Julie. I wanted to tell you again thank you SO MUCH for coming to Atlanta yesterday! It was the most surreal moment of my life… my head just stopped spinning! You are a very kind and amazing lady! Thank you so much for the amazing ride I have had the last two weeks. Delta is a 5-Star!”

ADVERTISEMENT

We think that both Julie and Samantha are 5-Stars and so are our readers. Readers, do you have any wholesome customer service stories to share with us?

Watch the video here

The comments were full of love for Julie and Samantha’s kindness