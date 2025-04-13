20 Ways To Be Your Own Easter Bunny Because “Treat Yourself” Is The Mood
Listen, just because nobody's surprising you with an Easter basket anymore doesn't mean you can't have one. In fact, being your own Easter Bunny comes with perks – like choosing treats that aren't just dollar store chocolates and plastic eggs filled with disappointment. Between hand-blown eggs that put regular decorations to shame and spring-themed self-care finds that beat stale Peeps any day, these 20 discoveries prove growing up means curating your own holiday joy.
Who needs someone else picking out Easter goodies when you can select luxe lip balms that actually work and Sol de Janeiro sets that smell better than any chocolate bunny? Skip the basic basket fillers and upgrade to ceramic egg trays that serve looks year-round, chick nightlights that make adulting feel cozy, and Easter egg candles that fill your space with something fancier than artificial grass. Because creating your own traditions hits different when they include egg-shaped soaps that make your bathroom feel spa-level fancy instead of simply surviving on discount candy.
This post may include affiliate links.
Indulge In A Brazilian Getaway, No Passport Required, With The Sol De Janeiro Jet Set , A Luxurious Collection Of Treats To Transport Your Senses To The Sun-Kissed Streets Of Rio, If Only For A Moment
Review: "Smell is amazing. I was on the fence because I normally like fruity scents, but this is just too good. Very mild classy scent." - Emily Eaton
Breathe New Life Into Your Decor With A Romantic Touch! Add A Whimsical Whisper Of Elegance With Artificial Baby's Breath And Make Your Space Feel Like A Springtime Dream
Review: "AWESOME product, especially for the price! Bought these earlier today as they were the only baby’s breath with “same day” delivery, (that wasn’t SUPER expensive) and I am very pleased with how realistic and plentiful they are!" - Popcan
Treat Yourself To Annie's Organic Bunny Grahams Snack And Make This Easter One To Hop For Joy About
Review: "Whether you're snacking on your front porch or sharing a bag with your friends, Annie's organic bunny grahams in Neapolitan flavor are guaranteed to make you the envy of the neighborhood picnics. With their adorable bunny shapes and delightful flavors, they're the perfect snack for spreading joy." - Dawn Marie
Hatch A Calming Easter Vibe With A Soothing Twist! Let The Gentle Glow And Sweet Scent Of A Lavender Scented Easter Egg Candle Fill Your Space With Peaceful Springtime Serenity
Review: "Great Easter pieces to add to your collection. Very colourful will make a great display at Easter. Ships quickly." - Laurae
Hoppy Self-Care Is The Best Kind Of Easter Treat! Fill Your Own Basket With The Burt's Bees Spring Set And Get Ready To Bloom Into Your Best Self
Review: "Love all of the lip balms. Moisturizes well and smells so good." - Bubbles 1
Delicate, Dreamy, And Divinely Crafted, These Hand Blown Glass Easter Eggs Are A Masterclass In Elegance, Each One A Unique And Exquisite Treasure To Behold
Review: "I ordered these because I love blown glass and I thought the colors were beautiful. They are so pretty in the sunlight which make them even more colorful. My original plan was to share these as little Easter 'happies' but I'm tempted to keep them all. Each one is fairly heavy. These were packaged very well for shipping and arrived with no damage. I would consider ordering these again." - Alicia F.
Adult Easter vibes bloom as we explore more ways to treat yourself without waiting for the Easter Bunny to remember your address. These next finds prove that sometimes the best gifts come from knowing exactly what brings you joy.
Crack Open The Cuteness And Brighten Up Your Bedtime Routine With A Cute Chick Nightlight That's Egg-Stra Adorable
Review: "Super cute and adorable gift for my loved ones." - Tony
Step Into A Sugary Dreamscape With A Nostalgic Twist! Add A Vintage Bookshelf Candy Land To Your Easter Basket And Get Ready To Travel Down A Classic Board Game's Sweet Memory Lane
Review: "My friend collects these and she loved it as a gift! The pink color for candyland is too cute." - Linda
Who Needs Candy When You Can Snuggle Up With A Giant Marshmallow Friend? Make This 15 Inch Plush Peep The Biggest (And Squishiest) Treat In Your Easter Basket
Review: "These are adorable! A whimsical addition to my PEEPS collection for my grandchildren and myself (I'm addicted to PEEPS). I was excited to find a dinosaur PEEP for my grandson which has an adorable roar. My grand daughter will love the unicorn with a magical & horselike clomping sound. A fun Easter gift for little ones." - SimplyGinga
Turn On The Cottage Core The Charm With A Ceramic Egg Tray That's A Decorating Dream Come True
Review: "Would definitely recommend and perfect when you don’t use that many eggs." - Sara
A Taste Of The Mediterranean In Your Easter Basket! Drizzle On Some Delicious Joy With Pj Kabos Olive Oil And Make Every Meal A Springtime Celebration Of Flavor
Review: "I have not used any other olive oil ever since the boyfriend found this award-winning EVOO. Consistent and outstanding quality. Each year’s new harvest just continues to amaze me. I literally use it for everything: pasta, toast, salad, shrimp, fish, chicken, and steak. We have purchased 22 bottles and gifted to friends and family. Everybody loves it. This is definitely a hidden gem on Amazon. Don’t miss out!!!" - Mimi
Add A Petal-Fect Touch To Your Fridge Or Decor! Bring The Garden Indoors With Cute Floral Magnets And Make Your Space Bloom With Colorful Charm
Review: "These magnets are so cute!! I have them in my office cubicle and always get compliments. They’re also very strong magnets. Cute and functional at a great price! 🌸" - Kelsey Cureton
Spring celebration takes a sophisticated turn with treats that understand grown-up Easter energy. Whether adding seasonal charm to your space or indulging in elevated holiday treats, these upcoming finds show why being your own Easter Bunny might be the best plot twist of adulthood.
Sip, Sparkle, And Shine This Easter! Add A Pinch Of Magic To Your Favorite Drinks With Glitter For Your Drinks And Make Every Toast A Celebratory One
Review: "Perfect and easy to use. Little flip top lid with holes to shake out in perfect amounts." - Dallas Miao
Cleanse And Nourish Your Skin With A Symbol Of Renewal, As The Gentle Goodness Of Egg Soap Wraps You In A Soothing, Creamy Lather, Like A Warm Hug On A Spring Morning
Review: "I really like this realistic-looking egg soap. It smells amazing. It has a very fragrant lemon scent. This soap is also super cute and really looks like an egg. It looks like an egg, but there is no real egg in it. This soap lathers up nicely. It contains coconut oil, olive oil, palm oil, glycerin, olive leaf extract, lemon fruit extract, vitamin B3, vitamin C, kojic acid, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and more. This is really awesome soap. 😃" - GRUMPY BEAR
Mint To Be In Your Easter Basket! Sprinkle Some Scouting Magic Into Your Treats With Girl Scouts Thin Mint Seasonings And Give Your Snacks A Refreshing Cookie-Inspired Zing
Review: "This stuff is good! I put it in my ice cream and hot chocolate." - Brooke Haggard
Far Out, Kitchen Vibes Ahead! Dry Off And Get Groovy With Groovy Kitchen Towels That Add A Funky Pop Of Color And Personality To Your Cooking Space
Review: "I love the colors on these." - Candy
Crack Open A Stronger Core This Easter! Get Cracking With Kegel Egg Weights And Hatch A Healthier, Happier You From The Inside Out
Review: "I appreciate this item. I'm excited to use them." - Ardriekie Barksdale
Steep Yourself In Serenity With A Soothing Cup Of Flower Teas That Will Transport You To A Field Of Tranquility With Every Delicate Sip
Review: "Packaged well. Tasted great. Beautiful presentation. Will order again! We used it tonight in our Chinese New Year Celebration." - Bela.blue.reviews
Whiskers, Wisdom, And A Pinch Of Mysticism Come Together In The Enchanting Cat Tarot Cards , A Feline-Inspired Guide To Help You Navigate Life's Twists And Turns With A Little More Curiosity And A Lot More Whimsy
Review: "I bought this as a Christmas gift for my newly 13 year old and it was a top favorite thing she received today. The illustrations are adorable and learning tarot is a lot of fun! Highly recommend for hard to buy teens!" - Amber N Vongsamphanh
Unleash Your Inner Artist And Make This Easter One For The Books! Get Creative With The Endless Art Challenge And Discover A Masterpiece That's Egg-Stra Uniquely You
Review: "I am a mom of three and a novice artist and I am obsessed with new art deck by Megan Roy. I was super lucky to have one of my art designs included in the deck but let me tell you that i have been waiting for something like this to help me grow as an artist! And my nephews absolutely love it too. The inspiration you can get from these cards is second to none - and i would know.. i’ve literally spent YEARS doing every DTIYS challenge on instagram and looking for art challenges prompts just to help me spark some creativity and grow my portfolio. Now I have it all in a box! I am so excited to have this be my go to gift for my kids little artist friends too - helping them see all different types of art and letting them pick their own cards out and create something new is the ultimate “I’m bored” game changer. Honestly love it. 10/10." - Shari Borba