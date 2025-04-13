ADVERTISEMENT

Listen, just because nobody's surprising you with an Easter basket anymore doesn't mean you can't have one. In fact, being your own Easter Bunny comes with perks – like choosing treats that aren't just dollar store chocolates and plastic eggs filled with disappointment. Between hand-blown eggs that put regular decorations to shame and spring-themed self-care finds that beat stale Peeps any day, these 20 discoveries prove growing up means curating your own holiday joy.

Who needs someone else picking out Easter goodies when you can select luxe lip balms that actually work and Sol de Janeiro sets that smell better than any chocolate bunny? Skip the basic basket fillers and upgrade to ceramic egg trays that serve looks year-round, chick nightlights that make adulting feel cozy, and Easter egg candles that fill your space with something fancier than artificial grass. Because creating your own traditions hits different when they include egg-shaped soaps that make your bathroom feel spa-level fancy instead of simply surviving on discount candy.