Pregnant Lady’s Sob Story Falls Flat After 18YO Refuses To Let Her Keep Parking In Private Driveway

Nobody wants to cross paths with entitled people because they just don’t seem to realize how much they’re inconveniencing others. These kinds of folks are only concerned with getting their own way by any means necessary.

This is what a teenager realized when she had to deal with a rude pregnant lady. The woman didn’t want to pay for parking, so she kept using the teen’s driveway without asking. When she was confronted and kept out, she got extremely mad and came out with a sob story.

Some people think they can just use another person’s driveway, especially if there’s no vehicle parked in it

The poster shared that she was living alone since her mother and brother were away for work, and he had taken the car, so their driveway was empty

The teen noticed that people kept parking their cars in her driveway, so she blocked off the space with a chain, which led to an angry pregnant lady showing up

The pregnant lady demanded to use the space because she didn’t want to pay money to park, as she was trying to save up for her child’s future

The teen refused to let the pregnant woman park there, stating how it was inconveniencing her, and threatening to call the cops on the woman

The poster had been living alone since both her sibling and mom had left for work. During that time, she noticed that people were taking advantage of her empty driveway and parking their cars there without asking. She didn’t know how to handle the situation, but felt like installing a chain would keep people out.

There are a few ways to discourage people from parking in another person’s spot. One of the best options is to install a ‘No Parking’ sign so that people know they cannot just leave their vehicles there. You can even let folks know that their car will be towed if they choose to park it there.

After the OP installed the chain to block her driveway’s entrance, one of the repeat parking offenders showed up. She was a pregnant woman and demanded that she be allowed to use that space. Even when the poster mentioned that she didn’t like strangers using her driveway like that, as it inconvenienced her and made her dogs uncomfortable, the woman kept pushing.

One reason the pregnant lady wanted to use a stranger’s driveway was that she didn’t want to pay for parking. The problem with this is that by avoiding paid public parking spaces, such people are wasting the money that goes into maintaining those spots. They also might end up inconveniencing other folks in the process.

The pregnant woman tried to convince the teen to let her keep parking there by sharing how she was saving every euro for her kid. That’s why she wanted to just coast by with the free spot, regardless of how it affected anyone else. She even got angry when she was confronted about the situation.

Even though the OP felt bad about turning the woman away, she didn’t want the strange lady to just keep using her driveway. She threatened to call the cops on the woman if she didn’t listen to reason and kept being entitled. This confrontation ended with the pregnant lady in tears while trying her best to guilt-trip the teen.

When dealing with persistent strangers like this, it’s important to keep yourself and your property safe. By installing security cameras, you can keep a record of what’s going on outside and also deter people from just entering your yard or driveway. Instead of just issuing a warning, you can also call a tow company or the police on people who just won’t listen.

The teen was actually quite patient and kind to the entitled pregnant lady. She could have taken legal action against the woman for continuously parking in her driveway without permission. Hopefully, the other woman didn’t bother her any more after that, or else she’d have to take strict measures.

How would you have dealt with such an entitled person like this? Let us know in the comments.

Folks were annoyed by the older woman’s persistence and shared a lot of suggestions to keep her away

