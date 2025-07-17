Young Sheldon Child Star, Now 17, Has Fans Thinking He ‘Looks Like Tom Cruise’ After Growing Up

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is all grown up and every bit as industrious as his screen character.

The star who took up the role of Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory in the series spin-offtwo seasons before it ended, celebrated his recent birthday with a photo on Instagram.

The image depicts a tall young man, but not without resemblance to the 9-year-old screen character. And many fans even think he looks like “a little Tom Cruise.”

Highlights Armitage mirrored his on-screen persona by earning a student pilot license and learning two languages.

Now 17, the actor says he’s eyeing college, more acting, and even martial arts roles in the future.

His birthday post on Instagram racked up over 25,000 likes and heartwarming praise from longtime fans.

RELATED:

Iain Armitage brought as much chaos to the screen as Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory

Share icon

Young Sheldon, which ran from 25, 2017, to May 16, 2024, overlapped The Big Bang Theory by two years after Jim Parsons, who acted as the grown-up version of Sheldon, decided that he no longer wanted to continue in the 12-year sitcom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producers determined that the show would not be the same without Parson and opted to end it rather than recast it without him.

Share icon

Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS

Fortunately, Sheldon fans were not left empty-handed presented with a younger version of the character that was capable of as much emotionally stilted chaos.

Armitage recently turned 17 and celebrated with a photo on Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS

Armitage would play the embarrassingly smart child who was not shy to call out professors and preachers and draw men in black suits with dark glasses from the government to his mother, Mary’s (Zoe Perry) front door.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started the role in 2017 at the age of 9 and finished five years later.

Share icon

Image credits: iain

It appears his fan base has simply migrated to his 1.7 million-strong Instagram account, where he recently posted a picture of himself beaming, behind a birthday sorbet with a candle in it

“It’s been a great few days- thanks, everyone! 17 is wonderful so far!” he captioned the image, which drew over 25,000 likes.

While most fans celebrated his special day, many couldn’t help but notice that the Young Sheldon star looked quite like Tom Cruise.

“Is that Tom Cruise’s son?” joked one fan.

Share icon

Image credits: iain

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy Birthday, Iain!” came the answer. “I hope today brings you as much light and warmth as you unknowingly bring into the lives of others,” the answer said, summarizing the sentiment in the comment thread.

He already has a student pilot license

Armitage’s real life appears to be an echo of the titular Warner Bros. character.

Share icon

Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2024, he explained that he had started learning German and Brazilian Portuguese, and at the age of 16, had already acquired his student pilot’s license.

“I’m learning languages and doing a lot of travel. I do want to continue acting very much. And I do want to go to college very much,” he said at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS/iain

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a lot of fun things that I’m looking forward to. But right now, I have the luxury of at least feeling like I have all the time in the world, which is nice.”

The Young Sheldon actor hopes to play the role of an action hero next

Share icon

Image credits: iain

The actor who scooped an accolade for Best Performance in a TV Series—Leading Young Actor in early 2017, played the character Ziggy in the series Big Little Lies alongside Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon, has since indicated that he hopes to play the hero in his next role.

“It’d be fun to do something with martial arts. I’d like to do something physical for once. ‘Sheldon’ is so mental. I’d love to do a drama too…” he told the California-based outlet.

Despite his numerous roles, he suggested that it was Young Sheldon that made a lasting impression

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: iain

Armitage who also provided the voice of Chase in Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021) and made an appearance in an episode of Law & Order:SVU, noted that Young Sheldon had a lasting impact on him, saying:

“I’ve been doing it for seven years, so it doesn’t really feel that much like a massive acting challenge anymore because, up until three weeks ago, I was doing it every day, for five days…”

Share icon

Image credits: iain

And when probed for his view on his growth as actor he said, “It’s funny to think about” in the context of the rhythm he had built on the show.

Some fans think that he is becoming more “Sheldonish”