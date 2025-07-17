Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Young Sheldon Child Star, Now 17, Has Fans Thinking He 'Looks Like Tom Cruise' After Growing Up
Young Sheldon child star sitting on a couch, holding a phone and raising his hand while studying with books around.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Young Sheldon Child Star, Now 17, Has Fans Thinking He ‘Looks Like Tom Cruise’ After Growing Up

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is all grown up and every bit as industrious as his screen character.

The star who took up the role of Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory in the series spin-offtwo seasons before it ended, celebrated his recent birthday with a photo on Instagram.

The image depicts a tall young man, but not without resemblance to the 9-year-old screen character. And many fans even think he looks like “a little Tom Cruise.”

  • Armitage mirrored his on-screen persona by earning a student pilot license and learning two languages.
  • Now 17, the actor says he’s eyeing college, more acting, and even martial arts roles in the future.
  • His birthday post on Instagram racked up over 25,000 likes and heartwarming praise from longtime fans.
    Iain Armitage brought as much chaos to the screen as Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory

    Young Sheldon child star sitting on a couch, holding a phone, and raising his hand in a cozy living room setting.

    Young Sheldon, which ran from 25, 2017, to May 16, 2024, overlapped The Big Bang Theory by two years after Jim Parsons, who acted as the grown-up version of Sheldon, decided that he no longer wanted to continue in the 12-year sitcom.

    Producers determined that the show would not be the same without Parson and opted to end it rather than recast it without him.

    Young Sheldon child star sitting at breakfast table with plaid shirt, fans remarking he looks like Tom Cruise after growing up

    Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS

    Fortunately, Sheldon fans were not left empty-handed presented with a younger version of the character that was capable of as much emotionally stilted chaos.

    Armitage recently turned 17 and celebrated with a photo on Instagram

    Young Sheldon child star wearing a bow tie and plaid shirt, standing with a girl in a red dress, both smiling.

    Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS

    Armitage would play the embarrassingly smart child who was not shy to call out professors and preachers and draw men in black suits with dark glasses from the government to his mother, Mary’s (Zoe Perry) front door.

    He started the role in 2017 at the age of 9 and finished five years later.

    Young Sheldon child star at 17 wearing a suit, smiling and taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom.

    Image credits: iain

    It appears his fan base has simply migrated to his 1.7 million-strong Instagram account, where he recently posted a picture of himself beaming, behind a birthday sorbet with a candle in it

    “It’s been a great few days- thanks, everyone! 17 is wonderful so far!” he captioned the image, which drew over 25,000 likes.

    While most fans celebrated his special day, many couldn’t help but notice that the Young Sheldon star looked quite like Tom Cruise.

    “Is that Tom Cruise’s son?” joked one fan.

    Teenage Young Sheldon child star wearing a black United cap and gray hoodie, smiling in a close-up portrait.

    Image credits: iain

    “Happy Birthday, Iain!” came the answer. “I hope today brings you as much light and warmth as you unknowingly bring into the lives of others,” the answer said, summarizing the sentiment in the comment thread.

    He already has a student pilot license

    Armitage’s real life appears to be an echo of the titular Warner Bros. character. 

    Young Sheldon child star at 17 holding a clapperboard on set, fans noting his resemblance to Tom Cruise growing up.

    Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS

    Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2024, he explained that he had started learning German and Brazilian Portuguese, and at the age of 16, had already acquired his student pilot’s license.

    “I’m learning languages and doing a lot of travel. I do want to continue acting very much. And I do want to go to college very much,” he said at the time.

    Young Sheldon child star at 17, casually dressed, holding a spoon while dining, showing his grown-up appearance.

    Image credits: Young Sheldon CBS/iain

    “I have a lot of fun things that I’m looking forward to. But right now, I have the luxury of at least feeling like I have all the time in the world, which is nice.” 

    The Young Sheldon actor hopes to play the role of an action hero next 

    Young Sheldon child star at 17 smiling and making peace signs, with fans saying he looks like Tom Cruise now.

    Image credits: iain

    The actor who scooped an accolade for Best Performance in a TV Series—Leading Young Actor in early 2017, played the character Ziggy in the series Big Little Lies alongside Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon, has since indicated that he hopes to play the hero in his next role.

    “It’d be fun to do something with martial arts. I’d like to do something physical for once. ‘Sheldon’ is so mental. I’d love to do a drama too…”  he told the California-based outlet.

    Despite his numerous roles, he suggested that it was Young Sheldon that made a lasting impression 

    Young Sheldon child star at 17, smiling outdoors in a black jacket with historic buildings in the background.

    Image credits: iain

    Armitage who also provided the voice of Chase in Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021) and made an  appearance in an episode of Law & Order:SVU, noted that Young Sheldon had a lasting impact on him, saying:

    “I’ve been doing it for seven years, so it doesn’t really feel that much like a massive acting challenge anymore because, up until three weeks ago, I was doing it every day, for five days…”

    Young Sheldon child star in black shirt and bow tie standing next to a yellow taxi in an urban setting.

    Image credits: iain

    And when probed for his view on his growth as actor he said, “It’s funny to think about” in the context of the rhythm he had built on the show.

    Some fans think that he is becoming more “Sheldonish”

    Young Sheldon child star at 17, grown up and sparking fans' comparisons to actor Tom Cruise.

    Comment text on a social media post stating the Young Sheldon child star now looks different after growing up.

    Comment from Pete Pan asking if Shelly is the person, related to Young Sheldon child star growing up and resembling Tom Cruise.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Young Sheldon child star and fan reactions about his appearance now at 17.

    Comment box showing text Look at you adulting with a smiling face with halo emoji related to Young Sheldon child star now 17 fans thinking he looks like Tom Cruise after growing up.

    Comment by Louie Tucker Jr. about getting older with a suit too small, related to Young Sheldon child star growing up.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the young Sheldon child star, now 17, and fans comparing his look to Tom Cruise.

    Comment on social media saying don't look like Sheldon now, related to Young Sheldon child star growing up and fan comparisons to Tom Cruise.

    Fan comment about Young Sheldon child star growing up and being compared to Tom Cruise by fans.

    Comment text from Kieran Clarke discussing resemblance to Young Elvis rather than Young Sheldon in a light blue chat bubble.

    Comment on social media post praising Young Sheldon child star as a Tom Cruise lookalike, sparking fan comparisons.

    Comment from Eddie Friend mentioning Elvis when seeing the hair, related to Young Sheldon child star now 17 and fans comparing him to Tom Cruise.

    Comment by Rich Holton saying he thought the person was pastor Geoff, with laughing emojis.

    Comment from Darrell Barber saying he might have outgrown the bowtie, referencing Young Sheldon child star now 17.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising the Young Sheldon child star, now 17, for his appearance.

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

