As Daughter Bella Suffers With “Darkness” And “Pain,” Yolanda Hadid Pens Emotional Message To Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Yolanda Hadid shared an emotional post about “the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell” her daughter Bella Hadid has been going through amid her recent health battles.

The mother-of-three, 61, shared pictures of herself by her daughter’s side as she lay in a hospital bed, hooked up to machines and tubes.

Yolanda assured her 28-year-old daughter she wasn’t alone and that she had her back “every step of the way.”

Highlights Yolanda Hadid shared an emotional post after her daughter Bella Hadid’s recent hospitalization.

She spoke about her daughter learning to exist “inside the jail of [her] own paralyzed brain.”

Both Bella and Yolanda were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013.

“My own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” the mother said.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Yolanda Hadid shared an emotional post amid her daughter Bella Hadid’s recent health battles

Yolanda Hadid and daughter Bella close together in a hospital bed, Bella making a peace sign and posing playfully.

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

“To my beautiful Bellita,” Yolanda began her special message dedicated to Bella, who was believed to have been hospitalized with Lyme disease symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are relentless and courageous,” she continued. “No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease.”

Bella Hadid lying in hospital bed with oxygen tube, reflecting pain and darkness as Yolanda Hadid shares emotional message.

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told her daughter she admires her bravery and willingness to keep fighting despite all the “failing protocols and countless setbacks.”

“There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013,” she continued. “You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain.”

The mother-of-three said Bella learned to exist “inside the jail of [her] own paralyzed brain”

Two hands with IV lines clasped together on a hospital bed, showing support as Bella suffers with darkness and pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

Yolanda expressed pride in her daughter being a “fighter,” who went through yet another month of treatment.

“I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes,” she said, adding that she was praying for her daughter’s speedy recovery.

“This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together,” she concluded. “You are a survivor… I love you so much my badass Warrior.”

Various medications and supplements organized on a wooden table related to Bella Hadid suffering with darkness and pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Yolanda and her daughter Bella, along with her son Anwar Hadid, 26, were diagnosed in 2013 with Lyme disease, one of the most common vector-borne illnesses in the US.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of infected ticks carrying borrelia bacteria. The symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and more.

Some people may experience prolonged and more severe symptoms, in which case healthcare providers would recommend the right treatment plan.

Both Yolanda and her daughter Bella, along with son Anwar Hadid, were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013

Yolanda Hadid comforting daughter Bella in a hospital bed, expressing emotional support during her struggle with pain.

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

Yolanda said in her recent Instagram post that it was hard to explain the “invisible disability” that comes with “chronic neurological Lyme disease.”

While Bella struggles “in silence” with the disease, the mother-of-three said she tries to “lead by example on [their] Lyme journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” she added.

Inspirational message from Yolanda Hadid to daughter Bella, addressing darkness, pain, and hope for brighter days ahead.

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Lindsay Infante expressing support and prayers for Bella suffering from Lyme disease and pain.

The retired model said she stopped sharing her personal story because she wanted an “energetic shift” as well as time to focus on her healing instead of taking in other people’s opinions on her “journey.”

“Even so, I am the CEO of my health and after fifteen years of searching the globe, I am still determined to find a cure affordable for all,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said

Bella Hadid lying in a hospital bed with medical tubing and a blood pressure cuff, receiving treatment.

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

Comment by Laura Milvy criticizing parenting while referencing kids suffering with darkness and pain.

“Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory,” she went on to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yolanda’s post came a day after Bella shared pictures of herself receiving treatment within the walls of a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Hadid lying in hospital bed with medical tubes connected, highlighting her struggle with darkness and pain.

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

Comment from Isabelle Parker expressing concern about Bella’s struggle with pain and Lyme disease treatment challenges.

“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” the model wrote in the caption of her post this week.

Her mother called her a “️Lyme warrior” in the comments section, while her sister Gigi Hadid also offered support.

“I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!,” said the older sister, 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella shared her own post this week, along with pictures of herself within the walls of a hospital

Patient Bella resting in hospital bed receiving dialysis treatment with medical equipment and IV drip in a softly lit room.

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment by Shellie Stanley about her mom not allowing pictures despite illness, related to Yolanda Hadid and Bella.

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, also commented with: “You are so loved sweet bean.”

Bella did not reveal the exact reason why she was hospitalized.

Back in 2023, she shared a similar post and thanked her mother for never leaving her side at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patient Bella lying in hospital bed with doctor checking vitals, highlighting Bella's struggle and Yolanda Hadid's emotional support message

Share icon

Image credits: yolanda.hadid

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she said at the time.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she added.

Fans wished 28-year-old Bella a speedy recovery

Comment from Tiffany Marino expressing concern about Lyme disease affecting celebrities, including Bella and her mother Yolanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Mandy Westerfield about people with Lyme developing allergies to animal proteins, describing it as life altering.

Facebook comment by Carrie Ewell expressing sympathy and hope for Bella's speedy recovery amid pain and darkness.

Comment expressing support for Yolanda Hadid understanding her daughter Bella's darkness and pain, with a broken heart emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment from Pam Nations expressing concern about pets living inside and risk of ticks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing concern about a mother’s message on her daughter’s darkness and pain, questioning hopelessness.

Comment by Cassie Gaudet on a social media post discussing LA’s warm sticky climate and tick presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Mary K Valentine supporting Yolanda Hadid as her daughter Bella suffers with darkness and pain.

Comment from Bernice Alvarado expressing support for Bella suffering pain from Lyme disease and family care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Peggy Sue Odneal-Kaiser questioning if the condition is contagious and mentioning her mom had it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Marlene Trezza Banovic saying money or no money it is very painful with a heart reaction icon.

Text post by Kyra Fitch discussing overlapping symptoms of chronic Lyme disease and long term starvation.

Comment by Linda Neese questioning the privacy concerns related to daughter Bella's darkness and pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by Emma Catherine expressing heartbreak over a message about daughter Bella's darkness and pain.

Comment by Shannon Kay Phillips about Yolanda Hadid showing love for her children amid Bella's darkness and pain.

Yolanda Hadid sharing an emotional message as daughter Bella suffers with darkness and pain in a heartfelt post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Marilyn Mary expressing concerns about privacy and care for Yolanda Hadid's daughter Bella amid struggles with darkness and pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Kham Ando expressing sympathy for a mother unable to help her daughter suffering in distress.