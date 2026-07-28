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When we last featured Victor Gnarly, readers were drawn to his colorful artwork and clever blend of humor, nostalgia, and technology. Since then, his creative focus has shifted to Yesterday's Papers, an ongoing comic series set in 1990s New York City. The story follows Sage, her mother Destiny, and their circle of friends and coworkers as they navigate work, relationships, and everyday life in an era before smartphones, social media, and instant messaging reshaped the way people connected.

One of the series' most distinctive features is its interactive format. Readers can call Sage's answering machine or send messages to her pager, with many of those submissions later inspiring storylines in the comic. By inviting fans to participate, Victor has transformed Yesterday's Papers into more than just a nostalgic series, it's an evolving story shaped by both the creator and his audience.

More info: Instagram | victorgnarly.com | youtube.com

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#1

A comic of a frog working in a swamp, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.

Victor Gnarly Report

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amybeckler avatar
AmyBcat
AmyBcat
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Premium 40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frog faces lend themselves to dismay very well.

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    #2

    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person walking up stairs, feeling down, reflecting life before smartphones.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Naw. It's healthy coping skills.

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    #3

    A comic of a woman declining an offer, capturing life before smartphones with nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly.
    A comic of a woman declining an offer, capturing life before smartphones with nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly.
    A comic of a woman declining an offer, capturing life before smartphones with nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...best response

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    #4

    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman in an office discussing a date, then on a romantic walk with a man.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    9points
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ya gotta pay for entertainment

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    #5

    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic shows a person startled by a surprise, dropping groceries, depicting life before smartphones.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    7points
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...dismay

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    #6

    A nostalgic comic captures life before smartphones, with a man finding a woman asleep at her computer in an office cubicle.
    A nostalgic comic captures life before smartphones, with a man finding a woman asleep at her computer in an office cubicle.
    A nostalgic comic captures life before smartphones, with a man finding a woman asleep at her computer in an office cubicle.
    A nostalgic comic captures life before smartphones, with a man finding a woman asleep at her computer in an office cubicle.
    A nostalgic comic captures life before smartphones, with a man finding a woman asleep at her computer in an office cubicle.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    5points
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sleepy drool commentary

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    #7

    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates life before smartphones, with a man approaching a woman in an office hallway for a private word.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    5points
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...ermh...No.

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    #8

    A nostalgic comic illustrates a man telling a woman they should see other people, depicting life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic illustrates a man telling a woman they should see other people, depicting life before smartphones.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    4points
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why? You're already unable to see what's right in front of you

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    #9

    A nostalgic comic depicts a tense conversation in an office setting, illustrating life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic depicts a tense conversation in an office setting, illustrating life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic depicts a tense conversation in an office setting, illustrating life before smartphones.
    A nostalgic comic depicts a tense conversation in an office setting, illustrating life before smartphones.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    4points
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    #10

    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman discussing a Halloween movie marathon at her office desk.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman discussing a Halloween movie marathon at her office desk.
    A nostalgic comic shows life before smartphones, with a woman discussing a Halloween movie marathon at her office desk.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    3points
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh...the Halloween Couch Potato disquise

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    #11

    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics illustrate life before smartphones, with a woman talking about theme songs in an office.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    #12

    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics capture life before smartphones, showing friends enjoying burritos in a restaurant.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics capture life before smartphones, showing friends enjoying burritos in a restaurant.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics capture life before smartphones, showing friends enjoying burritos in a restaurant.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics capture life before smartphones, showing friends enjoying burritos in a restaurant.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics capture life before smartphones, showing friends enjoying burritos in a restaurant.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics capture life before smartphones, showing friends enjoying burritos in a restaurant.
    Victor Gnarly's nostalgic comics capture life before smartphones, showing friends enjoying burritos in a restaurant.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    1point
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Living Joyfully

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    #13

    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.
    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.
    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.
    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.
    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.
    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.
    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.
    A nostalgic comic depicts life before smartphones, with a man startling a woman at her cubicle, making her almost drop her coffee.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    1point
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... not his problem

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    #14

    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing an office scene from April 22nd, 1996. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing an office scene from April 22nd, 1996. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing an office scene from April 22nd, 1996. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing an office scene from April 22nd, 1996. Nostalgic comics.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    1point
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the ties that bind was were less existential. .

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    #15

    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman moving into a new room. Nostalgic comics.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    #16

    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers depicting two worms in grass having a conversation. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers depicting two worms in grass having a conversation. Nostalgic comics.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    1point
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    #17

    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a man giving a woman a fish wrapped in a newspaper. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a man giving a woman a fish wrapped in a newspaper. Nostalgic comics.

    Victor Gnarly Report

    1point
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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A little late to derive enjoyment

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    #18

    A nostalgic comic shows a woman being dragged by another person at a New Year's Eve party, capturing life before smartphones.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    #19

    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.
    A comic from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers showing a woman talking on a landline phone. Nostalgic comics.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    #20

    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.
    A comic showing a woman surprised by her friends being next door, capturing life before smartphones in Victor Gnarly's comics.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    #21

    A comic showing a woman's parents moving in with her, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.
    A comic showing a woman's parents moving in with her, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.
    A comic showing a woman's parents moving in with her, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.
    A comic showing a woman's parents moving in with her, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.
    A comic showing a woman's parents moving in with her, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.
    A comic showing a woman's parents moving in with her, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.
    A comic showing a woman's parents moving in with her, illustrating nostalgic comics from Victor Gnarly's Yesterday's Papers.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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    #22

    A comic of two women discussing childhood memories, capturing life before smartphones with nostalgic comics by Victor Gnarly.
    A comic of two women discussing childhood memories, capturing life before smartphones with nostalgic comics by Victor Gnarly.
    A comic of two women discussing childhood memories, capturing life before smartphones with nostalgic comics by Victor Gnarly.
    A comic of two women discussing childhood memories, capturing life before smartphones with nostalgic comics by Victor Gnarly.

    Victor Gnarly Report

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