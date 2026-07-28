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When we last featured Victor Gnarly, readers were drawn to his colorful artwork and clever blend of humor, nostalgia, and technology. Since then, his creative focus has shifted to Yesterday's Papers, an ongoing comic series set in 1990s New York City. The story follows Sage, her mother Destiny, and their circle of friends and coworkers as they navigate work, relationships, and everyday life in an era before smartphones, social media, and instant messaging reshaped the way people connected.

One of the series' most distinctive features is its interactive format. Readers can call Sage's answering machine or send messages to her pager, with many of those submissions later inspiring storylines in the comic. By inviting fans to participate, Victor has transformed Yesterday's Papers into more than just a nostalgic series, it's an evolving story shaped by both the creator and his audience.

More info: Instagram | victorgnarly.com | youtube.com