"The problem I do see, however, is the corporate abuse of AI that will create an abundance of labor and a demand for new standards to protect artists. As much as I want to believe a new creative renaissance is happening right now, I think every artist on the planet has felt a hit on their commissions because of AI, which makes working with it particularly depressing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of devaluing digital goods and services should not be discounted. For most artists, they were already running on bottom-dollar prices—they can't afford to discount anything. Artists are planning en masse to apply for 'normal jobs' again. That sucks, and no one should celebrate that. We all need to find new ways to put food on the table, given this frankly scary reality that anyone can generate something that would normally take days or weeks to complete on their own. But what lets me sleep at night is knowing that amateurs simply cannot see what a trained eye can. And a trained eye generates better imagery than an amateur. The value of that 10,000 hours is still there, but it's going to take time for people to rediscover themselves inside of this bizarre automated world we live in now. Part of my intention with my comics is to show people that it is possible to see my humanity through the noise of AI."