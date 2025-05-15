ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Gnarly is a digital artist, though he likes to call himself a "generative cartoonist" who makes funny, creative comics that mix humor with a bit of tech. His colorful artwork often looks at how humans and AI interact, exploring big ideas in a fun, imaginative way. But it's not all sci-fi and satire. Victor also sneaks in everyday stuff—like paying bills, dealing with work, and the little quirks of daily life—that make his comics feel extra relatable.

While Victor's cartoons are the main focus of this article, he also creates digital art and animations that add to his unique style. His work is not just entertaining—it also gets you thinking about the future of art in the digital age.

More info: Instagram | victorgnarly.com

#1

Woman using laptop at home with cats, reacting to life’s little annoyances in a comic about AI and daily frustrations.

victorgnarly Report

We reached out to Victor Gnarly to find out what sparks his ideas, how he brings his techy, quirky comics to life, and where AI fits into it all. The artist shared that many of his early zines were basically fan art inspired by Jhonen Vasquez’s work, way before Invader Zim was even a thing. "My aesthetic back then leaned heavily into that Tim Burton-esque style: lanky characters, harsh contrasts, dark humor. It wasn’t until I got into film school that I really expanded my approach. I didn’t go to a traditional art school, so most of my technical learning came from film direction, which taught me to think in terms of composition, lenses, and storytelling. That’s a big reason why my comics look the way they do — they borrow a lot from cinematic language that you don’t usually see in webcomics, and I think that’s what helps them stand out."

    #2

    Comic strip by Victor Gnarly showing a woman reacting to an electric bill with surprise and laughter.

    victorgnarly Report

    #3

    Comic panel by Victor Gnarly depicting a conversation about life's annoyances, featuring characters discussing decaf coffee.

    victorgnarly Report

    A lot of Victor's comics set in the '90s are actually based on real newspaper articles he found while digging through old archives. "I'll usually plan a date that I'm going to release a comic based on the article, so I am aiming to be 30 years to the day from when it was published. I hated deadlines working back in entertainment, but it turns out I needed them to stay productive, so the articles act as an arbitrary stopping point for me."

    #4

    Comic by Victor Gnarly showing AI-generated hands with humor about art skills and digital life annoyances.

    victorgnarly Report

    #5

    Santa talks to Rudolph about guiding his sleigh while a comic panel highlights AI and life’s little annoyances with reindeer humor.

    victorgnarly Report

    While Victor isn’t opposed to AI, none of his comics are fully generated from just a prompt. Instead, he relies heavily on a process he calls “image interrogation” to guide and shape the final result. "Sometimes I sketch my compositions loosely, then use AI to embellish those drawings, like prompting for a specific kind of carpet texture under my character's feet or using the gradient tool to direct the depth maps that make up most AI imagery. That process means what I've already drawn dictates what gets generated. And this is done with various tools like Photoshop Gen Fill, Midjourney moodboards, and Pikalabs video."

    #6

    Comic by Victor Gnarly shows AI art flaws humorously with robots pointing out odd details in digital paintings.

    victorgnarly Report

    #7

    Comic strip by Victor Gnarly illustrating AI and life's little annoyances in a humorous office setting from 1995.

    victorgnarly Report

    Victor describes himself as a “generative cartoonist” on Instagram, which made us curious about his perspective on AI’s role in the creative industry. "I personally don't subscribe to the replacement theory because the same thing was said when digital art became a thing," the artist shared. "I remember people saying my work using only Photoshop wasn't real art either, which is why I still kept drawing my comics in sketchbooks with Micron pens and then scanned them to add digital color. It was my way back then of saying 'at least some of it is real art' during a time when very few people believed pixels could be art.

    I really hate the term 'AI artist' because it implies that the art comes from the machine. A generative cartoonist, however, is directing generated imagery with their art in real time. They don't start with a prompt; they start with a pen. And when done right, they have that traditional foundation of 10,000 hours drawing before they generate a single image."
    #8

    Two characters in a museum discussing AI-generated art hands, with a man standing behind them in the gallery.

    victorgnarly Report

    #9

    Blonde woman making soup with a skull, illustrating life's little annoyances in a comic about AI and everyday humor.

    victorgnarly Report

    "The problem I do see, however, is the corporate abuse of AI that will create an abundance of labor and a demand for new standards to protect artists. As much as I want to believe a new creative renaissance is happening right now, I think every artist on the planet has felt a hit on their commissions because of AI, which makes working with it particularly depressing.

    The impact of devaluing digital goods and services should not be discounted. For most artists, they were already running on bottom-dollar prices—they can't afford to discount anything. Artists are planning en masse to apply for 'normal jobs' again. That sucks, and no one should celebrate that. We all need to find new ways to put food on the table, given this frankly scary reality that anyone can generate something that would normally take days or weeks to complete on their own. But what lets me sleep at night is knowing that amateurs simply cannot see what a trained eye can. And a trained eye generates better imagery than an amateur. The value of that 10,000 hours is still there, but it's going to take time for people to rediscover themselves inside of this bizarre automated world we live in now. Part of my intention with my comics is to show people that it is possible to see my humanity through the noise of AI."

    #10

    Comic panels by Victor Gnarly depicting AI reflections and life’s little annoyances under a starry night sky.

    victorgnarly Report

    #11

    Muscular AI-themed comic characters debating content demonetization and frustrations with Google services in a humorous style.

    victorgnarly Report

    These days, Victor draws a lot of inspiration from modern webcomics like Tiff and Eve by Fran Sundblad, Everything Sucks by Michael Sweater, and Necromonica by Miles Erickson. "My early fascination with comics and zines eventually merged with my interest in tech. My mom worked in the tech industry, so I had access to things most kids didn’t at the time — I was drawing on tablets and recording video early on, and I even built my own website when I was six. I remember asking my mom if we could get AOL, and she told me we already had the internet at home. That sort of DIY, early-internet spirit still fuels me."
    #12

    Comic strip by Victor Gnarly featuring cats, a girl, and humorous moments about AI and life’s little annoyances.

    victorgnarly Report

    #13

    Comic panels showing a man transformed into a dog confronting life’s little annoyances in Victor Gnarly’s AI comics.

    victorgnarly Report

    Victor revealed that he has a strong aversion to smartphones. "I hate them, honestly. That’s a big reason why I’m drawn to the pre-smartphone era — it's the whole motivation behind my 90s series with Sage and Michael. That time just felt more raw, more real, and creatively liberating.

    One story that stuck with me: back when I was handing out zines at the [adultswim] table, this metalhead asked to trade one of my zines for a DVD of a pilot he was working on. It turned out to be Metalocalypse. I watched it that same night and was completely hooked — I came back the next day just to tell him I was obsessed. That metalhead was Brendan Small, and his other show, Home Movies, is the reason I got into animation in the first place. Fast forward a few years, and I ended up working in post-production for [adultswim] on some of the very shows I grew up loving. Raw passion got me in the door, and I don’t think that drive is ever going away — no matter how far tech evolves."

    #14

    Two characters at a webcomicon discussing webcomics and favorite webcomic artists, comic art by Victor Gnarly.

    victorgnarly Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing interactions between a young man and cats, highlighting life's little annoyances in a Victor Gnarly comic about AI.

    victorgnarly Report

    #16

    Comic by Victor Gnarly showing a hacker dog struggling with passwords and AI life’s annoyances.

    victorgnarly Report

    #17

    Comic panel by Victor Gnarly featuring a cat humorously reacting to its litter box, illustrating life's little annoyances.

    victorgnarly Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Not sure of the joke here, but have to assume that the author is unaware of the fact that shat is a common past tense of sh1t in UK English.

    #18

    Comic by Victor Gnarly showing a debate about AI-generated art and its impact on creativity and originality.

    victorgnarly Report

    #19

    Comic by Victor Gnarly showing a woman praying for an angel with an elderly person in bed and a surreal figure appearing.

    victorgnarly Report

    #20

    Cats in space suits on a lunar surface depicted in a comic about AI and life’s little annoyances by Victor Gnarly.

    victorgnarly Report

    #21

    Comic panels by Victor Gnarly showing a shocked character discussing AI and life’s little annoyances with expressive visuals.

    victorgnarly Report

