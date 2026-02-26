Yeat: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Yeat
February 26, 2000
Irvine, California, US
26 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Yeat?
American rapper Yeat, known for his experimental sound and distinctive vocal delivery, quickly captivated a global audience. His unique word choice and unconventional fashion sense set him apart.
His breakout arrived with the 2021 release of his mixtape 4L and debut album Up 2 Me. Tracks like “Money So Big” and “Get Busy” achieved widespread viral popularity on TikTok. He often performs wearing balaclavas.
|Full Name
|Noah Olivier Smith
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Romanian, Mexican American, British American
|Education
|Lakeridge High School
|Father
|Joshua Smith
|Mother
|Laura Smith
|Siblings
|Luca Smith, Ethan Smith
Early Life and Education
Noah Olivier Smith was born in Irvine, California, to a Romanian mother and a father of Mexican and British descent who was also a musician. This diverse background influenced his eclectic style.
He spent his early childhood in Fullerton, California, before relocating to Portland, Oregon, where he attended Lakeridge High School. An early interest in music, sparked by his father’s band, foreshadowed his future career.
Notable Relationships
Yeat was in a relationship with Instagram personality Symone Ryley, which lasted until their public breakup in December 2024. Their on-again, off-again dynamic often drew fan attention.
The rapper has no publicly confirmed children and his current relationship status remains single following his split from Ryley.
Career Highlights
Yeat’s discography boasts consistent chart success, with his albums often featuring experimental hip-hop and rage sounds. His 2024 album Lyfestyle debuted atop the Billboard 200, marking a significant milestone.
Beyond his solo work, his collaboration on Drake’s song “IDGAF” further expanded his global reach, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Yeat also cultivated a distinct visual brand, incorporating balaclavas and green aesthetics.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 25, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 24, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 23, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0