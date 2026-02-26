Who Is Yeat? American rapper Yeat, known for his experimental sound and distinctive vocal delivery, quickly captivated a global audience. His unique word choice and unconventional fashion sense set him apart. His breakout arrived with the 2021 release of his mixtape 4L and debut album Up 2 Me. Tracks like “Money So Big” and “Get Busy” achieved widespread viral popularity on TikTok. He often performs wearing balaclavas.

Full Name Noah Olivier Smith Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity Romanian, Mexican American, British American Education Lakeridge High School Father Joshua Smith Mother Laura Smith Siblings Luca Smith, Ethan Smith

Early Life and Education Noah Olivier Smith was born in Irvine, California, to a Romanian mother and a father of Mexican and British descent who was also a musician. This diverse background influenced his eclectic style. He spent his early childhood in Fullerton, California, before relocating to Portland, Oregon, where he attended Lakeridge High School. An early interest in music, sparked by his father’s band, foreshadowed his future career.

Notable Relationships Yeat was in a relationship with Instagram personality Symone Ryley, which lasted until their public breakup in December 2024. Their on-again, off-again dynamic often drew fan attention. The rapper has no publicly confirmed children and his current relationship status remains single following his split from Ryley.