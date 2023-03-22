Woman Plays “Baby Shark” On Repeat For An Entire Year On Her Sister’s Spotify To Take Her Petty Revenge

I know, I know, it’s not the Spotify annual wrap-up season just yet. Actually, it happened just several months ago. But we can still talk about music, can’t we?

Well, OK, not entirely about music, but more about the things music can lead people to do all because someone’s upset for what looks like almost no reason and the other is just a master at petty revenge.

A woman recently shared how her sister was upset her Spotify Wrapped was ruined by a song that was her sister’s favorite, despite it being her account, which irked the woman something fierce and then one year later the Wrapped was ruined again.

Not, not because of the auras. Read on.

Not everyone’s ever happy with Spotify Wrapped, for a number of reasons, but mostly it’s because that song shouldn’t be there

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

And when you end up having a row over how someone has unintentionally manipulated your top 5, you should expect them to do it again. At full force

Image credits: soccer–girl

So, next year rolls up, and sure enough, Baby Shark is right up there. And the people behind are also up there too

Image credits: Pinkfong Baby Shark – Kids’ Songs & Stories

You know Baby Shark, the hit song for kids by Pinkfong? Right, stupid question.

Well, the song took the world by storm. By such a storm that it has become not only one of the most popular songs in modern human history, modern baby history, but also one of the most annoying ones. The last statement is surely debatable, but most parents will probably agree that it has overstayed its welcome.

That doesn’t stop people from having some fun with it, though. Redditor u/soccer–girl has shared a story of petty revenge against her sister. Why? Well, siblings like to be at each other’s throats to a varying degree, but also because there was cause for it.

You see, OP and her sisters all share a single Spotify account. So, when it comes time for Spotify Wrapped, you get this Frankenstein’s monster of a wrap up (and probably an even more demonic aura) of musical taste that someone might not really appreciate. And that someone was OP’s younger sister.

Over a year ago, when everyone was sharing their Spotify Wrappeds, she couldn’t. There was one song that ruined her otherwise perfect top 5. And that song belonged to OP. There was this huge fight about it, the result of which was a very devilish decision to exact some petty revenge.

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

For the next year, OP spent every waking moment she could putting up the infamous kids’ song on repeat—with the sound off, though. OP herself couldn’t stand the song, and you can guess who couldn’t stand it either. Every day, whenever her sister wasn’t listening, she would put on the song for anywhere from 4 to 30 times (it’s a 2-minute song, so you can do the math). And Spotify kept track.

So, fast forward to a few months ago, the most recent Spotify Wrapped season arrives and… lo and behold, Baby Shark is the most listened song on OP’s sister’s account. Just imagine, the suspense that the Wrapped IG stories-like presentation creates only to crush your soul with a song about a baby shark and his or her entire family just living their very PG life.

This was the beginning of a very beautiful truce between the two sisters. Sure, the younger sister was more upset than happy, but she did see the humor in it, and it worked out for the best. Probably. Until more gainful petty revenge opportunities arrive for OP as this isn’t her first petty revenge story.

Bored Panda has featured another story of hers—one where she taught her boyfriend not to read spoilers before playing games in the most petty way possible. And if you’re wondering, yes, we do have a Spotify Wrapped reactions list for your entertainment as well, here. And since I’m on the subject, shout out to Trucker Tim and his Baby Shark tones, by the way.

Image credits: Mike Mozart

Anywho, people online loved the story. Not only because of the commitment, but also admiring the fact that it’s petty and, in the end, the two could laugh it off. It’s too wholesome not to love. Especially on r/PettyRevenge.

Another user also told a story how he trolls his brother by adding Barbie and Bratz songs into random playlists of his to surprise and embarrass him whenever he’s listening to music. Like a Spotify Russian roulette.

And then there were those commiserating with the sister. Well, mostly because their kids have destroyed their stats, but also because some people just purely like music from Frozen and the like. And there ain’t nothing wrong with that.

Whatever the case, that’s 2 out of 2 for OP as this one garnered her 5,700 upvotes and a handful of Reddit awards. You can check out the post in full here. And hey, leave a comment with your Baby Shark stories because, at this point, everyone should have one.

But the sisters had their fun, laughed it off in the end, and the comment section was also full of laughs