Woman Goes Viral After Purposely Misgendering Senator In Act Of “Malicious Compliance”

A woman in Wyoming maliciously complied with a senator’s bill prohibiting the state from requiring an employee to use a colleague’s preferred pronouns.

The resident, Britt Boril, referred to Sen. Tim French (R) as “Madam” instead of “Mister” to prove her point about the new bill.

The viral moment occurred on Friday (February 21) during a meeting of the Wyoming Senate Agriculture, State, and Public Lands & Water Resources committee.

Boril joined the meeting remotely from her computer. “Thank you, Madam Chairman,” she said after Sen. French asked her to share her testimony.

Sen. French interrupted the resident, clarifying, “You need to call me Mister Chairman.”

“Well, I cannot be compelled to use your preferred pronouns as you have all voted—”

“I prefer to be called ‘Chairman’ French,” the senator interjected. “That’s my preferred pronoun.”

“I know,” Boril responded. “And you all voted that preferred pronouns cannot be compelled speech in SF 77.”

Titled “Compelled speech is not free speech,” Senate File 0077 states that the “state and its political subdivisions shall not compel or require an employee to refer to another employee using that employee’s preferred pronouns.”

It further states that “any person aggrieved by a violation of (the bill) may file a civil action in any court of competent jurisdiction against the state or any political subdivision, and its employees acting in their official capacities, responsible for the violation to seek injunctive or declaratory relief.”

Boril referred to the Republican senator as “Madam Chairman” during a meeting

Boril’s defiant attitude received praise on social media, with thousands of users congratulating her for voicing her concerns regarding the bill.

“Ain’t no fear in her eyes. She said what she said without any remorse 😂,” one of them wrote.

“The cherry on top was when she cited the exact law they passed. That was an absolute burn, and I’m all for calling out these hypocrites,” said someone else.

“Pre-planned, scripted, and executed perfectly. Chef’s kiss,” added a third, while a fourth wondered, “I just want to understand how the hell do they plan on enforcing any of this stuff.”

On Instagram, Boril said that misgendering someone is “always disrespectful and dehumanizing whether intentional or not.”

As she believed Wyoming legislators were “tearing people down” with the bill, she purposely misgendered Sen. French. “Disrespect was the message,” the resident stated.

“We’re all about mindful malicious compliance here.”

The resident was protesting a bill establishing that employees of the state are not required to use a colleague’s preferred pronouns

Image credits: britt.no.nee

Boril reportedly joined the meeting to discuss the state’s What Is A Woman Act, which defines a woman as “a person who has, had, will have or would have had, but for a congenital anomaly or intentional or unintentional disruption, the reproductive system that at some point produces, transports and utilizes eggs for fertilization.”

She told the committee that the act puts women in danger and said that defining gender based on sex assigned at birth was discriminatory toward trans women and other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

She also raised the question of whether someone would have to undergo a genital inspection to use the bathroom or locker room if they didn’t look “female enough.”

The moment went viral on social media, with thousands of users praising Boril for misgendering the senator

“The only logical enforcement mechanism for bills like these involves gross invasions of privacy,” she said.

The bill uses “insincere language” to present itself as a savior for women, but what it’s really doing is “targeting a demographic that makes up 1% of the population,” the resident added.

When Boril asked legislators to vote no on the bill and do “their jobs,” Sen. French replied, “We are doing our job. We work hard at it every — it starts with a D. Every D-day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britt Boril (@britt.no.nee)

In addition to the What Is A Woman Act, Wyoming legislators presented a bill to close DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) offices in the state and the University of Wyoming.

Another bill would ban trans students from competing in sports at the University of Wyoming and other community colleges.

“You all voted that preferred pronouns cannot be compelled speech in SF 77,” she told legislators

DEI programs have been labeled as “radical and wasteful” by the current administration, with President Donald Trump launching a slew of executive orders revoking liberal policies on Inauguration Day.

Boril was flooded with supportive messages following her act of malicious compliance

