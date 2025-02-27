Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
WWE Star Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Live Broadcast Forcing Screen Blackout
News, Sports

WWE Star Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Live Broadcast Forcing Screen Blackout

Pro wrestler Tiffany Stratton revealed more than she had anticipated during her recent WWE Smackdown performance.

Tiffany, whose real name is Jessica Woynilko, was facing Candice LeRae on Friday (February 21) when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction that was censored with a blackout screen.

The incident occurred during the final moments of the match when Tiffany had cornered her opponent inside the ring.

Highlights
  • Tiffany Stratton faced a wardrobe malfunction during a WWE Smackdown match.
  • The broadcast briefly cut due to a wardrobe mishap with a blackout screen.
  • The pro wrestler had previously suffered another wardrobe malfunction in May 2024.

As she attempted to pull a move on Candice, her check-print bra slipped, sending broadcasters into panic and forcing them to briefly cut the broadcast.

RELATED:

    Tiffany Stratton experienced a wardrobe malfunction during a WWE Smackdown performance
    WWE star in red checkered outfit with blonde hair styled in a ponytail, posing confidently.

    Image credits: tiffanywwe

    Though the 25-year-old Women’s Champion defeated Candice, she didn’t win the night overall, as she later lost to Australian-American powerhouse Nia Jax.

    This isn’t Tiffany’s first wardrobe mishap. In May 2024, the wrestler was forced to cover her private parts after her garment was ripped.

    Before training to become a pro wrestler, the Minnesota native spent several years practicing trampoline gymnastics.

    WWE star holding championship belt in ring, with audience in background.

    Image credits: WWE

    While in the developmental brand NXT, Tiffany won the NXT Women’s Championship once. She was promoted to the main roster on the SmackDown brand in February 2024.

    Tiffany said her wrestling persona is inspired by Paris Hilton, Sharpay Evans from High School Musical, and Sabrina Carpenter.

    Tiffany was facing off against Candice LeRae when her top slipped

    WWE star in the ring wearing a plaid two-piece costume, engaging with the audience during a live broadcast.

    Image credits: WWE

    Two WWE stars in the ring during a live broadcast moment.

    Image credits: WWE Women’s Division

    “I definitely have some inspiration from movie characters like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. I love Paris Hilton; I love her style,” she said in 2023 during an interview on the Under The Ring podcast.

    “But for the most part, I’ve kind of created my own little sayings. It’s all kind of been me coming up with things. All of my outfits, my gear, it’s all me coming up with the concepts and trying to figure out how to get my character across when someone just looks at me.”

    Broadcasters quickly censored the image with a blackout screen

    Two WWE stars in the ring, one seated on the turnbuckle, during a live broadcast match.

    Image credits: WWE Women’s Division

    WWE star in the ring, wearing a plaid and green outfit during a live match.

    Image credits: WWE Women’s Division

    Her signature finishing maneuver is called the “Prettiest Moonsault Ever,” which she draws from her gymnastics background to execute a variation of the triple jump moonsault using the ropes.

    “I have really good hand-eye coordination and my ring awareness is well. Bouncing on the ropes is super easy to me, and I’ve seen so many people do the basic stunning at the top moonsault,” she said.

    “Incorporating the bounce with the moonsault was a good way to bring my background into it and make it a little different.”

    The pro wrestler was promoted to the main roster on SmackDown in February 2024

    WWE star in the ring wearing a plaid outfit with red bows, during a live broadcast event.

    Image credits: WWE

    Tiffany cited Charlotte Flair as her biggest inspiration.

    “She’s who I saw on Friday Night SmackDown and was doing all these cool tricks and flips in the ring, and immediately I was like, ‘She kinda reminds me of myself.'”

    She also discussed her resilience in the ring and her hopes of continuing to improve as a wrestler.

    “I just feel like in my career, it’s always been sink or swim, and I really truly feel like every single performance I’ve ever had, I’ve barely made it through.

    “I literally just clenched my teeth, and I prayed, and somehow, each performance ends up better than the last, and that’s all I really strive for. I want to keep improving and growing.”

    “In wrestling, you can never be perfect,” she continued. “You can always keep improving your craft and getting better at promos or your character in the ring. I want to keep getting better and better.

    “When I enter WrestleMania, I am going to beat The Queen, Charlotte Flair.”

    Tiffany will face off against her idol, Charlotte Flair, in WrestleMania 41 this April.

    Social media users quickly reacted to the pro wrestler’s wardrobe malfunction

    Text comment about WWE star's wardrobe malfunction incident.

    WWE star's wardrobe malfunction raises online questions in a screenshot comment.

    Wardrobe malfunction comment on screen blackout during WWE broadcast.

    Instagram comment discussing a WWE star's career highlight.

    Comment praising WWE star, referring to her as "queen" and expressing strong support.

    WWE fan comment praising a female wrestler, calling her wonderful.

    Text screenshot with username "benpowers42" saying "I got your tiffy time tshirt.

    Comment praising a WWE star, showing support despite criticism.

    Instagram comment about a WWE star mention, with flag icon and username england_chris_.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
