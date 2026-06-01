And in the worst cases, the moment you wake up is also the moment your day takes a spectacular turn for the worse. When someone asked people online what the worst thing you've ever woken up to has been, the answers ranged from hilariously unfortunate to genuinely horrifying. And so, we've rounded up stories from people whose mornings started in the absolute worst way imaginable.

Waking up is supposed to be the easy part of the day. You open your eyes, stretch a little, and maybe start thinking about coffee. But every now and then, reality has other plans. Sometimes it’s a strange noise, an unexpected text message, or a sight so alarming that your brain needs a few extra seconds to process what’s happening.

#1 My car being totaled because i had fallen asleep at the wheel.

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#2 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

#3 A giant, heavy spider on my face while camping.

Bad news tends to land especially hard in the morning because the brain is naturally tuned toward scanning for threats after waking, and negative information is processed more strongly than positive input. Fulfillment Daily explains that starting the day with upsetting information can set off a stress response that lingers for hours, shaping mood long after the initial moment has passed. ADVERTISEMENT This effect is intensified by the fact that mornings often come with very little emotional "buffer", since people have not yet been pulled into conversations, tasks, or distractions that normally help dilute emotional impact. As a result, even brief exposure to distressing information can set the tone for how the rest of the day feels.

#4 Jumper crash landing/d***g on my condo balcony. Splatter/human everywhere. Very tragic for the person and I'm so sorry for them and their family and loved ones. But... worst wake up... ever.

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#5 An empty bed when my partner was in active a*******n.

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#6 My wife going into labor at 4am, giving us plenty of time to get to the hospital. But then insisting we don't *leave* the house until contractions were 10 minutes apart (because her doctor said so) which meant 8am when traffic was gridlock.



Reader, that kid was 5 minutes away from being born in the passenger seat of a Subaru.

That heightened sensitivity to negative input also connects to how the mind processes sudden shock or disruption upon waking. Psychology Today notes that sleep inertia plays a major role in this, creating a short window after waking where reaction time is slower, attention is weaker, and judgment is less reliable. In this state, it becomes easier to misread situations or respond in ways that would not happen once fully alert. There is also the possibility of sleep-related misperception, where the brain briefly mixes dream imagery with reality, meaning that sounds, shadows, or sensations can be interpreted through a distorted lens before full orientation returns. When sleep is fragmented or abruptly interrupted, this confusion can become even more pronounced, and any stress reaction that follows can further amplify the feeling of alarm. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I snuck cheese-its (food forbidden because of animals) to 6th grade camp and woke up to a skunk walking on me. I pulled my head into my sleeping back and waited for what seemed like hours for little stinky to walk away.

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#8 My dog got diarrhea in the middle of the night and s**t in my bed…my feet rolled in it when I was sleeping 😭.

#9 A sagging ceiling that was ready to collapse, I had to squeeze out of bed without sitting up.

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Duke Health highlights that some of the most distressing wake-up experiences are not caused by external events at all, but by internal sleep conditions such as parasomnias. These episodes can produce intense feelings of fear, paralysis, or perceived danger even when nothing in the environment is actually wrong. Because they occur during the transition between sleep and wakefulness, they can feel immediate and real, making it difficult for the mind to separate perception from reality in the moment. Even though these episodes are typically brief, the emotional intensity can make them feel far longer and more threatening than they actually are.

#10 My brother screaming as my sister vomited on my bed.





They were children in their defense.

#11 Finding that my 10 year old daughter had stopped breathing in her sleep.

#12 I dreamt my mother was d***g. It was so real I woke up and vomited. Then my father called. She didn't d*e, but she had multiple strokes over night and hasn't known who I am since that night 8 years ago. .

Alongside internal sleep phenomena, external disruptions can also become especially overwhelming when they occur during sleep. Zoreli explains that many sudden wake-up experiences come from changes in the home environment, such as unexpected damage or overnight incidents that unfold without warning. These situations tend to feel particularly destabilizing because they interrupt a person at their most vulnerable point, when awareness is low and orientation must happen instantly. Even when the issue itself is not life-threatening, the abrupt shift from rest to chaos can create a strong sense of loss of control, which the brain often interprets as danger.

#13 D**d smoke detector battery on 18 foot ceilings at 2am.

#14 My ex-boyfriend got a phone call early in the am that his brother d**d in an accident. He let out a primal scream of shock, pain and horror that I'll never forget.

#15 Couple years ago I had maybe the most vivid dream I’ve ever had. The dream stretched on much longer than usual. I was in a beautiful home with my wife and kids. The world felt bright and everybody was just so happy. I didn’t have a care in the world neither did they. We were so happy. When I woke up, I was confused by my surroundings and jumped out of bed to go look for them. It took a few seconds to realize it was just a dream.



That dream hurt me. I rarely dream and mostly when I do it’s nightmares. This was worse.

If there’s one thing these stories prove, it’s that no matter how carefully we plan our lives, some mornings have a way of catching us completely off guard. From strange surprises and embarrassing discoveries to emergencies that changed everything in an instant, these wake-up calls remind us that reality can sometimes be stranger, and far less pleasant, than any dream. While most of us hope to wake up to sunshine, a good night's rest, and maybe the smell of fresh coffee, these people got something entirely different. Their experiences are a reminder to appreciate the uneventful mornings, because you never know when opening your eyes could become the start of a story you'll be telling for years. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever woken up to? We'd love to know!

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#16 1. Mortar fire. Nothing like sleeping soundly and BOOM! Someone is shooting explosives at you and everyone around you.



2. Flooding in the mess deck thinking the ship was sinking. Jump out of your bunk to spash! Ankle deep sea water.



3. Being so tired, a rat thought I was a corpse and was trying to eat my face.

#17 Excruciating pain in my entire lower abdomen at 4 am.

#18 I once had an ear infection and was given antibiotics on a little cotton thing that had to stay in my ear for a few days.



One evening I came home exhausted, was really tired, and almost just went straight to sleep. I remember thinking I wasn’t even sure if I had locked the door, but I forced myself to get up and double-checked it. I locked it properly and also put the extra safety latch on. As I do every day (almost).



I went to bed and fell asleep.



Sometime during the night I woke up and suddenly saw a light on in my apartment. There was a small window between my bedroom (at the very end of the apartment) and the living room. I was like… what the hell? I was living completely alone at the time.. my parents were on vacation, so there was no way anyone should be there.



Then I started hearing voices in the room. I freaked out and thought maybe some kids or teenagers had broken in and were partying or something. I even pinched myself to check if I was dreaming (I also had sleep paralysis around that time).



Suddenly I heard the front door open, not the bedroom door, but the one between the hallway and the living room. I was completely confused and panicked, thinking someone was inside my apartment.



I jumped up half-asleep in my underwear, ran out, and basically blasted the door open screaming.



And then I see like 6–8 police officers standing in my small living room, telling me to calm down and that everything is fine.



They explained that someone had tried to break into the building, apparently some d**g a****t going door to door aggressively kicking at every apartment door. At my place, the door actually gave in, but the safety latch I had locked held it, leaving only a small gap.



Since the guy was still trying to break in everywhere, neighbors called the police. The officers then found him and arrested him with his foot stuck in my door opening.



Apparently I didn’t hear ANY of it because there were multiple closed doors between my bedroom and the entrance, plus I had ear cotton/ear protection in because of the infection.



What’s even crazier is that the police said they had to call the fire department to cut the door open to make sure I was okay, since no one could reach me. A neighbor apparently saw through the gap that the guy also had a large knife in his hand, which the police didn’t really tell me at the time.



Anyway… it was absolutely insane. I was full of adrenaline and couldn’t sleep afterwards. For months I actually slept badly and kept a knife next to my bed “just in case” it ever happened again (it didn’t).



But honestly… what even was that guy trying to do. Imagine if I hadn’t locked that safety latch. A completely random, insane j****e with a knife in my apartment while I’m asleep… wild.

#19 Sleep paralysis…. I was 16 years old and woke up. I couldn’t move or speak. There were three dark figures standing behind my bed watching me. They exuded evil. Lasted for probably 45 seconds before I could finally move and they disappeared.

It scared the hell out of me. But not enough to remove my p**n magazine collection from under my bed. Hey, I was 16!

#20 The smell of smoke. Then realising my only exit route was on fire and full of smoke.

#21 Trump winning in 2016.

#22 Realisation that my baby wasn’t real.



For context I have a terrible relationship with my father which led me to choose not to marry or have children in the fear that I’d give birth to a baby who looks like me and that I’d make a bad mother. But I love children.



Once I had a dream where I had an adorable little baby girl, a wonderful husband and my father taking care of the baby. My husband and I were detectives or something so we leave our baby with my father. There was a whole story and I lived a whole life in that dream. I was so happy.



Then I woke up. No baby. My father still hates me and will probably hate my baby too. No husband and I’m still ugly. I grieved that life for months and wrote a 1,000 pages fan fiction based on this dream.

#23 Trump having won the 2024 presidential election. My heart just sank. I thought “Oh this is not happening. We are so f****d”.

#24 Slept with a pencil in my bed and was in my leg in the morning.

#25 Realizing the sun is way too bright and your alarm was supposed to go off two hours ago.

#26 My wife answering her phone excitedly and then slowly turning to upset and crying. She hung up the phone and told me my brother was d**d. A family friend had called her because they didn’t have my number and my parents were too distraught over the recent d***h of my sister to do it themselves.

#27 Cat p**s all over me and my bedsheets.

#28 Phone call my mom had unexpectedly OD'ed when I was 23.

#29 My kid was sleeping next to me and lunged themself backwards and smashed their skull right into my cheekbone, cracking it. It felt like Mike Tyson punched me in the face. This was at 3am.

#30 Almost 10 years ago - I was woken up by a crashing noise in the middle of the night but didn't get out of bed to check it out. When I woke up in the morning, I found my entire living room ceiling had collapsed into the room.



Notably, I had moved to my bed earlier in the night after having initially fallen asleep on my living room couch so I avoided the ceiling falling directly on me by pure luck.

#31 A f****n work call on a Saturday morning .

#32 A roach on my forehead.