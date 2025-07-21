Sometimes, a beloved film is so perfect, so groundbreaking, that the idea of a sequel feels like a natural and exciting next step. Yet, all too often, that promise of continued magic crumbles under the weight of uninspired plots, miscast actors, or simply a fundamental misunderstanding of what made the original great. For every Terminator 2 or The Dark Knight, there are countless follow-ups that serve only to tarnish a legacy, leaving fans with a bitter taste and a nagging question: "Why?" We're diving deep into the cinematic graveyard to unearth the biggest disappointments, the cash-grabs that missed the mark, and the outright travesties that stand as monuments to sequel failure.