Sometimes, a beloved film is so perfect, so groundbreaking, that the idea of a sequel feels like a natural and exciting next step. Yet, all too often, that promise of continued magic crumbles under the weight of uninspired plots, miscast actors, or simply a fundamental misunderstanding of what made the original great. For every Terminator 2 or The Dark Knight, there are countless follow-ups that serve only to tarnish a legacy, leaving fans with a bitter taste and a nagging question: "Why?" We're diving deep into the cinematic graveyard to unearth the biggest disappointments, the cash-grabs that missed the mark, and the outright travesties that stand as monuments to sequel failure.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Ring 2 (2005)

Young woman with a serious expression in an indoor setting, representing cinematic crimes in movie sequels.

This sequel lost the creepy, quiet feeling of the first movie and instead used loud jump scares and silly moments, like the fake-looking deer attack. By trying to explain every detail about the villain, Samara, it took away all the mystery and made her much less scary.

Toho Co., Ltd. Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Major League II (1994)

    Two men in a hallway, one in a Cleveland Indians baseball jersey, depicting a scene from cinematic crimes in movie sequels.

    Almost all of the heart from the first film was gone, since the once-lovable losers were now rich and famous, which made their story much less interesting. Instead of a fresh plot, the movie simply repeated jokes from the original, but they felt tired and forced the second time around.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #3

    Problem Child 2 (1991)

    Young boy in front of an American flag and reward chart, a scene from cinematic crimes in movie sequels.

    The movie relied on disgusting gags instead of clever humor, with one infamous scene involving an entire carnival ride of people throwing up. Adding a female version of the main character didn't bring any new ideas, making the whole film feel like a noisy and pointless mess.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #4

    Return To The Blue Lagoon (1991)

    Young woman with long hair in a forest scene from one of the cinematic crimes and worst movie sequels of all time.

    This film is a lazy and pointless copy of the first movie, simply swapping out the characters but keeping the exact same story. Instead of exploring anything new, it just shows another pair of kids growing up on an island and discovering romance, which makes the whole thing feel completely unnecessary.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #5

    Staying Alive (1983)

    Close-up of a man with dark hair and intense expression in a dimly lit scene from the worst movie sequels cinematic crimes.

    This sequel stripped away everything that made Saturday Night Fever great, turning its complex main character, Tony Manero, into an arrogant and unlikable hero. All the gritty realism was replaced with a glossy, predictable story about making it on Broadway, ending with a famously ridiculous dance finale.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    But it wasn't a sequel...it was a progression from the original Saturday Night Fever

    #6

    The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005)

    A romantic scene between a woman and a man in an outdoor setting, highlighting cinematic crimes in movie sequels.

    The choice of Edward Furlong as the hero didn't work, and the story about a gang trying to become demons was more silly than scary. It completely abandoned the dark, sad style of the first film, instead feeling like a cheap and poorly made action movie from start to finish.

    Report

    #7

    Daddy Day Camp (2007)

    Four people stand facing a cluttered outdoor scene, illustrating a cinematic crimes moment from worst movie sequels.

    The decision to replace nearly the entire original cast, especially Cuba Gooding Jr. taking over for Eddie Murphy, completely drained the film of its energy and comedic timing. Its story is an uninspired "save the camp" rehash filled with predictable gags that are more painful than funny.

    Sony Pictures Report

    #8

    Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

    Actor in a desert scene from one of the worst movie sequels featured in cinematic crimes lists.

    This movie throws a confusing mess of new characters on screen with almost no introduction, while its plot is nothing more than a series of poorly connected fight scenes. The terrible special effects and clumsy action sequences look laughably bad, making the entire film feel rushed and incredibly cheap.

    New Line Cinema Report

    #9

    Big Momma's House 2 (2006)

    Actor in a comedic scene wearing a floral dress, representing a notable example of cinematic crimes in movie sequels.

    The silly reason for the main character to go undercover as a nanny made very little sense and felt like a weak excuse to make a sequel. It mostly ditched the crime-solving angle of the original in favor of a boring family story filled with unfunny gags about being in a disguise.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #10

    Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

    Actress with short blonde hair in a dark outfit, representing cinematic crimes in the worst movie sequels of all time.

    The mysterious and clever main character from the first film was turned into an over-the-top parody of herself who was no longer believable or intimidating. It completely lacked the suspense of the original, replacing it with a tangled and boring plot that failed to create any real excitement.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

    #11

    Son Of The Mask (2005)

    Close-up of a worn, creepy mask with hollow eyes, representing cinematic crimes in the worst movie sequels of all time.

    With Jim Carrey gone, the movie is left with a loud, annoying main character and none of the original's charm. The film replaces clever comedy with awful-looking special effects, especially the famously creepy CGI baby that is more disturbing than funny.

    New Line Cinema Report

    #12

    Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)

    Two men by a lake, one adjusting glasses, representing cinematic crimes in the worst movie sequels of all time.

    Instead of telling a new story, this movie creates a weak plot about a family competition that feels completely forced and uninspired. The film loses the charm of the original and becomes a boring collection of predictable vacation gags and silly challenges between the two families.

    20th Century Studios Report

    #13

    Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

    Actor in a security guard uniform reacting dramatically, representing cinematic crimes in worst movie sequels.

    The hero, Paul Blart, is no longer a clumsy but kind person; instead, he is just plain mean to everyone around him, making the character incredibly unlikable. The movie lazily moves the action to Las Vegas but fails to introduce any funny new ideas, repeating the same jokes from the first film without any of the charm.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #14

    Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

    Scene from a cinematic crime movie sequel featuring a serious face-off between two characters in a dimly lit room.

    This sequel completely destroyed the magic of the original by revealing that the immortal warriors were actually aliens from another planet, a change that made no sense. This baffling twist, combined with a confusing plot about an ozone layer, turned a cool and unique film into an utterly ridiculous and unforgettable mess.

    InterStar Report

    #15

    Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

    Police officer confronting a man wearing sunglasses in a dimly lit bar scene from cinematic crimes movie sequels.

    By the fourth film, the series was just repeating itself, using the thin plot about training citizens as an excuse for the characters to do their tired old jokes. The movie relies on goofy gags instead of a real story, ending with a ridiculous hot air balloon chase that proved the franchise was out of funny ideas.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #16

    365 Days: This Day (2022)

    Close-up of a woman with a serious expression in a cinematic scene related to cinematic crimes and movie sequels.

    This sequel has almost no story, instead acting like a long music video meant to show off expensive clothes and fancy locations. Any attempt at a plot is ruined by a famously silly evil twin twist and a confusing cliffhanger ending that solves nothing.

    Netflix Report

    #17

    The Gallows Act II (2019)

    Young woman wearing headphones looking upset, illustrating cinematic crimes in worst movie sequels scenes.

    This sequel tries to be modern by focusing on an online vlogger, but the story about chasing internet fame feels completely out of place for this horror series. It strangely abandons the found-footage camera style that made the first film stand out, turning it into a generic and forgettable scary movie with very weak scares.

    Lionsgate Report

    #18

    Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? (2014)

    Three people in a dimly lit room, appearing in a scene from one of the worst movie sequels cinematic crimes.

    As the final part of a trilogy, the movie fails completely because it once again replaces every single actor, creating a jarring and confusing experience for anyone who saw the first two. Its low budget is obvious in every scene, making the story's big finale feel cheap and totally underwhelming.

    Atlas Distribution Company Report

    #19

    Jaws The Revenge (1987)

    Close-up of a woman wearing dark sunglasses by the sea, illustrating cinematic crimes in the worst movie sequels.

    This movie goes completely off the rails with its silly idea of a shark seeking revenge against a specific family, even following them across the ocean. It then ruins any bit of realism with awful special effects and famously illogical moments, including a shark that inexplicably roars and explodes.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #20

    Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

    Young man in a dark outfit with a serious expression in a dimly lit scene from cinematic crimes movie sequels.

    This movie replaces the original's intense action and character depth with a very silly plot about a supercomputer taking over the military. It features dull fight scenes and uninteresting new characters, completely missing what made the first film exciting and instead feeling like a cheap, forgotten action flick.

    TriStar Pictures Report

    #21

    Student Of The Year 2 (2019)

    Young woman speaking to a man in a dimly lit scene from one of the worst movie sequels in cinematic crimes.

    This follow-up focused far too much on flashy dance numbers and stylish appearances, leaving almost no room for a believable story or meaningful character development. The core plot, centered on a recycled school competition, felt incredibly shallow and failed to provide any real stakes or emotional resonance.

    Report

    #22

    I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

    Young woman with wet hair looking up in a dimly lit room, illustrating cinematic crimes in worst movie sequels.

    This follow-up stretched belief with its unlikely plot, which saw the survivors conveniently win a radio contest that sends them to an isolated island. The sunny tropical setting completely washed away the original's gritty tension, leaving behind a predictable slasher film that relied on cheap scares instead of genuine suspense.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #23

    The Next Karate Kid (1994)

    Older man with white hair and beard wearing a light blue shirt standing outdoors near a stone wall in cinematic crimes scene

    This film struggles without Daniel LaRusso, instead centering on a new student who is far less interesting and whose struggles feel uninspired. Mr. Miyagi's wise teachings feel out of place in this unoriginal story, which fails to capture the spirit of the original films.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    #24

    Escape Plan 2: Hades (2018)

    Two men sitting across from each other at a table in a dimly lit room, evoking cinematic crimes and movie sequels.

    This sequel sidelined Sylvester Stallone, giving him very little to do and instead focusing on generic new characters with no charisma. The plot felt like a bad video game, full of confusing and illogical prison designs that made no sense, completely losing the clever escape element of the first movie.

    Lionsgate Movies Report

    #25

    Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

    Young boy in a dark setting, portraying a tense moment from one of the worst movie sequels in cinematic crimes.

    The famous, unsettling computer-generated mouths on the talking babies immediately make the entire film hard to watch and incredibly artificial. This sequel’s plot about super-powered toddlers fighting a media mogul is completely ridiculous and filled with painfully unfunny gags, managing to be even worse than the first movie.

    Triumph Films Report

    #26

    The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

    Two men sitting at an outdoor table with food and wine, from one of the worst movie sequels cinematic crimes.

    This sequel tries to recapture the humor of the first film but fails completely, recycling jokes and situations that no longer feel funny. The charm of the original cast is lost in a confusing plot filled with over-the-top antics and a lack of clear direction.

    Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    #27

    Scary Movie V (2013)

    Man in lab coat and man in suit stand by glass with ape character between them in cinematic crimes movie sequel scene.

    This installment showed that the parody franchise had run out of fresh ideas, instead relying on outdated pop culture references and jokes that fell completely flat. The film’s attempts at humor were mostly crude and unfunny, offering a collection of silly sketches without any real structure or cleverness.

    Report

    #28

    Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

    Two women in colorful clothing having a tense conversation in a dimly lit room, depicting cinematic crimes movie sequels.

    This sequel barely has a story, instead relying on the same old scares and jokes from the first Madea Halloween without offering anything new. The plot, involving Madea and friends trapped in a haunted campground, feels incredibly lazy and just repeats familiar gags with no real effort.

    Lionsgate Films Report

    #29

    Troll 2 (1990)

    A woman wearing glasses and dark clothing holding a cake in a dimly lit room, cinematic crimes movie scene.

    This movie is famous for its astonishingly bad acting, with every line delivered in a way that feels unnatural and often hilarious, making it impossible to take seriously. Despite its title, the film astonishingly features no trolls, instead showcasing silly-looking goblins and a nonsensical plot about a family trying to escape being turned into plant food.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

    #30

    Little Fockers (2010)

    Two people sitting at a dinner table with food and wine, representing cinematic crimes in movie sequels.

    This third film in the series stretches an already thin joke about a controlling father-in-law into a tedious and uninspired mess. It largely replaces the original's clever awkward humor with tired situations and predictable gags about parenting, demonstrating a complete lack of new ideas.

    Universal Pictures Report

