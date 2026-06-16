39 Travel Photos From The 2025 Chromatic Awards Capturing The World At Its Most Vibrant
Photography can turn travel beyond a checklist of destinations. A single image can capture the feeling of a busy street, the stillness of a sacred place, the rhythm of daily work, or the striking beauty of a landscape that looks eerily like a painting.
After previously featuring the Wildlife And Animals category from the 2025 Chromatic Awards, we’re now taking a look at the winning and honorable mention photos from the Travel category. And this selection shows just how much variety the genre can hold. It’s not only about scenic views or recognizable landmarks, but also about the people, traditions, colors, and fleeting situations that photographers encounter while exploring different parts of the world.
Scroll down to see the selection of photos, and don’t forget to upvote those that made you want to pack a bag and see the world for yourself.
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“Keepers Of The River” By Diego Di Guardo
1st Place Winner in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Li River, China
Description: “On the still waters of the Li River, a fisherman and his cormorants breathe as one. The lantern glows like a small domestic sun, guarding a craft that survives only at dawn and in silence. Every movement carries memory, every pause carries time.”
“Moment Of Triumph - Pacu Jawi” By Jurica Galić
2nd Place Winner in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: West Sumatra, Indonesia
Description: “This photograph captures a powerful moment from the traditional Pacu Jawi festival, held in West Sumatra, Indonesia. This centuries-old event, also known as the “mud bull race,” is a celebration marking the end of the rice harvest season. Competitors ride wooden plows between two bulls, racing through muddy fields to demonstrate their strength, balance, and skill.
The image freezes the raw energy and emotion of the race – the flying mud, the tension in the bulls’ muscles, and the determination of the rider. It symbolizes the harmony between humans, animals, and the earth, reflecting the endurance and spirit of an ancient tradition that continues to inspire awe today.”
“Venice Carnicals Vii” By Pekka Ala-Pietilä
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Venice, Italy
Description: “This picture belongs to a series of experimental photos.”
“Playtime” By Thibault Gerbaldi
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Rajasthan, India
Description: “From above, two men in vibrant red turbans—a Rajasthani symbol of honor and tradition—engage in a game of Pachisi on a cross-shaped board. This ancient game, a precursor to modern Ludo, holds a cherished place in Rajasthan’s culture, blending strategy with leisure. Often played during festivals or family gatherings, Pachisi reflects the region’s love for timeless traditions and communal bonds.”
“A Mother's Hold, A Child's World” By Athanasios Maloukos
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Ethiopia
Description: “In a quiet, sacred moment deep within Ethiopia’s Omo Valley, a Surma tribe mother and child share an intimate embrace that speaks to the soul of human connection.
In this fleeting gesture lies a timeless truth: that deep human bonds begin not in words, but in presence, touch, and the silent language of trust.”
“Feeding The Machine” By Barry Crosthwaite
1st Place Winner in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Vietnam
Description: “Fishing is vital to Vietnam’s economy and coastal communities, providing livelihoods and food for millions. While men venture to sea, women play a crucial role by meticulously mending damaged fishing nets, a tedious but essential task. Using simple tools, they carefully repair tears caused by wear, ensuring the nets remain strong and functional. Their quiet, skilled labor sustains families and preserves a way of life passed down for generations, reflecting the resilience and unity of Vietnam’s fishing communities.”
“Drying Coffee Beans In The Sun” By Emily M. Wilson
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Antigua, Guatemala
Description: “Worker drying coffee beans in the sun in Antigua, Guatemala.”
“Firefly Evening Party Under The Wooden Bridge” By Yao Yuan Shang
3rd Place Winner in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Description: “Under the park bridge in the remote mountainous area, because of the quiet location and natural and pure environment, you can see groups of fireflies flying under the wooden bridge on summer nights, like a fantasy of paradise on earth. This place is only open to the public for sightseeing for one month in the summer, so you can capture the beauty of the moment up close, which makes you feel very lucky and happy.”
“Seeing Red” By Lydia Martins
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Edinburgh, Scotland
Description: “Striking red highlights matching a woman's coat and a medieval door in Edinburgh, Scotland.”
“On The Sea & Torii” By Theo Houdusse
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Miyajima, Japan
Description: “I captured this image during my journey through Japan, starting in Hiroshima. We are currently on the second day of our trip, on the island of Miyajima, in the early afternoon. I am in front of the Itsukushima torii. As the tide rose and the schoolchildren receded at the same speed as the water, I first saw these two students immobilized by the waves, then later plucked up their courage and walked on the water of the Inland Sea of Japan. With this beautiful torii as a backdrop, in a misty and enigmatic setting, as this island knows how to offer us.”
“Windmills In The Fog” By Jesus Manzaneque Arteaga
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: La Mancha, Spain
Description: “Watching a foggy sunrise among the windmills of La Mancha is a beautiful experience that can be had on a visit to Campo de Criptana in Spain.”
“A Lifelong Bond” By Thibault Gerbaldi
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Mongolia
Description: “In Mongolia’s Altai Mountains, Kazakh eagle hunters form lifelong bonds with golden eagles weighing up to 7kg. Passed down through generations, this tradition survived Soviet-era repression and remains a powerful symbol of resilience, pride, and harmony between human and animal. Hunters ride with their eagles across vast, unforgiving terrain, showcasing their heritage each year at the Golden Eagle Festival in Ölgii—a vibrant tribute to identity and survival.”
“Silent Prayers” By Timon Halbach
2nd Place Winner in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Bagan, Myanmar
Description: “Inside a temple in Bagan, Myanmar, young monks gather in the glow of candlelight. Their quiet devotion transforms the ancient space into a sanctuary of stillness. The warm light and delicate shadows echo centuries of tradition, capturing a moment where faith, silence, and place become one.”
“Back Alley” By Japals 87
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Japan
Description: “This is the kind of scenery you can see in the backstreets of Japan. I was very moved by this view.”
“Tracks In The Dunes” By Ok Chan
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Gobi Desert, China
Description: “Footprints weave across the Gobi sands, marking a quiet passage through a landscape that feels endless and weightless.
As the wind reshapes the dunes, these fleeting traces speak to the transience of human movement within an ever-changing desert.”
“The Three Pagodas Of Chongsheng Temple In Dali” By Qiguang Wei
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Chongsheng Temple, Dali, Yunnan Province, China
Description: “The Three Pagodas of Chongsheng Temple in Dali consist of one large pagoda and two smaller ones. The large pagoda, named Qianxun Pagoda, was first built during the Qianfengyou period of the Nanzhao Kingdom. It is a 16-story square, dense-eaved, hollow brick pagoda with a Tang Dynasty architectural style, standing at a height of 69.13 meters. The two smaller pagodas, located to the north and south, feature conical outline profiles and embody Song Dynasty architectural aesthetics. They were constructed during the reigns of Duan Zhengyan and Duan Zhengxing of the Dali Kingdom. The two smaller pagodas, spaced 97 meters apart, each rise to a height of 42.19 meters and are a pair of 10-story octagonal, dense-eaved brick pagodas. The three pagodas stand in a triangular formation, with Qianxun Pagoda at the center and the two smaller pagodas flanking it to the north and south.”
“The Glenfinnan Viaduct In Autumn” By Jim Guerard
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Glenfinnan Viaduct, Glenfinnan, Scotland
Description: “I captured this image of The Jacobite Steam Train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct on a cloudy October morning just as the fall colors were peaking. I decided to capture the image just as the engine was making the turn. There was a slight breeze to go along with the speed of the train that caused the stream to form a lengthy trail over the train. The wind, combined with the train's speed also made deciding how far to climb the hill so that the steam did not eclipse the train in my image tricky. The scene may look familiar as it is where the famous shot of The Hogwarts Express was filmed for the Harry Potter Movies.”
“Frozen Breath Of Dawn” By Grant Park
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Description: “This photograph captures the breathtaking beauty of a frozen lake under extreme cold conditions, with a chilling wind making the temperature feel like -36°C. The delicate patterns of trapped air bubbles in the ice contrast with the vast, snow-covered mountain glowing warmly at sunset. A lone figure crouches, emphasizing both human resilience and the grandeur of nature's frozen stillness.”
“The Pool” By Michel Mirabail
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: France
Description: “A game of colors and shapes near a pool in France.”
“Sunrise In Mongolia” By Ok Chan
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Mongolia
Description: “The sunrise in Mongolia, near the Gobi Desert.”
“Spiritual Liberation” By Thibault Gerbaldi
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Ganges River, India
Description: “Sadhus embody spiritual renunciation amid the city's vibrant chaos. Draped in saffron robes, they meditate and perform rituals by the Ganges, navigating narrow alleys, bustling ghats, and cremation grounds. In this sacred city, where life and death intertwine, their presence reflects a timeless quest for transcendence.
Varanasi, one of Hinduism's holiest cities, holds unparalleled significance as a gateway to moksha, or liberation from the cycle of rebirth. The Ganges, considered a lifeline of spirituality, cleanses sins and connects devotees to the divine.”
“Sing-Song” By Kristyn Taylor
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Papua New Guinea
Description: “Tribal women from the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea, sing and dance with incredible exuberance.”
“Poolside” By Nicola David
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Corfu, Greece
Description: “The sun sets over a hotel pool in Corfu (taken on Samsung smartphone).”
“Jökulsárlón” By Joe Voigts
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Jökulsárlón, Iceland
Description: “Glacier, iceberg, lagoon, and traveler at Jökulsárlón come together like a rare alignment of planets to form an otherworldly Icelandic vista.”
“Primary Colors Of Senegal” By Sam Morgan
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Senegal
Description: “In a dusty roadside village in Senegal, a man walks past a red-clothed doorway carrying groceries wrapped in blue and yellow plastic. Behind him, daily life unfolds - stalls, stories, and quiet exchanges. I could spot this opportunity from a mile away, this photo was taken as we drove past this market at roughly 80kmh. This image is about movement and stillness, presence and place.”
“Daily Train Commute” By Jose Almodovar Muñoz
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Bangladesh
Description: “He travels alone and barefoot, at the head of the speeding train, seemingly unconcerned about his life. The others enjoy the train ride through Bangladesh.”
“Daich Tofu” By Aeron Guy Leroux
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Taiwan
Description: “We make a stop at Daich Tofu restaurant/factory. On a cold and rainy day, a young man works diligently in a warm room filled with steam and the mild odor of bean curd. Photo by Aaron Guy Leroux, Taiwan, February 2025.”
“Maras Mosaic” By Alexandre Brisson
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Maras salt mines, Peru
Description: “The salt terraces of Maras, near Cusco, unfold like an abstract painting across the Andean mountainside. Each pool catches light in a different way — gold, white, and blue blending into a natural geometry shaped by time, salt, and human hands. From above, the scene becomes both landscape and pattern, a dialogue between nature’s design and human persistence.”
“The Girl From Ipanema” By Barry Crosthwaite
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Description: “The Girl from Ipanema” was written in 1962, inspired by a young woman who strolled past a beachfront bar in Rio, embodying Brazil’s sun-kissed spirit. The song captures the bittersweet feeling of watching someone enchanting yet untouchable, evoking fleeting moments and unspoken dreams. Released internationally in 1964, it became a global hit and won a Grammy, cementing its place as one of the most iconic songs of all time.”
“Surma Boy” By Athanasios Maloukos
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: South Sudan
Description: “The Surma tribe people are semi-nomadic cattle herders living west of the Omo River, near the borders with South Sudan.
Weaved deep into the culture of the Surmas is body-painting, lip and lobe piercing, stick fighting and decorative scarification, all of them being signs of pride, bravery and beauty.”
“Quiet Return” By Chia-Chieh Yang
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Luang Prabang, Laos
Description: “In the afternoon light of Luang Prabang, young monks return quietly to their monastery after their daily routines outside.
One adjusts his robe while walking into the shade of the temple walls, as another disappears into his room.
The stillness of the moment reveals the quiet rhythm of monastic life — humble, measured, and serene.”
“Reflective” By Margo Ryan
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Madagascar
Description: “On an overcast morning in Madagascar a women stands near the dark waters edge a baby strapped to her back in a reflective mood waiting to sell her produce, bananas and charcoal sacks from her pirogue.”
“The Secret Mill Of The Past” By Luciano Demasi
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: USA
Description: “This is one of the most incredible places I have visited. It is an ancient powerhouse that used to power other machinery or tools. This location is not trivial to reach. It requires a jeep and experience in driving on a difficult road. But the trouble is truly worth it. I do not completely disclose all of the details to protect the place.
The image is an infrared photo. That is the reason why the trees are so bright and the contrast with the sky/water is strong.”
“On The Go With Her Task” By Thomas Bernhardt
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
Description: “As I walked through the harbor district of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.
I had realized the beautifull view on this factory hall, some sort of port warehouse in harbor district.
Staying there and perceiving the surroundings, looking upon the building,
the same Moment Ms Parris Guibert came to the fork in the road
A small surprise because not many passers-by were to be seen in this area.
I asked her for a picture in front of the building.
A little money in hand, the bag over the shoulder..
The dynamics as they entered my perception remained in the portrait.”
“Morning At The Floating Market” By Emily M. Wilson
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Dal Lake, Kashmir
Description: “Boats at a floating vegetable market at Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir.”
“Early Morning Fishing” By Yao Yuan Shang
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Professional Division
Location: Sun Moon Lake, Taiwan
Description: “The secret place of Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake is a place where you can leisurely enjoy the fun of fishing in the early morning, and you can take a slow tour of Sun Moon Lake. This is a unique and beautiful roaming travel spot. I use my camera to record the most beautiful moments of this special season, the special morning mist, and the blooming of the water willows. Professional travel will also lead you to experience the most beautiful scenery and feelings at the best time.”
“Viking Monument” By Petr Polách
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Reykjavik, Iceland
Description: “Viking monument in the early evening, Reykjavik, Iceland.”
“Dora Dora” By Regula Tschumi
Honorable Mention in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Ghana
Description: “When I passed two young women chatting in front of a house with an interesting blue wall, I stopped and asked if I could take a photo of them. They were both very shy, but eventually one agreed, while the other hid in the doorway, but was peeking out curiously when I made this photo.”
“Fetching Water” By Regula Tschumi
3rd Place Winner in the Travel Category, Amateur Division
Location: Ghana
Description: “The photo shows children in a village in Ghana who are fetching water at the river bank of the Volta.”