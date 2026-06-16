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Photography can turn travel beyond a checklist of destinations. A single image can capture the feeling of a busy street, the stillness of a sacred place, the rhythm of daily work, or the striking beauty of a landscape that looks eerily like a painting.

After previously featuring the Wildlife And Animals category from the 2025 Chromatic Awards, we’re now taking a look at the winning and honorable mention photos from the Travel category. And this selection shows just how much variety the genre can hold. It’s not only about scenic views or recognizable landmarks, but also about the people, traditions, colors, and fleeting situations that photographers encounter while exploring different parts of the world.

Scroll down to see the selection of photos, and don’t forget to upvote those that made you want to pack a bag and see the world for yourself.

More info: chromaticawards.com | Instagram | Facebook