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We never get bored of animal content, and thankfully, there are plenty of sources that keep bringing us fresh and heartwarming stories to share with you, whether for a smile, a laugh, or even the occasional emotional moment. And for good reason – they’re animals, after all, some of the most amazing creatures on this planet.

From wildlife in nature to animals living closely alongside people, there’s always something new to discover. The Facebook page ‘Around the World’ collects some of the most interesting and memorable animal stories shared online, building a community around these special moments.

After you enjoyed our previous post about this page, we’ve gathered a new selection of their highlights for you today. So scroll down and enjoy these unique snapshots from the animal world.

More info: Facebook