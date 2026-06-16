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Antarctica is one of those places that already feels almost unreal, but through the lens of photographer Daniel Kordan, its frozen landscapes become even more cinematic. Towering icebergs, quiet waters, snow-covered peaks, and endless shades of blue create a setting that looks untouched by time. Add a schooner with striking red sails into the frame, and the result is a series of photographs that feel both adventurous and dreamlike.

Not long ago, we featured Daniel’s stunning photography from Japan, where he captured everything from misty forests and temples to the country’s dramatic seasonal beauty. This time, his work takes us to a much colder and more remote part of the world, showing Antarctica as a place of silence, scale, and extraordinary contrast.

Scroll down to see the photos for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the images that make you want to pack a very warm jacket and head south.

More info: danielkordan.com | Instagram