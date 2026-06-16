This Photographer Captured 42 Dreamlike Images Of Antarctica
Antarctica is one of those places that already feels almost unreal, but through the lens of photographer Daniel Kordan, its frozen landscapes become even more cinematic. Towering icebergs, quiet waters, snow-covered peaks, and endless shades of blue create a setting that looks untouched by time. Add a schooner with striking red sails into the frame, and the result is a series of photographs that feel both adventurous and dreamlike.
Not long ago, we featured Daniel’s stunning photography from Japan, where he captured everything from misty forests and temples to the country’s dramatic seasonal beauty. This time, his work takes us to a much colder and more remote part of the world, showing Antarctica as a place of silence, scale, and extraordinary contrast.
Scroll down to see the photos for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the images that make you want to pack a very warm jacket and head south.
More info: danielkordan.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Daniel’s Antarctica images are part of his long-running Red Sails project, which has taken shape over years of photography trips through the region. The project follows journeys aboard the Schooner Elsie, a steel sailing vessel built for remote polar conditions. Its bold red sails stand out dramatically against the white and blue Antarctic scenery, giving the photos a distinct visual identity while also emphasizing the landscape's scale and raw beauty.
I think this is the Schooner Elise/Elsi…the internet seems a little unsure. It is though, beautiful :)
The expeditions themselves are designed with photography in mind. Instead of crossing the Drake Passage by sea, guests fly directly from Punta Arenas to Antarctica, allowing more time for exploration and field shooting. With a small group on board, flexible landings, and access to Zodiacs for closer encounters, the trip allows photographers to work during some of the best light of the day, including sunrises and sunsets, when the frozen landscape becomes especially atmospheric.