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We’ve featured photographer Daniel Kordan on Bored Panda before, first through his breathtaking images of our planet’s natural beauty and later through his aerial photography of Vietnam. This time, the focus shifts to Japan, where Daniel’s lens captures everything from misty forest shrines and glowing torii gates to cherry blossoms, Mount Fuji, quiet bridges, and dreamlike fields of flowers.

Currently based in Bali, Indonesia, Daniel has spent years traveling, guiding photography groups, and documenting some of the world’s most atmospheric landscapes. His work has appeared in publications such as National Geographic, Discovery, Digital SLR Magazine, Photography Week, and Photography Master Class, and he is also an official ambassador for Nikon, Gitzo, and Lucroit. In his Japan series, that experience shows through carefully composed scenes that feel both cinematic and deeply peaceful, highlighting the country’s changing seasons, spiritual spaces, and natural beauty.

Scroll down to explore his shots of Japan’s amazing sights and colors, and don’t forget to upvote the images that left you in awe the most.

More info: danielkordan.com | Instagram