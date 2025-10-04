ADVERTISEMENT

We’re all human and we all make mistakes. However, while these blunders are often learning experiences that make us better, some of them can be so mortifying that they linger in our minds for a considerable time. 

These individuals know that feeling all too well, as they candidly shared some of their most embarrassing work slip-ups. While a few of these anecdotes are harmless and even funny, some were so costly that they no longer became a laughing matter. 

Have you messed up really badly at work? We’d like to know your stories, so feel free to share them below!

Woman in a pink shirt looking worried, covering her mouth with hands, depicting stress after messing up at work. Accidentally revealed the gender of the baby to the mommy rereading the cake order out loud

Ace
All power to you. The whole "gender reveal" thing is so screwed up you did the world a little favour.

    #2

    Young girl with long hair outdoors on a sunny day, illustrating stories of people who badly messed up at work. I work at a daycare. had a 4yo trip, her nose bled a little, then she was good so we didnt call home. turns out she had a concussion & we had no clue. her parents were furious & I felt horrible

    #3

    Young man stressed and frustrated at work, wearing headphones around neck, resting head on hand while using laptop. Deleted 20 years of data entry from a database. Had to wait hours for IT department to see if they could restore the information. Laid on the bathroom floor cause I was afraid of passing out

    #4

    Young woman wearing sunglasses resting inside a car, illustrating a moment after a work mishap in a relatable setting. Went and sat in my car on my 30 min lunch break.. Woke up 4 hours later

    #5

    Man rubbing eyes in frustration while working on laptop, illustrating moments people badly messed up at work. I typo’d “let’s cuddle” instead of “let’s huddle” to an extremely serious slack inquiry

    #6

    Worker in white coat and cap using laptop in industrial facility representing people badly messed up at work. Was making dog food at a production plant. Added green BEANS instead of green PEAS to the mix all day. Cost the company like 75k bc they had to throw it all away

    #7

    Man in white shirt stressed at work desk with computer, representing people badly messed up at work and coping. Paid $50k to the wrong person. Settled a case with authority I didn’t have. Sent an email to a partner talking about how much I hated that partner. Everything passes. It will be okay.

    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Three pretty serious mistakes in one career? And still employed? Must be an executive.

    #8

    Female dentist wearing protective glasses and mask in clinic, representing people badly messed up at work stories. My friend is a dental asssistant, she dropped and shattered a very expensive custom made set of some kind of implant for a patient. She cried for days. She’s still there, very valued, and forgiven

    #9

    Hands mixing dough in a bowl on a wooden board, illustrating a work fail moment from people who messed up at work. Messed up the sourdough starter for our sourdough bakery. It took three years to grow it

    #10

    Man in a plaid shirt looking stressed at laptop in a casual workspace, illustrating workplace mistakes and mishaps. Deleted our entire website once

    #11

    Man in a blazer covering his face in frustration while working on a laptop, illustrating work mess-up stress and recovery. I accidentally sent a $1,000,000 check to the wrong client

    JL
    Was it a giant check delivered to their doorstep?

    #12

    Smiling man taking a selfie on a busy street, illustrating moments people badly messed up at work and lived. accidentally posted a selfie to Petco’s Facebook & IG instead of my own account

    #13

    Stressed man on phone, holding forehead, looking at laptop, illustrating people badly messed up at work moments. I accidentally charged a customer $2,000 TWICE

    #14

    Young man stressed at his laptop, showing frustration and regret while working, illustrating people badly messed up at work. Called my boss on vacation to tell her we’d been robbed. I miscounted 5x and we had all the money.

    #15

    Woman organizing ceramic pottery on shelves in a workshop, illustrating workplace mishaps and how people managed to recover. Girl one time I literally left the doors unlocked when I closed at the store I worked at

    #16

    Woman sitting at desk with head in hands, showing frustration and stress from work mistakes in home office setting. Accidentally gave everyone 75% off the entire website, oopsies

    #17

    Person operating an espresso machine, highlighting a workplace moment from people badly messed up at work stories. I wasn’t trained on how to use the og barista machine so when a guy came in for a regular coffee I didn’t know what to do so I gave him 8 shots of espresso

    #18

    Man in a suit focused on laptop, sitting at desk with American flag, illustrating work mishaps at office environment. The DOD, VP and other high ranking government officials used an uncleared plateform to exchange classified info and then accidentally added a reporter to the GC and got nationally exposed

    #19

    Two women discussing work mistakes and lessons learned, illustrating moments people badly messed up at work. For 2 years I told all costumers we didn’t do change just rounded up or down bc I don’t know the difference between nickles and quarters

    #20

    Woman in striped shirt wiping tears from eye, reflecting on moments people badly messed up at work and survived. When I was a supervisor at Starbucks I fell for a scam and gave them like $1500 from the safe. I didn’t get fired because they knew stuff about us they shouldn’t know.. I cried for days lmao

    #21

    White lace wedding dress hanging on a decorative frame near a window with a bouquet, representing work mishaps and recovery. I accidentally sold a wedding dress that was $3000 for $300

    #22

    Woman with glasses speaking into a microphone, surrounded by plants, depicting people badly messed up at work stories. I cashed two fraudulent checks that were literally signed by Oprah Winfrey

    #23

    Customer support representative wearing headset and handling a work issue, illustrating people messing up at work stories. I’m a 911 dispatcher and I have made SO many mistakes. And in my line of work, people’s lives are on the line. You are human, as is everyone. I promise it is okay to make mistakes. Give yourself grace

    #24

    Woman with glasses looking frustrated at laptop in bright kitchen, reflecting moments people messed up at work and lived. I priced a brand new 900 sq ft apartment for $390 on our website. It sat there all day. How someone didn’t see it and apply I have no idea. We would’ve legally had to honor the price

    #25

    Physical therapist helping patient with back stretch, showing people badly messed up at work but recovering well. I worked as a chiropractic assistant with no experience and lost dozens of elderly patients thousands of dollars of reimbursement in the span of 6 months. Each

    #26

    My first and only two days working at jersey mikes I gave everyone with the app (which was EVERYONE) discounts, when it was only supposed to be given to first responders or military

    #27

    Young woman resting on a couch with eyes closed, surrounded by work items, depicting people who messed up at work. I made something take 4 months that should have taken 1 hour

    #28

    Confident businessman smiling and sitting in a conference room, representing people who messed up at work and survived. when I make a mistake my boss says "as long as no one is dead, we will figure it out." if this isn't how your boss is, know that it should be. mistakes happen and it's okay

    #29

    Woman at work holding her head, looking stressed and tired, illustrating people badly messed up at work stories. I put in my two weeks using chatGPT and forgot to delete the random “sure! Let me help you tell your boss you’re leaving”

    #30

    Woman in yellow jacket resting head on arms at desk with laptop, showing exhaustion after work mistake. I overpaid someone 3800 in payroll

    Ace
    Jeez. When my first wife worked in IT supporting the payroll system at a major oil company back in the 1980s, someone once got over a million pounds one month. No, she was not the one who screwed up, was a colleague. Easily rectified though.

    #31

    Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story animated movie, shown outdoors at sunset, representing workplace mishap moments. When Pixar was making Toy Story 2, an employee accidentally deleted 90% of the movie. The only reason it was able to be recovered was because an employee on maternity leave had a backup file

    #32

    My first day working at Wells Fargo as a teller I lost them $1500. I just handed out extra money on accident. they did not fire me LMAO

    Ace
    Your maths was as bad as your English. (BY accident, not on).

    #33

    Accidentally gave my managers personal number instead of her work number to a disgruntled client

    #34

    Got drunk at a work Christmas party and loudly told the bosses wife she was too hot for him.. everyone heard and I still work there two years later. I don’t drink at work events anymore though

    #35

    I accidentally posted 8 million dollars to someone’s account then realized and reversed it.

    #36

    I tried to blow dry my hair at work but plugged it into my literal computer. It broke my computer & the whole building lost power.

    Ace
    In your imagination perhaps, not possible in the real world.

    #37

    Boss asked me to forward her the invoice for an unpaid bill of a major client- I included a meme saying “y u no pay me” for a laugh but she didn’t see it & forwarded the email chain to the client…

    #38

    Worked at an auto body shop. Backed a customer’s car into a building a few weeks after I started. Sobbed. Didn’t get fired

    #39

    Girl I used to work in tax. Unless you’ve caused your company to owe over $30,000 in penalties and interest to a government entity, you’re good

    #40

    I accidentally left confidential papers in a public space and a reporter found them and it nearly blew up a major criminal investigation. Didn't get fired because I was covering a job I wasn't trained

    #41

    I sent a man flowers to congratulate him on his wedding but he never updated his address so it went to his ex wife and that’s how she found out he got married to his affair partner

    #42

    I accidentally charged someone $25,000 for a pizza instead of $25😀 (it didn’t go through so it was all good) but got yelled at by the managers. This was also within like my first month of working

    #43

    I was working front desk, and forgot to click that a patient arrived. They were there on time, the doctor left for the day and they came up to me and asked when they were gonna be seen

    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    I was the patient in a situation like this just a couple of months ago. Foot & Ankle Center?

    #44

    I sent a $10k check for a bill we weren’t supposed to pay

    #45

    Accidentally gave someone a Dyson air wrap for free…she then tried to return it and I hid while my manager at the time explained to her she can technically keep is cuz she was never charged

    #46

    used to work at a car wash and I kept accidentally sending more than one roller after each car and I ended up sending so many extras that one car rear ended another one

    #47

    Never forget when Kate Spade sent a mass email with the subject line “Hanging with Kate Spade”

    #48

    I lost the company credit card once because I put it in a pocket that had a hole in it

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

