ADVERTISEMENT

Alcohol and good decisions famously don’t mix well. But at the very least, their messy relationship tends to produce some truly entertaining stories.

Internet personality Ryan Maxwell has been gathering people’s wildest and worst drunk moments and sharing them with the world. The results range from painfully awkward to laugh-out-loud funny—so much so, you might just feel grateful they didn’t happen to you.

Scroll down for a dose of secondhand chaos, and remember: please drink responsibly.

@ryan.maxwell22

In honour of my BIRTHDAY 🎂 (I’m 33 today hehe), here’s a new series.. let’s go, tell me tell me xoxoxo

♬ original sound - Ryan Maxwell

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two community support officers in high-visibility jackets walking through a crowded outdoor event at night, overseeing the area. I walked up to the police, asked if they REALLY were man's best friend and once they confirmed asked them to bring me home. They actually did.

stepperdestep , BrianAJackson / Envato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of a person using a drill to install a door lock, illustrating DIY challenges linked to drunk fumbles and bad decisions. Lost my keys, called a 24hr locksmith at 2am to get into my apartment, and then hooked up with the locksmith.

    ann , photovs / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Young woman sitting on a couch crying while holding a tissue and remote, illustrating drunk fumbles and bad decisions at home I watched the entire Titanic movie on mute and cried because I thought I was deaf.

    cultofsimba , borodai / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Young woman smiling and holding phone on a city street at night, illustrating drunk fumbles and funny moments outdoors. Instead of ordering an Uber to go home I signed up to be an Uber driver. I don't even have a license.

    dragonslayer1954 , YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Young woman peacefully sleeping in bed wrapped in a blanket after recovering from drunk fumbles and bad decisions. Ubered myself to my ex's house without permission and he came home from work and I was just in his bed.

    lena , s_kawee / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Confused older man sitting on bed in slippers after drunk fumbles while woman rests in background at night. Got drunk at my friend's house and accidentally got into his parents bed with them.

    courtneymason220 , NomadSoul1 / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A group of friends laughing and sharing funny moments, illustrating drunk fumbles and hilarious fails at a party. I thought I was Meredith grey and kept telling everyone about med school (never I been) and people started to think I had schizophrenia.

    Ponies1982 , zamrznutitonovi / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Close-up of a person holding a sandwich bite split in half wrapped in black and white checkered paper with a dark background. I traded my phone for a panini. They didn't ask for my phone... Or literally anything in return.. But I insisted. I woke up with an unwrapped panini in my purse the next day. I never took a single bite out of it.

    kyleeturzinski , jdvolcan / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Elderly man holding rosary beads and looking at phone, conveying moments of drunk fumbles and funny fails. Drunk texted my pastor.

    residentfangirl , seventyfourimages / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young woman at a party holding a drink, captured in a candid moment reflecting drunk fumbles and funny fails. Screamed across the bar at a 50 yr old man calling him an outfit repeater bc I had seen him the weekend before in the same outfit

    emily , Nereid Ndreu / Unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman leaning over toilet, experiencing drunk fumbles and bad decisions in a bathroom setting. Drunk kissed my toilet seat and called it my only best friend while I was going through a breakup and sent a video of me doing this to him to show I've moved on.

    shreyxonlyfans , gpointstudio / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very convincing. Now hooking up with the porcelain prince.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Woman holding a plate of fried chicken, enjoying a casual moment that fits the theme of drunk fumbles and bad decisions. I ate an entire box of chicken wings and then cried and accused my own own reflection of eating them all bc I didn't realise it was me in the mirror (don't ask).

    rasbrrie , Farknot / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Young woman in denim overalls changing a car tire outdoors, illustrating drunk fumbles and bad decisions theme. I found a tire in the parking lot of my apartment complex, I carried it to my neighbors door, knocked, and rolled it in when they opened the door and ran.

    gibs , Satura_ / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman laughing and holding a phone, sharing hilarious drunk fumbles and funny fails people confessed to online. Locked myself in a bathroom drunk Instagram DM'd an old situationship telling him it was going to be us in the end and he responded saying "no it won't be" and blocked me.

    liv , gpointstudio / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two people lying on a bed covered with brown sheets, appearing to rest after drunk fumbles and bad decisions. I got drunk at a friend's house and passed out and on the way back from the bathroom thought I was in my house and proceeded to climb over her husband and got in to bed with them both on their anniversary weekend.

    rachel Mc , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Young woman looking at herself in a mirror, reflecting on drunk fumbles and funny life moments in a casual setting Went for a wee while at a friend's house, came back down and he said "where you been?" Turns out I'd left the flat, gone upstairs to a different flat, and used their bathroom.


    Samantha Tomori:
    I can't stop laughing.


    OP:
    already used his toilet several times that night. I did wonder why there were loads of women's knickers and clothes scattered around my single male friend's bathroom floor

    louise , tabitha turner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Woman opening refrigerator late at night, illustrating drunk fumbles and bad decisions with food choices. Walked into a wrong house after a house party and started rooting through their fridge. They caught me eating a block of cheese before they threw me out.

    aj1011 , Toa Heftiba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Police officer at desk speaking on phone and writing notes, related to drunk fumbles and hilarious fails reports. Halloween night out called the police to report someone breaking into my house, found out the next day it was me that climbed through my window after losing my keys and had a voicemail to attend.

    The station on Monday morning for wasting police time 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

    McBinYaBass , Ahmet Kurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A row of colorful plastic stools and a small table placed outside against a sunlit brick and concrete wall. I ordered a patio table & chairs. I was so proud of how cheap it was! When it arrived it was a kids' toy set. My son used it for his Littlest Pet Shop toys.

    Catarina10 , leo lei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There should be a required breathalyzer after midnight before you can order online. 😁

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Canopy bed with sheer white curtains in a softly lit bedroom, illustrating cozy and relaxed vibes from drunk fumbles confessions. My drunk friend was MC on a cruise wedding and woke up in the bridal suite in between the couple.

    LJ , Meg von Haartman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Mannequins dressed in elaborate fashion outfits displayed in a museum exhibit about drunk fumbles and fails. About two days after getting wasted I received a black and white wig, a day later, a black dress, then a polka dot fur coat. Apparently I thought I needed a cruella de vil costume in July

    Antonia Humphrey , ting-en Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Two young women sitting in the backseat of a car at night, appearing to recover from drunk fumbles and bad decisions. Took an Uber home and started singing the star spangled banner at the top of my lungs while making the driver put it hand over his heart. Then ordered an applause.

    Brooklynn Box , Kovina Đurić Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Group of young adults socializing outdoors at sunset, with some people enjoying drinks and sharing funny drunk fumbles moments. I almost missed my own wedding.

    Kendra , Gabor Szucs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Called my grandma at midnight to yell/sing happy birthday. Half the bar sang with me. It was not her birthday.

    Ann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    I unloaded my dishes from the dishwasher into the refrigerator

    Stephanie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    i saw a fox on the walk back from the pub and decided to go up to it, i didn't know the fox had pups behind it so it hissed at me and starting chasing after me so at 4am i was full on sprinting away

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Young woman walking unsteadily indoors, illustrating drunk fumbles in a modern living room setting. Walked into my neighbors LIVING ROOM (uninvited) to say hi because I noticed that their lights were still on. On a Monday night.

    aurora , dmitrytph / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Young woman with curly hair looking thoughtful in a car side mirror at dusk, reflecting on drunk fumbles and bad decisions. Jumped out of a moving car because I was being forced to go home.

    sandra , Jayson Hinrichsen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hand turning a door knob with a key, illustrating drunk fumbles and bad decisions in everyday moments. I just moved to an apartment complex and I was trying to unlock my door at 10 pm, the key wasn't working. After about 5 mins, a lady opened the door wondering why I was trying to break in to her apt.

    Zani , Parker Coffman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Person wearing sunglasses sitting on a hanging chair in a rustic room, relaxing after drunk fumbles and bad decisions. I used to get drunk and swap my neighbor's porch furniture with the other neighbor. Then they got Ring

    inagotadavita , Caique Morais Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Porcupine walking on a gravel path, illustrating a moment of clumsy movement reminiscent of drunk fumbles and fails. After a night out & walking to my car saw a stray cat i went to rescue it, 2 feet away noticed it was a porcupine and raised its quills to attack. Rolled my ankle running away.

    Evie E , MTPokitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Dropped a homeless person at ex's place

    affyyy777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Close-up of a woman with eyes closed as water flows down her face, illustrating the theme of drunk fumbles and bad decisions. Washed my eyes with vodka to convince my dad it's water.

    anushreee.guptaa , Behrooz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Couple dancing closely on stage with audience watching, capturing moments of drunk fumbles and hilarious fails. I cried during Magic Mike because the dancing was beautiful.

    CountrvCutie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Called the cops on myself ... Because I thought I was being kidnapped but it was just my friend driving me home

    niecyy_28_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Tried to run from the cops. They weren't even after me, they were after my dad.

    NikkiDerringer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I let a random man help me put my shoes back on after leaving the bar (i have no idea how they got off) and then he tried to kidnap me and my friend had to save me bc I was letting him

    Flagchess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Drunk ordered a blonde wig off tiktok shop

    Katy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    I stole a big hay bale they used for seats outside a bar, then dropped it off on my bosses porch with a note saying "just wanted to say hay"

    Sarah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    My friend and her boyfriend were doing the nasty and I crawled on the floor in the dark and grabbed his foot.

    strawbabl 3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I got on the wrong train and as I was getting off grabbed somebody else's hold all and ended up 30 miles away from home with a bag full of jockstraps

    VikkiLou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    drunk text my housing officer to see if they were on the sesh

    Ross Stewart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My friend an I were drunk and trying to see mars through a telescope...we wondered why couldn't see anything then realized the lense cover was still on! Then fell over the chairs of laughter

    cynthiasmith5235 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!