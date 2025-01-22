However, everybody makes mistakes from time to time. Things don’t always work out the way everyone hoped they would. Today, we’re featuring some examples of the biggest mismatches in Hollywood , as shared by self-proclaimed ‘film snobs’ in one online thread. Scroll down for their opinions about possibly the ‘worst’ casting choices ever.

Good actors don’t just stumble into roles that are perfect for them. It’s a very complex process that involves lots of auditions as casting directors look for the best matches between story characters and actors, both veteran and amateur alike.

#1 John Wayne as ghengis khan.

According to Statista, as of January 2025, the highest-grossing leading actor in the North American movie market (United States and Canada) is Samuel L. Jackson. Films featuring him as a protagonist have amassed a jaw-dropping $5.85 billion. Also, massively popular and highly successful actors in the North American movie market are Robert Downey Jr. ($5.47 billion) and Chriss Pratt ($5.35 billion). Next up are Scarlett Johansson ($5.34 billion) and Tom Hanks ($5.17 billion).

RELATED:

#2 I'm not a film snob but Jared Leto as the joker stands out as a WTF? Choice.

#3 Steven Seagal as... anything, I think.

In a nutshell, casting directors have one main job: matching actors to roles in movies, TV shows, and advertisements. They work with a lot of different people to get a sense of the demands and expectations the project team has, including the directors, producers, and sometimes even writers. They also thoroughly read the script and interact with actors, who could potentially fill the roles in the story, as well as their agents. ADVERTISEMENT Screen Skills notes that casting directors must consider not just an actor’s appearance but also their acting ability. So, they need a good understanding of what good acting looks like; they need to have an appreciation for this art form. They also need to consider whether an actor is available to work on the project without clashing with their other projects, how much they’ll cost, and how much box office buzz they’re likely to create. Meanwhile, different projects will have different challenges. For example, one group of producers might not offer much guidance at all, while another team can have very strict demands for the roles that need to be filled.

#4 Emma Stone as a half native-Hawaiian, half Japanese woman in "Aloha".



No I'm not kidding, they actually did that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Wilson for the part of Wilson in the movie Cast Away. Spalding was a far better choice.

#6 Nic Cage was considered for Aragorn. This proves that, no matter how bad it gets, we are not in the darkest timeline.

Talented casting directors can have successful and lucrative careers. Glassdoor shares that their pay range in the United States falls between $101k and $186k per year. The base pay falls between $84k and $155k per year, supplemented by additional pay (bonuses, commissions, tips, profit sharing) worth between $17k and $31k. The median pay for American casting directors is $134k per year while the average is just under $112k annually. At the time of writing, Glassdoor reports that the highest-paying companies for casting directors in the US include Netflix (earning $155k to $285k per year), Entertainment Partners ($137k to $250k per year), and the Walt Disney Company ($123k to $215k per year). ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Amber Heard in Aquaman. Or in anything, actually. Except the televised court cases she gave a stupendous performance there.

#8 The cast for the last airbender. The acting alone was enough to make it the worst movie of that year. I mean I've seen better acting in liberty mutual commercials.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Mark Wahlberg in The Happening. I’m not sure any casting choice could have made that movie not suck, but I couldn’t believe for even a second that Wahlberg was just a dorky science teacher trying to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

In your opinion, what are some of the most poorly cast actors in movies, shows, and adverts that you’ve recently watched, dear Pandas? On the flip side, to be a bit more positive, what actors do you think were perfectly cast by directors in projects? Who are your favorite actors of all time? We’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments.

#10 Not a film snob, but to this day I cannot stand the casting choice of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the fantastic beast series. I f*****g love Depp, and think he got the s**t stick with the scandal stuff, but Grindelwald was SCANDINAVIAN for Pete’s sake, no amount of makeup was going to make Depp look like that. They should have had Mads Mickelson the entire time, or even a different Scandi actor.

#11 Tom Cruise playing the 6'5" mountain of muscle Jack Reacher. Lost my s*it over that decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Any movie where Mark Wahlberg needs to appear intelligent. It can’t be done without him constantly verbally reminding the audience how smart he is. Even then it doesn’t work.

#13 Kristen Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman.



depressedCucumbers:

I just watched this movie like last week; her every emotion looked the same. The thing is, I like Kristen in the new Charlie's Angels (2019). I guess she just needs to find the right roles.



Poppybiscuit:

After I saw some of her darker, edgier, more indie roles, I realized she's amazing when she's given room to be subtle. Her energy is very reserved but it's powerful. Personal Shopper (2016) is a strange movie that's one of my recent favorites for example — highly recommend it.

#14 Maria Bello in The Mummy 3, replacing Rachel Weisz. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to use Maria Bello.



Electrical-Turnip468:

The 'joke' about not being the same woman made me cringe. Should have waited for Rachel Weisz or yes, had Evelyn dead or just really busy with a library somewhere so it was a guy’s trip. I watched the movie at the cinema and haven’t been able to rewatch it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I waited almost thirty years for a "Morbius, The Living Vampire" film ...then they cast Leto. F**k. 😮‍💨😑🤮.

#16 Who the @#&$ cast Topher grace as venom. Seriously the kid's from the 70s show. He's not scary at all. Especially when hes screaming in agony I'm just thinking to myself... this is bad.

#17 Mark Wahlberg in the Cary Grant role in the remake of Charade (The Truth About Charlie).



The whole thing was a train wreck, and a disgrace to everyone involved save maybe Thandie Newton.



But none of it was worse than Markie Mark in the male lead.



EDIT: to save my “Film Snob” card from revocation - I have been reminded it is (as of the past year) to be spelled *Thandiwe* Newton. I’m not enough of a Platinum-level snob to even guess how that’s pronounced.



EDIT 2: For the disbelievers:



https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0270707/



EDIT 3: Thank you kind stranger for the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Keanu Reeves in Bram Stoker's Dracula. His attempt at a British accent is hilarious.

#19 Robert DeNiro as the young Frank Sheehan in The Irishman. There isn’t enough makeup and CGI in the world to make that work.



Miserable_Reach9648:

Yeah, that was so dumb. No amount of CGI could make De Niro walk and act like a young guy. The whole 'de-aging' gimmick I think works for maybe a flashback scene or a cameo, but shooting a whole movie with it robs a younger actor of a role that they probably could have pulled off way better.

#20 Russell Crowe as Inspector Javert in Les Miserables. He just can't sing nearly as well as the other cast members. Especially for a movie that is a musical.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Will Smith as Robert Neville. They threw away a great twist because we can’t have Will Smith be the villain.

#22 Antonio Banderas as Armand in Interview With the Vampire. The character he played was supposed to be an immortal Slavic teenager. I grew up reading those books and when I was finally old enough to watch the movie, I was so, so disappointed.

#23 Denise Richards trying to play a nuclear physicist in The World Is Not Enough. She's pretty, but she's about as convincing of a nuclear physicist as a dog chewing on an atom shaped chew toy.

#24 I dunno about worst of all time but Julia Roberts in Michael Collins was super jarring. Her Irish accent was willy-nilly and when it was on it was still pretty terrible. Plus she just looked out of place. Like they dropped a supermodel into the middle of the Irish Civil War, not that there weren't good looking people in Ireland at the time, but you shove a big name and face like her's into a historical period piece like that, you're just asking for trouble. Shoulda went with an Irish actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Cameron Diaz in Gangs of New York. She's not bad, but can't match Dicaprio and Daniel Day Lewis.



faislamour:

Honestly, Daniel Day Lewis was on another level in that movie. I remember watching it as a kid, and even then, I felt like I was watching Leo, Cameron Diaz, and a dude that time travelled from the turn of the century. Leo and Diaz basically play themselves while Daniel Day Lewis disappears in his role.

#26 Vince Vaughn as Norman Bates





Edit: Because a lot of people didn’t know about this film, it’s a shot for shot remake of the original Psycho, directed by Gus Van Sant: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0155975/.

#27 I am not sure I would classify myself as a film snob… But Gwyneth Paltrow as Tony Starks secretary was God awful. Having been an admin for 30 years, The way she played that character, she would be an embarrassment to the profession.



Impossibleish:

I binged MCU during the pandemic and ended up loving all of it, but every Pepper scene just threw me off. Pepper Potts is genuine, and Paltrow is probably the most aloof actor I've ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 George Clooney as Batman just because he was George Clooney. Worst batman imo in Batman and Robin.

#29 Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore maybe not the worse but man I hated his portrayal in every way. Richard Harris was perfect but they could have got someone who played the character closer to how he did.

#30 Shannon Sossamon in A Knight's Tale. She could not match the charisma of Heath Ledger and I was rooting for the blacksmith.

#31 My personal choice would be Emilia Clarke as Sarah Conner in Terminator: Genisys. Capable, lovable actress that in no way embodies the bada*s that is Sarah Connor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 A lot of Golden Age stuff was woefully miscast, but Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh in The Vikings always grates particularly badly for me.

#33 Natalie portman Thor 1-4.

#34 Laverne C*x as Frank N Furter. What the actual f's were they thinking remaking a cult classic into glittery hot garbage??

#35 Justin Chatwin as Goku.

#36 Jared Leto as Paulo Gucci in the film Gucci. He was horrendous and made the character into a real life Mario character with the s***tiest attempt of an Italian accent that I've ever heard in my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Valerian with Cara Delevingne. She had no feelings and zero chemistry with the other main character Dane Dehaan. Who I’ve also never seen in another movie. Worst casting ever.



CrayonPFish:

I'm still f**king mad about the casting choices in this movie except for Ethan Hawke. They needed actors who look about 20 years older who know how to deliver dialogue. They didn't look old enough to get a driver's license, let alone a pilot's license.

#38 Mark Wahlberg as Sully in uncharted.

#39 Coppola's daughter in the Godfather 3.

#40 Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is a famous one, he didn't do a British accent, so he's like an american robin hood for no reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Maybe not worst in film history but I always thought Maggie Gyllenhaal was a terrible choice to replace Katie Holmes. Great actor but just such a jarring change. Rose Byrne would have been the perfect replacement both looks and talent wise.

#42 Pretty much everyone in the Netflix Deathnote movie.

#43 Leslie Howard as Ashley Wilkes. Really? Nobody seemed to notice that good old Ashley had a British accent. Not quite as egregious as Lois Lane failing to recognize Superman when he put on glasses, but still pretty pathetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Danny DeVito as the Penguin in Batman Returns. Clearly should have been Catwoman.

#45 Beyoncé as Nala in the 2019 Lion King. She was literally cast for the star power associated with her name and nothing else. Granted that’s true for 100% of the cast, but at least some of them had a good moment or two. Beyoncé though? Nothing. She was awful in every single scene she was in.

#46 Not the worst casting, but it’s if we’re talking major star miscast, I’d say Tom Hanks in Da Vinci Code.



The book, IIRC, described the character as a handsome hot professor. I pictured more someone like Jon Hamm or Clooney back in the days.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I’m just going to throw one in, since everyone has said most of the worst, but the one that comes to mind is Lucille Ball in ‘Mame’. She was incredibly miscast to the point the movie suffered greatly from it & it was received so poorly that Lucille Ball stopped acting all together.



Even her co-star, Bea Arthur, made no qualms about how miscast in the role Lucille was, especially when the original Broadway actress, Angela Lansbury, was considered by everyone the perfect choice for the film role, winning the Tony for it & having been nominated for two Oscars.



Lucille Ball fought hard for the role though & eventually won it, but it brought down a whole lot with it. It’s still a miscast that lives in Broadway, musical, and film infamy.

#48 James Corden in Cats.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Pete Davidson, in that taco bell advert here...

#50 Tom Holland as Nathan Drake for the Uncharted movie. I guess Chris Pratt was too busy filming something else that Hollywood couldn't get him to do it. :P.

#51 That dude who played John Connor in Terminator:

Genysis.



The film was riddled with problems but this casting was just awful.

#52 Ezra Miller as The Flash.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Angela basset should have played storm in the X-Men movies instead of Hallie berry.

#54 Gonna say that whoever made the film adaptation of Phantom of the Opera should have hired a Phantom with singing experience. Gerard Butler cannot sing and felt woefully out of place.



In a similar vein, Russel Crowe as Javert in Les Mis. Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia 1 & 2.



Hollywood, get actors who can sing.

#55 A bit hot off the press so I'm not sure it really counts: Chris Pratt as Mario.



I will never not be mad about this. It may not be a popular opinion but Pratt is _not_ a talented actor and basically just acts as himself in every role. He may as well be some random, conventionally attractive dude they pulled off the street to act like themselves or speak into a microphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Far and Away like for f**k sake you couldn’t find at least two actors from either the Republic or Northern Ireland?

#57 Minnie Driver in Good Will Hunting. There is zero chemistry between her and Matt Damon. She’s off the scale awkward in it too - and not in a cute way.



Also Andie MacDowell in 4 Weddings and a Funeral. Comes across as cold and awkward and again no chemistry.

#58 Guy Pierce as the old man Weyland in “Prometheus.” Pierce is a great actor and does the younger version admirably but just didn’t cut it as the old guy (no pun intended). It would have been simple to put someone like Anthony Hopkins into that part and would have made more sense than putting Pierce through all that makeup procedure. Pierce’s physical characteristics just didn’t look right to me. I was surprised that a director like Ridley Scott allowed that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Robert De Niro as Frankenstein's monster.

#60 Jessie Eisenberg as Lex Luther

They cast the wrong berg , should have been Heisenberg



Edit: drinking and posting late is a recipe for bad grammar and spelling.

#61 Sean Connery playing a Spaniard in Highlander.

#62 I'm not a film snob but I am a musical snob - Russell Crowe in Les Mis is a very easy answer, but also Hugh Jackman was not good casting either. That whole movie is garbage except for Anne Hathaway.

#63 Scarlett Johansson as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost In The Shell was the worst possible choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Jon Voight in Anaconda for horrendously pitiful accent attempt.