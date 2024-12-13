Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Not Even A Single Number Before 1,000 Contains The Letter A’: 20 Facts Like This To Mark As True Or False
Entertainment

‘Not Even A Single Number Before 1,000 Contains The Letter A’: 20 Facts Like This To Mark As True Or False

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to our new interesting world facts trivia!

In this trivia challenge, we have 20 interesting facts & myths – some are much harder to identify than others, but they are surely interesting enough to mention to your friends and family. From animals to geography, this trivia covers many topics related to our planet. In it, you will get to decide if the interesting trivia listed here is true or false. Get ready to exercise your brain and learn new facts. 😎

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Englsh, the first number to have an 'a' is 'one hundred and one. In American English, it is 'one thousand.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Botanically, an avocado is a fruit, culinary it is a vegetable. The same is true for tomatoes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Englsh, the first number to have an 'a' is 'one hundred and one. In American English, it is 'one thousand.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Botanically, an avocado is a fruit, culinary it is a vegetable. The same is true for tomatoes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda