Most People Can’t Name More Than 32/39 Countries In This Quiz: Prove You’re Above Average

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Most people think they know the world – but can you really spot countries from their unique flags and maps? 😵

In this 39-question country quiz, you’ll be challenged to identify countries from maps, flags, famous people, landmarks, outlines, and even scrambled letters. Some answers will feel pretty obvious, while others might make you second-guess yourself. So take your time answering the questions, complete the quiz, and discover how much you really know!

Let’s get started… 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Basma Alghali