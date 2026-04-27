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“Could You Impress Thomas Edison?”: Put Your Knowledge To The Ultimate Test And Score Above 15
Black and white portrait of Thomas Edison, an older man with white hair, looking directly. Red TRIVIA banner in the top right.
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“Could You Impress Thomas Edison?”: Put Your Knowledge To The Ultimate Test And Score Above 15

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Imagine walking into a job interview, and instead of questions about your experience, you’re handed a brutal general knowledge test.

That’s exactly what happened to applicants who wanted to work for Thomas Edison. His famous employment test wasn’t about resumes – it was about raw knowledge, curiosity, and quick thinking.

Some questions seem simple at first glance. Others? They’ll make you pause, rethink, and maybe even second-guess everything you thought you knew.

So the real question is: would you have impressed Edison, or would you have walked out empty-handed?

Let’s find out. ⚡

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Close-up of a glowing Edison light bulb, reflecting buildings, testing your knowledge like Thomas Edison.

    Image credits: SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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