Professor Threatens To Get Colleague Deported After Eating Their “Volatile” Gummy Bears
Professor Threatens To Get Colleague Deported After Eating Their "Volatile" Gummy Bears

As much as we might not like to admit it, it is possible to have too much of a good thing. Whether it’s the tastiest dessert in the world, sunny weather, your all-time favorite film or spending time with your best friend, we can’t fully appreciate the magic of those things if we have access to them 24/7. Everything in moderation!

Well, one professor learned this lesson the hard way after indulging in a few too many sugar-free gummy bears that her colleague left out on their desk. Now, she’s threatening to kick her coworker out of the country because of the tummy troubles the candy caused. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared!

    This professor ended up in hot water after a colleague ate an entire bowl of their sugar-free gummy bears

    Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

    Now, they’re wondering if they should actually be concerned about getting sued

    Image credits: HerbyCastle

    Image credits: HerbyCastle

    Many readers found the story amusing, and some provided the author with helpful legal advice

    After meeting with HR, the professor shared an update on the situation

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: HerbyCastle

    Artificial sweeteners are notorious for upsetting people’s stomachs

    Sharing is caring. And especially in the workplace, being generous is a great way to make friends or grow closer to your colleagues. Baked too many cookies over the weekend? Bring the leftovers to the office! Have more flower seeds than your garden can handle? Your coworkers might be interested in growing some petunias too!

    But apparently we need to be careful with what we share, because it might come back to bite us if we give our colleagues sugar-free sweets. Now, not all sugar substitutes are created equal. It’s possible that the woman in this story can enjoy a Diet Coke without any issues or stir some stevia into her tea without noticing any side effects. 

    According to Rajive Patel, BPharm, at NowPatient, sweeteners known as polyols are the ones that tend to upset people’s stomachs. These include sorbitol, xylitol and erythritol. 

    Patel explains that this is because the human body cannot fully absorb these sweeteners, so they pass through our digestive systems “largely intact, drawing water into the intestines and stimulating the bowels.”

    There are several factors that impact how strong of a laxative effect an artificial sweetener will cause, including how much a person consumes, how sensitive the individual’s stomach is, any underlying conditions that the person may have and what other ingredients are in the food, along with the sweetener.

    A recent study conducted by researchers at UC Davis in Sacramento also found that a high-fat diet might be a contributing factor when it comes to sensitivity to sorbitol, a popular sugar-free sweetener often used in gum, mints and candy. 

    Researchers found that when mice were fed a high-fat diet and then treated with antibiotics, their guts started decreasing their levels of Clostridia, which is necessary to break down sorbitol. 

    Sugar-free sweets can be enjoyed by anyone, but it’s important to eat them in moderation

    Now, some people are extremely thankful for the existence of sugar-free candy. If you have diabetes, sweets without sugar are often a safer choice that make it easier for you to keep your blood sugar in check. But VeryWell Health says there are benefits of sugar-free candy for everyone. 

    Treats without sugar are better for our teeth, and they’re a great way to keep your daily sugar intake low. They can also satisfy your cravings without feeling the impact of traditional sweets on your body or blood sugar.    

    And if you want to indulge in sugar-free candy without worrying about spending the rest of the day on the toilet, Woman’s World recommends starting with a small portion. Be careful not to go overboard and remember to snack with moderation in mind. It might also be helpful to make sure that you don’t have any other foods or drinks that day that are likely to upset your stomach.

    If you’re sensitive to caffeine, dairy, cruciferous vegetables or spicy food, try to avoid them while you’re enjoying your sugar-free treats. Your body will probably have an easier time handling the artificial sweetener if it’s being fed other things that it never has a problem digesting.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this professor did anything wrong by leaving out some sugar-free gummy bears? Feel free to weigh in, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece featuring more accounts from people who ate sugar-free gummy bears, look no further than right here

    Readers continued sharing their reactions to the gummy bear drama

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The immigration guy is correct that something like that won't get someone kicked out of the country... but certain visas depend on having an educational or employer sponsor. So losing your job or teaching assignment *can*. And if you think "but they'd use discretion not to go after him first," you have to realize that the people in control of immigration policy want desperately to undermine political support for immigration control.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never completely trust HR or other assistant professors and be on good behavior. As a foreign national in a desired field and under the current climate you could easily be dismissed. If so you’d ultimately lose your visa

    paulfarrington-douglas avatar
    PFD
    PFD
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first reaction was incredulousness. Then I remembered all those "clever revenge on office food thief" posts there have been on BP before, and realised that it was probably not unreasonable for this woman to have suspected/assumed that her colleague had left out laxative-laced sweets as a trap (I've never heard of artificial sweeteners causing the shits tbh). Like, yes, it's reprehensible that she scarfed the whole bowl - but that would only be more reason to think it *was* a trap. And if it had been (granted, it wasn't) then her complaint would have been justified.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The immigration guy is correct that something like that won't get someone kicked out of the country... but certain visas depend on having an educational or employer sponsor. So losing your job or teaching assignment *can*. And if you think "but they'd use discretion not to go after him first," you have to realize that the people in control of immigration policy want desperately to undermine political support for immigration control.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never completely trust HR or other assistant professors and be on good behavior. As a foreign national in a desired field and under the current climate you could easily be dismissed. If so you’d ultimately lose your visa

    paulfarrington-douglas avatar
    PFD
    PFD
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first reaction was incredulousness. Then I remembered all those "clever revenge on office food thief" posts there have been on BP before, and realised that it was probably not unreasonable for this woman to have suspected/assumed that her colleague had left out laxative-laced sweets as a trap (I've never heard of artificial sweeteners causing the shits tbh). Like, yes, it's reprehensible that she scarfed the whole bowl - but that would only be more reason to think it *was* a trap. And if it had been (granted, it wasn't) then her complaint would have been justified.

