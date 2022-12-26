We hope that you had a very merry Christmas and found a lot of lovely presents under your Chemis-tree brought by Santa Claws. No, we didn't make any mistakes there because Nadia Tolstoy is back on Bored Panda! After the previous post got so many positive reactions, we want to share a new batch of Nadia's fun and playful drawings.

Nadia is an interior architect and an artist based in Sweden who creates surreal and punny doodles illustrating the literal or slightly different meanings of some English words. The artist previously shared that she had no intention of starting an Instagram account. Then, in April, she got an awful cold and couldn’t concentrate on anything, so she started doodling in her sketchbook. And that's how surrealians were born! Scroll down for some fun and laughter!

More info: Instagram | surrealians.com | twitter.com | nadiatolstoy.se

#1

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
You forgot Satan Claws, which is the literal definition of my cat!

#2

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Ok this made me laugh as a person who people very wrongly call emo

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

Stardust she/her
Tired of being discriminated against by some jerk in your life? Try the all new Equali-tea ™. Just one sip will change the jerk into the greatest ally to ever exist. *cup and saucer sold separately

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

Stardust she/her
I bet they will divorce as soon as they go in the washing machine

#22

#23

#24

Stardust she/her
Do you want the essence of 'Murica in your tea? Then buy Liber-tea™. Availible in shops near you

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

Stardust she/her
If we looks at this in a different way, we are all ex-seed

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

