Entitled Man Expects Bro To Share 50% Of His $10K Cruise Jackpot, Throws Tantrum After Getting $2K

Whether it be history, religion, or life lessons in general, we are always told that greed is an awful thing. Some people, however, are such dunces that they never learn, and then they end up ruining relationships as they can’t see anything beyond money.

That’s how the original poster’s (OP) brother is, because he demanded his “fair” share from the $10,000 jackpot that OP won. In fact, the generous Reddit user, Internal_Ad_7316, gave him $2,000 without him asking, but it was not enough for the entitled guy, as he asked for $3,000 more!

More info: Reddit

Some people are so blinded by greed that they feel entitled to money they didn’t earn themselves

Image credits: Matthew Barra / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster won a $10,000 jackpot on a cruise and gave $2,000 to his elder brother, who was with him, but he wanted $3,000 more

Image credits: Internal_Ad_7316

The entitled brother felt that the poster should give him half of his winnings and called him greedy and selfish when he refused

In today’s story, we jump into a family drama that sparked between two brothers over a jackpot win. What happened was that the poster, his brother, and their wives were on a cruise when he won a whopping $10,000 jackpot. The lucky guy is pretty generous, so he gave $2,000 to his brother, who accepted it but started acting passive-aggressive for the rest of the days on the cruise.

However, when it was their last day, he came demanding “his” remaining $3,000, as he thought that they should split it equally since he did not win. Well, OP sent him on his way, clearly specifying that he didn’t have to give him anything, yet he had shared $2,000 with him and he should be grateful for it.

The brother didn’t take this well and started spreading rumors among their mutual friends after returning from the cruise. OP found out that his brother had called him selfish and told people how “greedy” he is. Honestly, who’s really the greedy one here? When the poster vented online, people didn’t hesitate to call out his brother and his immature behavior.

They wondered whether the brother had paid for the cruise or whether they both always shared their winnings. OP clarified their doubts that no, his brother had not paid for him, and, yes, the two of them often shared their winnings. However, he also mentioned that they only shared a bit of the money won, and never half, so it was really unfair of his brother to make this demand.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

As per Verywell Mind, “A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on the belief that someone deserves something they didn’t earn, and they may act greedy. Such people may also lack gratitude because they believe it is their right to have everything, so they don’t value anything.” That sounds exactly like the poster’s brother, doesn’t it?

Research also states that when someone with a sense of entitlement doesn’t get what they want, they may lash out at others in anger or frustration, and that’s what the big bro did. Netizens were shocked at how immature and petty he sounded when he spread rumors about OP to their mutual friends, but they were more shocked to know that he is actually a 36-year-old grown man.

It has also been observed that having a sense of entitlement can adversely impact all types of relationships in the long run. The entitled brother in our story has already maimed the bond he has with his brother, and when their mutual friends find out that he’s just spreading rumors, he might also ruin his friendships.

It would be wise for him to apologize to the poster for acting like a jerk and be grateful for the $2,000 that he gave him. Many people advised OP never to give him any money in the future, and even he responded that the brother wouldn’t be getting a dime. That’s probably for the best, right? What would you have done if you were in the same situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens said that the poster was generous to give him $2,000, and they didn’t hesitate to call out the entitled brother’s greed

Image credits: undefinedstock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

