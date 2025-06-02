We’ve collected these responses from a recent TikTok post . Ladies, feel free to chime in with your own tips!

Day in and day out, they worry about potential dangers while going through their daily routines , which oftentimes aren’t readily noticeable. As a result, many of them have resorted to unorthodox, even “unhinged” methods to keep themselves safe.

“The most dangerous among us come dressed as angels, and we learn too late they are the devil in disguise.” This quote by author Carlos Wallace can pretty much sum up the world we live in, especially for many women.

#1 Thought a guy put something in my drink once I switched them when he wasn’t looking and he passed out 10 minutes later

#2 My dad used to say "the leading cause of death is embarrassment."

#3 Scream mom don’t scream help. You scream, Mom, every single mother in that vicinity is gonna look.

#4 Don't tell strangers your name. it's literally ok to lie to strangers

#5 A hydroflask. Don’t ask- but it seriously SAVED MY LIFE one time. You a hit a mf in they’re head w all you got & it’ll knock them clean out.

#6 I heard someone say to teach your children an adult isn’t going to ask a child for help. They don’t need a child to find their lost dog or whatever.

#7 I tell my teen daughter and her friends that if an older guys can't get a girl his age, it's because there's something wrong with him.

#8 A cop came to my high school and told the girls “you have a better chance of surviving a gun shot than a man who takes you to a 2nd location” never let a man force you into his car even at gunpoint

#9 I keep men’s shoes outside my front door so it looks like a big dude lives here.

#10 911 dispatcher here: No. Second. Location.

#11 My momma said you can always apologize for overreacting. You can’t apologize if you’re dead. Make a damn scene.

#12 I heard someone once say when in dangerous situations for women, “Dont get scared, get angry.” It changed my entire way of thinking bc my gut reaction is to be scared

#13 As 911 operator… if you don’t know where you are let’s say on a hike and you have your phone, the coordinates to your location are in the compass app as well as maps.

#14 If you’re a housewife, pay for everything with your debit card (grocery store etc) and take out $20 each time and put it in a secret bank account. He’s not going to look at your receipts.

#15 My mom taught me to memorize how many steps to get anywhere in my house. Someone breaks in and you k*ll the power. I’d know how to get out, they’ll be lost

#16 If someone is trying to kidnap you just lay down. It’s gonna take both hands of the attacker so you can scream. It will cause a scene. Best advice from a police officer!

#17 If you're single & meeting a new guy, always arrive early, sit at the bar & tell the bartender "If I order a (insert whatever drink) he's making me uncomfortable!" For me it's a Dirty Martini

#18 use pepper gel not spray! spray can blow back in your face and it forms a cloud. gel shoots straight with no blow back and it's sticky the more they rub the worse it gets!

#19 LADIES! A man will NEVER ask you for help if he actually needs it, especially car related. He will ask another man. If he's asking you, LEAVE IMMEDIATELY (happens at gas stations or parking lots)

#20 if I have a male uber driver if he asks about my day I say I’m super happy because I got my conceal carry permit, if he asks about my job I say I’m not at liberty to discuss it with the general public

#21 Women were given a heightened sense of intuition to offset the imbalance of physical strength with men. If your gut feels off- always listen. It’s your superpower.

#22 to this day remind my adult child “if you are abducted…. Fight to the death. Either you die or they die, but someone dies.

#23 you have NO obligation to open your door everytime someone knocks on it.

#24 I befriended the homeless men that would hang out outside my job. My boss would get mad at me. I told him I felt safer with them as my friends. One of them saved me from a guy trying to rob me

#25 anytime an Uber driver asks if I have a man I say "I am one 🙂" quietest rides ever

#26 Almost got trafficked driving home. call 911, don’t EVER STOP DRIVING NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS. Keep going even if they ram your car, do NOT stop, you are not overreacting, they aren’t drunk, DONT STOP

#27 Idk if it’s saved my life, but if someone starts acting funny in parking lots I pull out my phone and “answer” my “bf” and scream at him “YOU HAVE MY LOCATION WHERE TF DO YOU THINK I AM, MARCUS?”

#28 Getting a copy of my vehicle’s key and hiding it outside in a spot only where I can find it. So when I had to run, I could still leave even if he took my “only key”

#29 Take a picture of where you parked and look at it bf you enter a parking garage so you aren't walking around confused and distracted when it's time to go

#30 Everyone in my family has bracelets that have flint on them and can break car windows because one time I went into a body of water and almost couldn't get out

#31 I worked at a bar and I would carry my tips in a to go box so if I got robbed they would think it was just left overs.

#32 Post vacay pics when I make it home.

#33 Decide not to die when you’re attacked and don’t waiver on that decision

#34 If a group of men are walking behind you. Stop step to side and let them walk ahead of u. Never have your back to them!

#35 I have all my uber/doordash/lyft accounts under a male name

#36 Tiny can of pink spray paint, impossible to get out of eyes, easy to get a description on someone with pink spray paint in their eyes walking into a hospital for help

#37 when driving, never go as soon as the light turns green. intersection collisions are more common than you think!

#38 Dude here. palm strikes hit harder than fists aim for eyes, throat or groin or whatever hes not covering up. learn how joints work make them bend the wrong way. Also you can break a pen15 look it up

#39 My friend in middle school realized she was being followed. She turned around to face the guy who had a smirk. Started twitching & cackling then sprinted dead on at him. grown dude ran away screaming

#40 If your stuck or lost and low battery or shotty service, change your voicemail to date, time, location ETC

#41 I have mirrors in every room, hallway, stairway. Strategically positioned to give me a quick view into ALL surrounding rooms… NO one will surprise me in my own home. Friend or foe.

#42 Assume every man is a kidnapping r*pist…thanks for attending my Ted Talk

#43 When you are anywhere and you sense or see a man staring at you, stop and stare at them back. With no emotion. Now you know what they look like and you look like less of a target to them. Stay aware

#44 Keep a bat with a knee-high sock on the business end (not where you hold it)—that way, if/when the bat is grabbed mid-swing, they’ll grab the sock, bat slips out and you can keep on swinging

#45 When you’re out in public look around. Stop being in them phones. Saved me a few times.

#46 when traveling alone stay close to a group or family & pretend you're not alone & if you have no choice then do the winter soldier walk fast paced w/ head high & fixated gaze in the distance.

#47 Stay off your cell phone in parking lots. You are distracted and aren’t paying attention. A lot of people with bad intentions park and wait for women

#48 Contractors or anyone else unknown... You don't get to know my dog's name and she's not friendly either. My dog doesn't need to think they are familiar or that they can pet her.

#49 I always leave a full car space ahead of me at every light. If something happens, I'm going, even if I have to ram my way out

#50 Befriending large and intimidating gang members in my neighborhood

#51 A guy demanded my phone one time & I flashed him a smile and said “ nah that’s weird then how ima text you later?” And somehow flirt my way outta getting robbed

#52 I bought a Purge clown mask balaclava that I wear when I have to walk alone in the dark. I look unhinged and no one messes with me

#53 That "butterfly" feeling in your stomach is your intuition telling you to run

#54 I had a man point a gun at my head. I screamed in the most unhinged way *I WISH YOU WOULD, DO ME A FAVOR!* if they believe you are insane, or will draw too much attention-you may escape with your life

#55 Always take the elevators… stair wells hardly ever have cameras.

#56 I take wallet with fake money on me just in case I ever got held up so I can simply give them the fake wallet

#57 I recently got a ✨Rottweiler ✨

#58 Never let them pick you up from your house. Never let anyone know where you live , till you know you can trust them.

#59 Don’t. Wear. Flip flops. You cannot run in flip flops

#60 Never scream “leave me alone!” If some dude is following you, that makes people think it’s a lover’s spat. Scream “I don’t know you!” That activates people

#61 GLITTER!!! And a lot of years in MMA. They won't pick a girl covered in glitter because it's evidence and extremely hard to get rid of if ever. MMA cause DONT PUT YOUR HANDS ON ME.

#62 A Stanley cup weighs about 4 lbs when full of water. Do with that as you must.

#63 Locking my doors as soon as I get inside my car! I almost got kidnap in downtown Portland, Oregon

#64 Always trust ur gut feeling even if there is no logical reason to feel that way. Don’t feel like taking the stairs or parking somewhere then don’t. Get the ick from someone then steer clear of them

#65 Take separate cars and meet up at the restaurant when dating someone new

#66 BPD rage has saved my life a few times… A man tried to strangle me, but then I looked at him with the craziest eyes and he backed away

#67 Listen to me. ANYTHING that will fit into an ear canal can and should be used in an ear canal to save your life. No one ever thinks to protect their ears when you start swinging

#68 Don’t post your kids or family on social media. And really limit what you share out there. The internet is full of everyone including bad people

#69 My 3rd grade teacher, told us- if anyone is ever making you uncomfortable walking in a parking lot or to the car or anywhere- BE WEIRD. Be the crazy - she danced around and acted all crazy. Mrs.Seal’s

#70 Staying way from men that have low self asteem.

#71 I was approached and knew he was going to attack me..I said dont I know your mother from church...the confusion on his face gave me enough time to run away

#72 My mom and I came up with a “secret question” for when I am in trouble or need of help and she needs to come and get me basically “hey mom how is prince” prince is my dogs that died 5 years ago ago.

#73 If there is an emergency, point at people and assign roles, don’t say “someone call 911!” Point at someone and say “YOU call 911”

#74 ALWAYS make sure your phone is fully charged

#75 Learn about angel shots. A lot of bartenders are aware if you ask for an angel shot in a certain way you are in need of help.

#76 pee, vomit and rub it all over yourself. Leave it all over the walls, car, etc. Be as disgusting as you can be. You can wash it all off later. Alive.

#77 I was home alone and started choking on a tomato, fell to ground and thought this is the end. My pit bull came out of nowhere and literally dropped all his weight on my middle, it dislodged it!

#78 fingers are the consistency of carrots, eyes are the consistency of grapes

#79 You don’t need a permit to own a nail gun

#80 coworker once told me not to keep a bat in my car, but a bat, glove, and a ball. going for a bat can be spun as a premeditated attack, but if you jave the whole set you can argue you were gonna play

#81 No pepper spray. Have spray paint. Specially the color of your car. Is burns their eyes and makes them a target, and if someone gets suspicious of you having paint, say it’s to touch up your car.

#82 I always say everyone should get in the habit of going for runs. at 30 mins a day so that in emergency situations you build up that stamina. I know Pilates and weight lifting are popular right now.

#83 Keep your keys by your bedside. If you hear something outside or get scared in your home, set your alarm off.

#84 I’m always strapped. Walking to my car. Strapped. Going on a walk. Strapped. Grocery shopping. Strapped. Taking my kids out. Strapped. Open the front door strapped. Period. Stay ready ladies

#85 Pepper gel, personal alarm, winter soldier walk, major rbf, and direct eye contact so they know I’m aware of their presence.

#86 Eyes are vital organs. Foxglove are invasive in my area.

