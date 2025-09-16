ADVERTISEMENT

They say you don’t truly know someone until you’ve lived with them. And in most cases, it is true. Once you’ve seen a person being their authentic selves at home, whether while passed out on the couch and involuntarily passing gas or having their eccentric eating habits on full display, can you get a good gauge of their personality. 

In this case, a few women are sharing what they’ve learned about the male species after cohabitating with one. For many of them, seeing the genital complexities and behavioral quirks of the opposite sex (among many other things) has opened their eyes in more ways than one. 

To our female readers, feel free to share any similar anecdotes you may have. Guys, feel free to enlighten them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man opening fridge in a dimly lit kitchen, illustrating everyday moments of living with men in a shared home. How much truth was in the joke that they can't find anything in the fridge and cupboards.

Mundane-Prune-4504 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Young man sitting cross-legged on the floor meditating in a living room, reflecting on living with men insights. I didn’t realize how much men actually value their alone time - sometimes more than you’d expect, even when living together.

    Long-Dependent-176 , SHVETS production/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Man standing by a window, holding a shirt on a hanger, illustrating living with men experiences shared by women. That men will wear the same 'favorite' shirt until it literally falls apart, no matter how many new ones they own.

    bimba733 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man smiling while holding a sandwich near an open refrigerator, illustrating living with men insights from women shared. They eat so much more. no snacks are safe at home. .

    ibarmy , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Man in pajamas drinking coffee and eating cereal in a modern kitchen, illustrating living with men insights. The not sitting down to eat. Just eating out of packets/boxes in the kitchen like a raccoon.

    moonpietimetobealive , wavebreakmedia_micro/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man enjoying a slice of pizza outdoors, illustrating casual moments in everyday life and shared living experiences. How much they eat. How much it costs to feed them said gargantuan amount they eat.

    fatandboujee , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A woman and man sitting at a dining table with food, candles, and flowers, reflecting on living with men. That they do appreciate the candles, rugs and things we add to our space that make it "home". My husband had two sets of simple cotton, gray sheets as a bachelor and now sleeps on sheets of bamboo or Egyptian cotton. He would never have bought those things for himself but he loves that I do.

    SenoraCuatroOjos , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These things used to be known as the "feminine touch". We appreciate it greatly when it happens but it would never occur to us to do it for ourselves.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Man sleeping on bed wrapped in gray blanket in a bright bedroom, illustrating life living with men revelations. How easily they fall asleep. Of course some men have insomnia, but every man I've dated could lie down and instantaneously just go unconscious, on command. I've never seen a woman fall asleep like that.

    cantharellus_miao , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Hand reaching into drawer full of colorful men's socks, illustrating life living with men and shared revelations. Maybe it’s just my husband, but I’ve never seen anyone buy so many socks. Constant need for socks. Too many socks.

    AWWWshetz , oxivinopalova/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check his toenails...a toenail will wear a sock out in hours

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man working on laptop, relaxing on couch in modern office space, illustrating living with men concept. How quiet they can be.

    Kind_Resist_8951 , Ant Rozetsky/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Man and woman carrying boxes in a bright modern home, illustrating insights from women living with men experiences. How easy physical tasks like carrying things are for them compared to women.

    WeirdTati , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Man sitting on bed using phone in a bright room, illustrating insights from women living with men revelations. They like chilling in their underwear a lot more than I thought. I live with my bf, and as soon as he comes home, the pants come off and he just sits and chills. He says it simply feels comfortable and he feels less sweaty down there. Fair point honestly .

    Not-my-problem1212 , Ketut SubiyantoKetut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finding the right underwear is hard. I dont like the pouch kind. I need to swing free

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Older man sitting on toilet, smiling and using smartphone, representing daily life moments living with men. How much time they spent in the bathroom.

    Selanixo , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not for me...in and out like the SAS...as if you were never there.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man sitting on couch cooling off with a fan at home, illustrating living with men experiences shared by women. How little they seem to think about their own comfort or try to problem solve around lower-stakes things. My husband is constantly pleased and impressed by things I do around the house or for him to increase our/ his level of comfort. It just doesn't even occur to him that he can change his environment or buy himself something that might improve his quality of life. I've known other men like this too. One of my favorite examples is a male friend complaining about how hot his new apartment was getting, so I suggested buying a fan, and the look of confusion this man gave me... never even occurred to him there might be a solution to his problem.

    dead_and_bloat3d , vershinin89/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha...ok guilty as charged. Men will put up with the oddest stuff sometimes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Man grooming his beard with scissors and comb in front of a mirror, highlighting daily living habits of men. My wife didnt know you have to trim a moustache. She thought it just grows in a certain way and you get what you get. I love this woman.

    Busy-Entrepreneur831 , EyeEm/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair...what do we know about leg or underarm hair...mines a horror show.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Man assembling a white crib at home, demonstrating living with men and sharing women’s revelations. That the right one can be so awesome to live with. Equal (and sometimes he does more) housework, things I’d drop hundreds to have fixed normally he can just take care of. I haven’t taken out trash in about 8 years. How sensitive they can be (huge bonus because I grew up being told they were brick walls and no feelings. Awful thing to perpetuate) and how supportive they can be. I didn’t know they don’t all fit into the million stereotypes they’re given. Exclusively raised around the worst of the worst, so it was constant pleasant surprises. Feels too good to be true most days!

    BunnyBoo23 , MART PRODUCTION/pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A couple relaxing on a sofa in a bright living room, illustrating insights on living with men shared by women. That living with the right man feels so warm and safe. Just resting my head on his chest at night knowing that I don't have to worry about anything was the best thing ever. I never experienced healthy love from a man except with this one.

    wedontcare67 , Toa Heftiba/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man eating salad outdoors while woman smiles nearby, illustrating insights about living with men shared by women. Men can have eating disorders.

    OldSchoolPrinceFan , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Happy couple wrapped in a white blanket sharing a tender moment, reflecting women's revelations after living with men. He's never cold. I always have cold feet, even when it's warmer outside. He serves as a hot water bottle.

    MevrouwKapitein , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol. Classic one panel cartoon of devilish looking wife waking up sleeping man with cold feet

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Man in casual clothing standing at a urinal in a public restroom illustrating living with men insights How poorly they aim despite a lifetime of practice.

    Y4himIE4me , The Yuri Arcurs Collection/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacobbabashoff avatar
    Jacob B.
    Jacob B.
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can aim right, but sometimes the "stream" has a mind of its own.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Woman in a green shirt holding her nose indoors, illustrating relatable moments living with men and everyday revelations. About half of them seriously fart nonstop when they’re at home. I don’t even know how they were holding it all in before that.

    gemini_croquettes , kues1/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we please stop pretending that women don't fart or burp? Passing gas is natural, everybody does it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man with glasses relaxing on a bean bag chair in a bright modern living room after living with women experiences Most men can actually sit and not think.

    USA_4547 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Woman examining her face in the mirror while a man smiles behind her, illustrating women's revelations after living with men. When my little sister moved out she texted me about how she never realized how considerate I was with our shared bathroom growing up until she lived with other dudes. The key is I rage clean anytime im mad or have a bad day I clean the f**k out of something really aggressively to calm down.

    gimlithetortoise , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Man shaving in bathroom mirror, illustrating common daily habits of men living with women. I thought my hair was bad for falling out and getting everywhere but no; *beard hair* Was not ready for that one.

    -Black-Roses- , Levi Meir Clancy/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Man relaxing in bed smiling and holding a remote control, illustrating women’s revelations after living with men. Everything must be turned *all* the way to the max. Ceiling fan? All the way up. Faucets? All the way up. AC? High. Fridge temp? Freeze it *all*! Lights? If he walked through the room, they're on. T.V.? The neighbors can hear it down the road. Lawnmower? Burn rubber. Dryer? High heat.

    The exception: Thermostat in winter.

    Oh. I also never realized bellybutton lint was a real thing.

    Edit to add: Didn't know sneezes could be **SO LOUD**.

    sophies_wish , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Men will throw their dirty clothes on the floor no matter how many hampers you provide.

    Ok-Positive6875 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Me and my boyfriend done a “test” a few months ago when my flatmate moved out and I had an empty flat for a few months, and he was between places so I was like let’s try it!
    The hair in my sink!!! And he left the cupboard doors open so much. Maybe that’s just my boyfriend BUT THE HAIR IN THE SINK WHEN HE WOULD SHAVE!!!!! I’ve never lived with a man until my boyfriend but CLEAN UP YOUR FACIAL HAIR.

    itsmegeorgialee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    They can all drop five pounds in a month by giving up lunch on Tuesdays.  I’m over here eating kimchi and quinoa, sleeping like a princess, counting steps and drinking plain water.  I would be lucky to just maintain my weight doing all that.  

    Oh, and more often than not, the helpless dad in sitcoms is based on real life.  I always hoped that was just good comedy.  .

    IndependentMaize4376 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Woman looking frustrated while talking with a man outside, illustrating revelations after living with men. How much rejection they face before finding someone.

    In the early days I was telling my fiance about the two times I got rejected and how I'm still offended. He laughed and said he's been rejected so many times he stopped caring.

    Exciting_Gear_7035 , drobotdean/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Men will act like they are low maintenance, but the truth is they secretly form emotional bonds with hoodies, mugs, and random tools.

    IvyMothd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Young couple sharing a laptop on a couch, smiling and relaxed, highlighting women’s revelations after living with men. How much capacity for love, understanding, communication and expression they can have in an emotionally safe environment.

    How f*****g infectious and amazing their laughter can be.

    How they are two totally different men with you vs with others. You get to see all of their good that they'd just not care to show anyone else.

    They can fart so loud...

    Edit: Oh and they like cleanliness too.

    Prestigious_Front384 , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Woman in a striped shirt holding a paper towel in a kitchen, illustrating revelations after living with men. My girlfriend says “the amount of paper towels a person can use is much higher than I thought”.

    RealBowsHaveRecurves , New Africa/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Man in pajamas lying on bed using smartphone in a modern bedroom reflecting living with men experiences shared by women I had no idea men's pajama pants had pee flaps lololol.

    Ezira , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    You can eat the same exact things, and while you both have gas, his will smell like the very depths of hell.

    And no matter how old he is, he will cackle when you get caught in a haze of it.

    Callmeang21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Some men don’t stand to pee at home. I’ve been married for a decade and never seen my husband pee standing besides when we’re camping, because he only does it in public restrooms. No complaints here. Cleaner bathrooms and I’ve never once complain about the toilet seat position.

    WishesHaveWings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Man washing hair in shower, relaxing under running water, illustrating daily life living with men insights shared by women. If their body has a lot of hair, your bathroom surfaces will need cleared at least a couple times a week. They're generally not inclined to either deal with it or clean up after it.

    daremyth_ , Getty Images/unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    They poop so much. maybe it’s just my bf. i’ll go once a day maybe twice on a crazy day, he’s going every few hours, his friends too. one time i even got frustrated at it because the bathroom always smelled 😂.

    nctoronto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    That they get really upset when you parkour your short a**e up to the top shelves because that's just what you do as a small person... My poor other half. I swear he thought I didn't believe in stepladders or something, and he still has a minor heart attack when I SpiderFortuna my way up the counters to get to s**t I can't reach in the high cabinets.

    I mean, my dad and brother just thought mum and I zooming up the cabinetry was fine, but my man-type-person... Yeah. I've given him a lot of grey hairs over the years since living together. I like to think I make life more interesting for him.

    fortuna-nox23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    How well they cook!
    They tend to be very innovative and instinctual, resulting in tasty, unusual dishes.

    blackfeathered-bird7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I didn't realise how common it was for men not to use toilet paper after urinating.


    I brought it up to him. He asked, "why do you think there are no toilet paper rolls at urinals?" My mind was blown. I had never, ever considered that.

    KissMyHips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gossamer_new avatar
    Zena
    Zena
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much time does her husband think she spends in men's restrooms, to know whether there are toilet paper rolls at the urinals or not?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Well I thought I knew what guys were like because I have 2 brothers, but my husband is calmer, cleaner, and more responsible. But there is a universal truth that all men love back scratches.

    Empty-Pie-4862 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    It feels like he is infinitely stronger than me. When we play fight and play wrestle, I am like a helpless, weakling against him. It really makes me resent those women's self-defense, reels, and TikToks I've seen. I think they mislead women and are probably dangerous.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    The lacking amount of pants they own. My husband owns 2 pairs of jeans. That’s it. That what he works in what he does fun in. He’ll wear each pair for three days and on laundry day he just lounges around in shorts. Then complains that his pants are ripping.

    Also how they can sleep in just about anything. Like my BIL literally sleeps in jorts every night? Like these jorts are specifically designated sleep pants.

    AssumptionOld5024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Just how much they like b***s. The number of times I've had to yell "Mitts off!" at him is astounding. He's better now.

    TinyLawfulness7476 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    How common it is for men to have body image issues.

    AmethystPurpleCat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Men are naturally good at DIY projects. They're also more practical with money hence the lack of new clothes and non-essentials compared to my mountain of impulse purchases.

    DancingKodan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    I had no idea how much joy men get from just standing around and staring into the fridge for no particular reason.

    ContextFirm981 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    They don't know any more about home maintenance than i do. (We learned together).

    bluescrew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    That male urine smells super different to woman urine.

    ForeignApartment746 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    I noticed that when my husband is quiet for a while , usually there’s something on his mind or he’s a little stressed. we have 3 bedrooms in our trailer and he has his computer in his room , I always know if he’s stressed bc he will close the door. If he leaves it open then I know he’s probably having a good day lol. I’ve never told him this 😂.

    Common_Skirt8801 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Can be an esports player n die drowning in minecraft.

    Inner-Transition941 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    That men really aren't that complicated and enjoy chilling (im so happy he doesn't need constant attention or empty conversations) he likes his hobbies and completing tasks around the house. Somebody to be there to help you when you're down without judgements. (Unless you have a defective one, i suggest a hard reset or return to manufacturer for replacement )

    Men are like succulents they're easygoing, but if you aren't aware of the things that they need to thrive, you can easily end up with a dead plant. They aren't as strong as they seem, but at the same time, they're resilient and sturdy. They have different needs for different types of succulent, but overall, they have the same basic needs.

    TallJournalist9118 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    I've lived with few different men and of each of them I've learnt different things, because they were different from each other.

    SignalAssistant2965 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    They really mean what they say. They are straight forward with their questions and answers. They communicate in a different way than women.

    vesislava Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Men roommates are messy: women roommates are dirty.

    My men roommates might leave dirty socks and shoes in the common areas. My women roommates would leave plates of food all over their room and common areas. They also never rinsed out the tub after showering, and would leave webs of hair in the tub and walls.

    KikiDKimono Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!