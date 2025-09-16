To our female readers, feel free to share any similar anecdotes you may have. Guys, feel free to enlighten them.

In this case, a few women are sharing what they’ve learned about the male species after cohabitating with one. For many of them, seeing the genital complexities and behavioral quirks of the opposite sex (among many other things) has opened their eyes in more ways than one.

They say you don’t truly know someone until you’ve lived with them. And in most cases, it is true. Once you’ve seen a person being their authentic selves at home, whether while passed out on the couch and involuntarily passing gas or having their eccentric eating habits on full display, can you get a good gauge of their personality.

#1 How much truth was in the joke that they can't find anything in the fridge and cupboards.

RELATED:

#2 I didn’t realize how much men actually value their alone time - sometimes more than you’d expect, even when living together.

#3 That men will wear the same 'favorite' shirt until it literally falls apart, no matter how many new ones they own.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 They eat so much more. no snacks are safe at home. .

#5 The not sitting down to eat. Just eating out of packets/boxes in the kitchen like a raccoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 How much they eat. How much it costs to feed them said gargantuan amount they eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 That they do appreciate the candles, rugs and things we add to our space that make it "home". My husband had two sets of simple cotton, gray sheets as a bachelor and now sleeps on sheets of bamboo or Egyptian cotton. He would never have bought those things for himself but he loves that I do.

#8 How easily they fall asleep. Of course some men have insomnia, but every man I've dated could lie down and instantaneously just go unconscious, on command. I've never seen a woman fall asleep like that.

#9 Maybe it’s just my husband, but I’ve never seen anyone buy so many socks. Constant need for socks. Too many socks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 How quiet they can be.

#11 How easy physical tasks like carrying things are for them compared to women.

#12 They like chilling in their underwear a lot more than I thought. I live with my bf, and as soon as he comes home, the pants come off and he just sits and chills. He says it simply feels comfortable and he feels less sweaty down there. Fair point honestly .

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 How much time they spent in the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 How little they seem to think about their own comfort or try to problem solve around lower-stakes things. My husband is constantly pleased and impressed by things I do around the house or for him to increase our/ his level of comfort. It just doesn't even occur to him that he can change his environment or buy himself something that might improve his quality of life. I've known other men like this too. One of my favorite examples is a male friend complaining about how hot his new apartment was getting, so I suggested buying a fan, and the look of confusion this man gave me... never even occurred to him there might be a solution to his problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 My wife didnt know you have to trim a moustache. She thought it just grows in a certain way and you get what you get. I love this woman.

#16 That the right one can be so awesome to live with. Equal (and sometimes he does more) housework, things I’d drop hundreds to have fixed normally he can just take care of. I haven’t taken out trash in about 8 years. How sensitive they can be (huge bonus because I grew up being told they were brick walls and no feelings. Awful thing to perpetuate) and how supportive they can be. I didn’t know they don’t all fit into the million stereotypes they’re given. Exclusively raised around the worst of the worst, so it was constant pleasant surprises. Feels too good to be true most days!

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 That living with the right man feels so warm and safe. Just resting my head on his chest at night knowing that I don't have to worry about anything was the best thing ever. I never experienced healthy love from a man except with this one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Men can have eating disorders.

#19 He's never cold. I always have cold feet, even when it's warmer outside. He serves as a hot water bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 How poorly they aim despite a lifetime of practice.

#21 About half of them seriously fart nonstop when they’re at home. I don’t even know how they were holding it all in before that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Most men can actually sit and not think.

#23 When my little sister moved out she texted me about how she never realized how considerate I was with our shared bathroom growing up until she lived with other dudes. The key is I rage clean anytime im mad or have a bad day I clean the f**k out of something really aggressively to calm down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I thought my hair was bad for falling out and getting everywhere but no; *beard hair* Was not ready for that one.

#25 Everything must be turned *all* the way to the max. Ceiling fan? All the way up. Faucets? All the way up. AC? High. Fridge temp? Freeze it *all*! Lights? If he walked through the room, they're on. T.V.? The neighbors can hear it down the road. Lawnmower? Burn rubber. Dryer? High heat.



The exception: Thermostat in winter.



Oh. I also never realized bellybutton lint was a real thing.



Edit to add: Didn't know sneezes could be **SO LOUD**.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Men will throw their dirty clothes on the floor no matter how many hampers you provide.

#27 Me and my boyfriend done a “test” a few months ago when my flatmate moved out and I had an empty flat for a few months, and he was between places so I was like let’s try it!

The hair in my sink!!! And he left the cupboard doors open so much. Maybe that’s just my boyfriend BUT THE HAIR IN THE SINK WHEN HE WOULD SHAVE!!!!! I’ve never lived with a man until my boyfriend but CLEAN UP YOUR FACIAL HAIR.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 They can all drop five pounds in a month by giving up lunch on Tuesdays. I’m over here eating kimchi and quinoa, sleeping like a princess, counting steps and drinking plain water. I would be lucky to just maintain my weight doing all that.



Oh, and more often than not, the helpless dad in sitcoms is based on real life. I always hoped that was just good comedy. .

#29 How much rejection they face before finding someone.



In the early days I was telling my fiance about the two times I got rejected and how I'm still offended. He laughed and said he's been rejected so many times he stopped caring.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Men will act like they are low maintenance, but the truth is they secretly form emotional bonds with hoodies, mugs, and random tools.

#31 How much capacity for love, understanding, communication and expression they can have in an emotionally safe environment.



How f*****g infectious and amazing their laughter can be.



How they are two totally different men with you vs with others. You get to see all of their good that they'd just not care to show anyone else.



They can fart so loud...



Edit: Oh and they like cleanliness too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My girlfriend says “the amount of paper towels a person can use is much higher than I thought”.

#33 I had no idea men's pajama pants had pee flaps lololol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 You can eat the same exact things, and while you both have gas, his will smell like the very depths of hell.



And no matter how old he is, he will cackle when you get caught in a haze of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Some men don’t stand to pee at home. I’ve been married for a decade and never seen my husband pee standing besides when we’re camping, because he only does it in public restrooms. No complaints here. Cleaner bathrooms and I’ve never once complain about the toilet seat position.

#36 If their body has a lot of hair, your bathroom surfaces will need cleared at least a couple times a week. They're generally not inclined to either deal with it or clean up after it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 They poop so much. maybe it’s just my bf. i’ll go once a day maybe twice on a crazy day, he’s going every few hours, his friends too. one time i even got frustrated at it because the bathroom always smelled 😂.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 That they get really upset when you parkour your short a**e up to the top shelves because that's just what you do as a small person... My poor other half. I swear he thought I didn't believe in stepladders or something, and he still has a minor heart attack when I SpiderFortuna my way up the counters to get to s**t I can't reach in the high cabinets.



I mean, my dad and brother just thought mum and I zooming up the cabinetry was fine, but my man-type-person... Yeah. I've given him a lot of grey hairs over the years since living together. I like to think I make life more interesting for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 How well they cook!

They tend to be very innovative and instinctual, resulting in tasty, unusual dishes.

#40 I didn't realise how common it was for men not to use toilet paper after urinating.





I brought it up to him. He asked, "why do you think there are no toilet paper rolls at urinals?" My mind was blown. I had never, ever considered that.

#41 Well I thought I knew what guys were like because I have 2 brothers, but my husband is calmer, cleaner, and more responsible. But there is a universal truth that all men love back scratches.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 It feels like he is infinitely stronger than me. When we play fight and play wrestle, I am like a helpless, weakling against him. It really makes me resent those women's self-defense, reels, and TikToks I've seen. I think they mislead women and are probably dangerous.

#43 The lacking amount of pants they own. My husband owns 2 pairs of jeans. That’s it. That what he works in what he does fun in. He’ll wear each pair for three days and on laundry day he just lounges around in shorts. Then complains that his pants are ripping.



Also how they can sleep in just about anything. Like my BIL literally sleeps in jorts every night? Like these jorts are specifically designated sleep pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Just how much they like b***s. The number of times I've had to yell "Mitts off!" at him is astounding. He's better now.

#45 How common it is for men to have body image issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Men are naturally good at DIY projects. They're also more practical with money hence the lack of new clothes and non-essentials compared to my mountain of impulse purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I had no idea how much joy men get from just standing around and staring into the fridge for no particular reason.

#48 They don't know any more about home maintenance than i do. (We learned together).

#49 That male urine smells super different to woman urine.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I noticed that when my husband is quiet for a while , usually there’s something on his mind or he’s a little stressed. we have 3 bedrooms in our trailer and he has his computer in his room , I always know if he’s stressed bc he will close the door. If he leaves it open then I know he’s probably having a good day lol. I’ve never told him this 😂.

#51 Can be an esports player n die drowning in minecraft.

#52 That men really aren't that complicated and enjoy chilling (im so happy he doesn't need constant attention or empty conversations) he likes his hobbies and completing tasks around the house. Somebody to be there to help you when you're down without judgements. (Unless you have a defective one, i suggest a hard reset or return to manufacturer for replacement )



Men are like succulents they're easygoing, but if you aren't aware of the things that they need to thrive, you can easily end up with a dead plant. They aren't as strong as they seem, but at the same time, they're resilient and sturdy. They have different needs for different types of succulent, but overall, they have the same basic needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I've lived with few different men and of each of them I've learnt different things, because they were different from each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 They really mean what they say. They are straight forward with their questions and answers. They communicate in a different way than women.

#55 Men roommates are messy: women roommates are dirty.



My men roommates might leave dirty socks and shoes in the common areas. My women roommates would leave plates of food all over their room and common areas. They also never rinsed out the tub after showering, and would leave webs of hair in the tub and walls.